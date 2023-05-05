RT Manual Backtester

Enhance Your Manual Backtesting Experience in MT4 Strategy Tester with Our Powerful Trading Panel

>> The demo version allows a maximum of 5 orders and is limited to testing on EURUSD the M1 timeframe only. <<

Transform the way you practice and test your trading strategies in the MT4 Strategy Tester.
The RT_ManualBacktester enables you to execute trades and manage your orders more effectively,
providing a seamless manual backtesting experience.
With RT_ManualBacktester, you can:

- Execute Market and Pending Orders effortlessly
- Set Initial SL/TP for each order with a simple drag lines on the chart
- Efficiently manage all your orders with various options:
Close all market orders / Delete all pending orders
Close all buy orders / Close all sell orders
Close all profitable orders / Close all losing orders
- Manage individual orders with precision:
Close/Delete individual orders
Adjust SL/TP for each specific order

- Display breakeven levels for easy reference

Test drive our Demo version
 >> The demo version allows a maximum of 5 orders and is limited to testing on the M1 timeframe only.

Upgrade your manual backtesting process with the RT_ManualBacktester and refine your trading strategies like never before!


