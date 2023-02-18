AC Pivot Panel MT4

AC Pivot Panel – Your Ultimate Pivot Trading Tool

The AC Pivot Panel is a powerful yet user-friendly pivot point indicator designed to help traders identify key support and resistance levels with ease. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies pivot trading and enhances your decision-making process.

Key Features:

  • Interactive Selection Panel: Easily adjust pivot settings directly on the chart with a compact and intuitive panel.

  • Multiple Pivot Methods: Choose from Classic, Woodie, and Camarilla pivot calculation methods to suit your trading style.

  • Customizable Timeframes: Calculate pivots for H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1 timeframes with just a few clicks.

  • Flexible Display Options: Show or hide specific pivot levels (supports and resistances) with a simple checkbox.

  • Visual Customization: Customize line colors and styles to match your chart setup.

Why Choose AC Pivot Panel?

  • User-Friendly: Designed for simplicity and speed.

  • Versatile: Supports multiple pivot methods and timeframes.

  • Reliable: Accurate and dynamic pivot calculations for real-time trading.

Free Version Available:
Try the AC Pivot Panel for free and experience its benefits firsthand. Your feedback and ratings are highly appreciated!

 


