Night Star is a fully automated, multi-strategic expert advisor that trades at night.

Advisor is specially designed to take advantage of inefficiencies in the current market conditions.

NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE & NO OVERTRADING

Advisor was tested with high slippage, commission per round lot, variable spread and live like delay executions using real ticks with 99.9% history quality for a period of 19 Years.



Recommended Pairs: EURGBP & EURSGD



Other Pair: EURCHF



Description

After the success of Mr Banker EA, I introduce Night Star expert advisor, which can be used at the same time.

It is a night trading expert advisor and not a get rich quick or fast-scalping system.

Advisor comes with a number of strategies and indicators for filtering qualified signals.

Use the default strategy settings and just adjust the risk you can afford.



Features

Risk management for account balance.

Settings are optimized for 19 years with 99.9% history quality.

Highly customizable settings parameters.

Supports fixed lot and auto lot / risk-based trading options.

Fully automated and doesn't need manual interventions.

Easy to setup and use with 24x7 support.



Recommendations



Recommended Minimum Capital is $100 Per Pair.

Recommended Timeframe is M15.

Recommended Pair is EURGBP / EURSGD (May add few additional pairs in the coming days).

Recommended Brokers are Tick mill, Pepper Stone, IC Markets with ECN / Raw Spread.

Recommended a VPS with 1 GB RAM at least.

Recommended Leverage 1:500



Additional Instructions 'Risk Percentage' parameter: 3.5% = Low, 7.0% = Moderate, 10.0% = Aggressive. Night Star advisor can be used by beginners and experienced traders. For support contact me / DM for any questions / help. Exclusive MQL5 Private Group for Night Star customers that purchase the full version only. To receive an invitation to join the MQL5 Private Group, you must write in the "comments" section a request to add to a private group and stay updated with the latest developments, strategies and new sets. Spread filter to avoid trading during bad market conditions. Slippage control algorithm, to avoid losses during high slippage conditions.



Testing and Real Trading



Before you start Backtesting the EA, you need to read and make sure the following instructions:

Ensure you have downloaded history data for the pair you are about to test with your MT4 Terminal.

If you are Backtesting on weekend, you must use spread less than 8 points in strategy tester. Because due to the fact that market is closed on the weekend spread will be widened significantly.

Use the Fiber Loonie strategy on EURGBP / EURSGD / EURCHF for Back Test and Real Trading.