Forex Time MT4

An indicator for visualizing time ranges of key trading sessions: Asian, European, and American.

The indicator features functionality for setting the start and end times of each trading session, as well as an adjustable timezone of the trading server.

The main advantages of the indicator include the ability to operate with minimal CPU load and memory usage. Moreover, it offers the option to specify the number of displayed historical days, providing the user with flexible market dynamics analysis.

The indicator includes notification mechanisms at the start and end of trading sessions, as well as a time offset for notification to enhance user convenience.

For mobile phone notifications to work, the trading terminal and mobile device must be configured.

The indicator can be useful for applying various trading strategies, considering the precise time frames of trading sessions, which contributes to more effective strategy development and implementation in the market.

