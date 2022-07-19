Time Attendance MT4





Setting

Fixed Lot - fixed frist trading lot

Day - Days of position order.

Hour trade - Time Hour Open position.

Supported currency pairs: EURUSD,USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURGBP





Some important points:







Use this expert only on the gold symbol

Recommended timeframe: H1

You can use a variety of brokers, but try to use large and famous brokers

Default settings are great, so you do not need a separate settings file

If you have any questions or concerns, be sure to let me know

If you need any settings, be sure to let me know



