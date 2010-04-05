Golden Pandel EA

⚠️ Warning: Before purchasing the robot, make sure you have a broker with a very low spread (between 2 and 10 points maximum, either fixed or not exceeding 10). This is a critical requirement to maximize the performance of this robot specialized in trading gold.

GoldenPandel is exclusively designed for the gold market (XAU/USD). This trading robot can become a game-changer, transforming your trading experience and enhancing your results. Its precise and optimized algorithm is tailored to leverage the lucrative opportunities in this market.

Why Choose GoldenPandel?

  • 💡 Gold Specialist: Optimized for the rapid movements and trends of XAU/USD.
  • ⚙️ Custom Settings: Each user benefits from personalized configurations to fit their capital and trading environment.
  • 📈 Performance and Efficiency: Equipped with an intelligent analysis system to maximize profits and minimize risks.

Before Starting

Timeframe: 15 minutes Spread: 2 to 10 max EAComment="Pandel-EA"; Distance=3; Lot=0.03; TakeProfit=12; StopLoss=5; UseBreakEven=true; BreakEvenStart=3; Positions=1; MN=1; Time_Filter="--------------------< Trade Sessions >--------------------"; UseSession1=true; Time_Start1="09:00"; Time_End1="21:00"; UseSession2=false; Time_Start2="16:30"; Time_End2="16:35";


➡️ Contact me on Telegram: @PUMBA973.
After your purchase, it is essential to consult with me to properly configure the robot. Do not run GoldenPandel without appropriate settings, as this may compromise its performance.

Transform your trading journey with GoldenPandel and take control of your financial future. 🚀


