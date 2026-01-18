Sefina Auto Risk Cyckle Trader MQL

Sefina Auto Risk Cyckle Trader MQL

SefinaAutoRiskBuySellGrid is a dual-side grid EA that can trade BUY and SELL on the same chart.
It is designed for M5 operation and uses fixed TP distance in pips while calculating the basket profit target in USD (separately for BUY basket and SELL basket).

Key Features

  • BUY + SELL grids on one chart (two independent baskets).

  • Fixed TakeProfit distance (pips): TP price is set for each position using a constant pip distance.

  • Basket Take Profit (USD): closes the whole BUY basket or SELL basket when floating profit reaches the target.

  • Basket TP grows with balance (example):
    Base: $2000 → $1.00 TP, then + $0.01 TP per + $10 balance
    ($2010 → $1.01, $2050 → $1.05, $2100 → $1.10, etc.)

  • Lot sizing options:

    • Manual Start Lot

    • Optional Risk MM (RiskPercent / RiskPips)

    • Recommended: Balance-based lot scaling (BalancePerStepUSD / LotPerStep)

  • 12-section distance cycle: fixed distance steps per section to adapt grid spacing (fully customizable).

  • Spread filter to avoid trading in high spread conditions.

  • Optional Drawdown lot reduction (Soft/Hard modes) and optional hard-DD action.

Recommended Timeframe

  • M5 (recommended)
    The EA can run on other timeframes, but M1, M5 is the intended mode for stability.

Recommended Deposit / Starting Settings

  • Common setups: $1000 – $2000 accounts

  • Typical start lot: 0.01 (depending on broker conditions, leverage and risk preferences)

Notes

  • The EA is a grid system. Grid strategies can experience long trends without pullbacks and may require appropriate capital and risk settings.

  • Always test on a demo account and use conservative parameters for smaller deposits.

Inputs Overview (Sections)

  1. Lot / Money Management
    UseManualLot, ManualStartLot, UseBalanceLot, BalancePerStepUSD, LotPerStep, etc.

  2. Distance Cycle (12 sections)
    DistanceStartPips, Sec1..Sec12_Count and Sec1..Sec12_StepPips

  3. Fixed TP (Pips)
    TakeProfitPips (TP distance does not change)

  4. Basket TP (USD)
    BasketBaseBalanceUSD, BasketTP_BaseUSD, BasketStepBalanceUSD, BasketStepTP_USD

  5. Filters / Risk Controls
    MaxSpreadPips, DD Reduce Lots, HardDD options

FAQ

Q: Why does the EA close baskets by USD instead of using one TP price?
A: USD basket TP allows the same profit target logic across changing lot sizes, while each order still uses fixed TP distance in pips.

Q: Can I increase profit target as the account grows?
A: Yes, Basket TP can scale with balance (default example included).

Q: Does it trade both sides at once?
A: Yes, BUY and SELL baskets are independent and can run simultaneously.

Q: Is it safe during strong trends?
A: Like any grid, strong one-direction trends are the main risk. Use conservative lots, proper spacing, and sufficient deposit.

Recommended Settings

All recommended parameters are shown in the screenshots.
These are the same settings used by the author for testing and monitoring.

Always test on a demo account before live trading.

