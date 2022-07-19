Time Attendance MT4
- Experts
- Mr Wittawat Rakkhantho
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Setting
- Fixed Lot - fixed frist trading lot
- Day - Days of position order.
- Hour trade - Time Hour Open position.
Supported currency pairs: EURUSD,USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURGBP
Some important points:
Use this expert only on the gold symbol
Recommended timeframe: H1
You can use a variety of brokers, but try to use large and famous brokers
Default settings are great, so you do not need a separate settings file
If you have any questions or concerns, be sure to let me know
If you need any settings, be sure to let me know