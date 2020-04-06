Sefina Auto Risk Cyckle Trader MQL

Sefina Auto Risk Cyckle Trader MQL

SefinaAutoRiskBuySellGrid is a dual-side grid EA that can trade BUY and SELL on the same chart.
It is designed for M5 operation and uses fixed TP distance in pips while calculating the basket profit target in USD (separately for BUY basket and SELL basket).

Key Features

  • BUY + SELL grids on one chart (two independent baskets).

  • Fixed TakeProfit distance (pips): TP price is set for each position using a constant pip distance.

  • Basket Take Profit (USD): closes the whole BUY basket or SELL basket when floating profit reaches the target.

  • Basket TP grows with balance (example):
    Base: $2000 → $1.00 TP, then + $0.01 TP per + $10 balance
    ($2010 → $1.01, $2050 → $1.05, $2100 → $1.10, etc.)

  • Lot sizing options:

    • Manual Start Lot

    • Optional Risk MM (RiskPercent / RiskPips)

    • Recommended: Balance-based lot scaling (BalancePerStepUSD / LotPerStep)

  • 12-section distance cycle: fixed distance steps per section to adapt grid spacing (fully customizable).

  • Spread filter to avoid trading in high spread conditions.

  • Optional Drawdown lot reduction (Soft/Hard modes) and optional hard-DD action.

Recommended Timeframe

  • M5 (recommended)
    The EA can run on other timeframes, but M1, M5 is the intended mode for stability.

Recommended Deposit / Starting Settings

  • Common setups: $1000 – $2000 accounts

  • Typical start lot: 0.01 (depending on broker conditions, leverage and risk preferences)

Notes

  • The EA is a grid system. Grid strategies can experience long trends without pullbacks and may require appropriate capital and risk settings.

  • Always test on a demo account and use conservative parameters for smaller deposits.

Inputs Overview (Sections)

  1. Lot / Money Management
    UseManualLot, ManualStartLot, UseBalanceLot, BalancePerStepUSD, LotPerStep, etc.

  2. Distance Cycle (12 sections)
    DistanceStartPips, Sec1..Sec12_Count and Sec1..Sec12_StepPips

  3. Fixed TP (Pips)
    TakeProfitPips (TP distance does not change)

  4. Basket TP (USD)
    BasketBaseBalanceUSD, BasketTP_BaseUSD, BasketStepBalanceUSD, BasketStepTP_USD

  5. Filters / Risk Controls
    MaxSpreadPips, DD Reduce Lots, HardDD options

FAQ

Q: Why does the EA close baskets by USD instead of using one TP price?
A: USD basket TP allows the same profit target logic across changing lot sizes, while each order still uses fixed TP distance in pips.

Q: Can I increase profit target as the account grows?
A: Yes, Basket TP can scale with balance (default example included).

Q: Does it trade both sides at once?
A: Yes, BUY and SELL baskets are independent and can run simultaneously.

Q: Is it safe during strong trends?
A: Like any grid, strong one-direction trends are the main risk. Use conservative lots, proper spacing, and sufficient deposit.

Recommended Settings

All recommended parameters are shown in the screenshots.
These are the same settings used by the author for testing and monitoring.

Always test on a demo account before live trading.

=== Description ===

SefinaAutoRisk Buy & Sell Grid EA is a fully automated trading system designed

for EURUSD on the M1 timeframe.


The EA opens BUY and SELL positions on the same chart using a structured grid

logic with fixed take profit distance and balance-based lot growth.

Distance between orders is controlled by multi-section cycles to adapt

to different market conditions.


The strategy focuses on controlled exposure, trend capture, and long-term

stability rather than aggressive martingale behavior.


=== Key Features ===

• BUY and SELL trading on one chart

• Fixed Take Profit distance (pips do not change)

• Lot size grows automatically based on account balance

• Multi-section cycle distance control

• Simple and clear info panel

• Spread filter included

• Designed for long-term trading stability


=== Recommended Settings ===

• Symbol: EURUSD

• Timeframe: M1

• Minimum deposit: 1000–2000 USD

• Recommended leverage: 1:2000

• Default input parameters are optimized

• Please see screenshots for exact input values


=== Important Information ===

Some screenshots are taken from a real trading account.

Account type (REAL or DEMO) is clearly displayed directly in the EA info panel.

Trading always involves risk, and results may vary depending on market conditions.


おすすめのプロダクト
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
エキスパート
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
エキスパート
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
エキスパート
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
エキスパート
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
エキスパート
EAの戦略はスウィングトレードに基づいており、iPumpインジケーターによって計算された鋭いインパルスの後のエントリーがあります。 前述のように、EAには自動サポートで手動取引を開始する機能があります。 -下降トレンドの場合↓価格が修正された後に取引を開始し、資産が買われ過ぎゾーンに入り、トレンドに沿って販売します。 -上昇トレンド↑の場合、価格が修正的に下落した後に取引を開始し、資産が売られ過ぎゾーンに分類され、トレンドに沿って購入します。 選択した資産で取引する場合、アドバイザーはトレンドを考慮し、現在のトレンドに従ってのみ取引を開始します。不採算の取引は、停止と平均化の両方を使用して閉じることができます。2番目のオプションは確かにより収益性が高く、リスクも高くなります。 利点 さまざまなTFのレベルを分析するための組み込みレベルインジケーター チャート上で手動で平均化のレベルを選択する機能 多くのピラミッド型注文を開くことによって利益を増やす能力（注文数は自分で制御できます） iPumpインジケーターのリバースシグナルに基づいて、TPを％で設定するためのより多くの基準 「ハンド
PropTradeMaster
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
エキスパート
Unlock Precision Trading with PropTradeMaster: Your Expert Forex Trading Solution PropTradeMaster is a cutting-edge Forex robot designed to elevate your trading experience. Using advanced neural networks and NSA-core technology, it delivers precise market insights and adapts to changing conditions, providing you with the edge you need to succeed. Detailed User Manual For comprehensive instructions and deeper insights into how PropTradeMaster operates, please refer to the included Manual Guide.
DoIt Alpha Pulse AI MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
エキスパート
DoIt Alpha Pulse AI (MT5) - AI Trading EA / Trading Robot for Forex, Gold EA (XAUUSD) and Crypto ℹ️ℹ️ Main info and results in MT5 version : Check it out here ℹ️ℹ️ Stop watching charts. Start living your life. You didn’t get into trading to be chained to a screen. You got into it for freedom: time freedom, flexibility, and peace of mind. DoIt Alpha Pulse AI is built for traders who want automated execution powered by real AI models, with serious risk controls and transparent live tracking. PRI
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
エキスパート
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
BreakthroughEA
Li Peng Fang
エキスパート
This EA is a breakthrough EA. When the monitoring market changes rapidly, fluctuates rapidly in one direction, and exceeds the set threshold, the EA will quickly place an order and quickly adopt a mobile stop loss strategy to complete capital preservation and profitability. Advantages of this EA: 1. The transaction is very fast to the closing of the position, and it is never procrastinated. 2. After the transaction, the accuracy rate is very high. 3. Place an order with compound interest, and th
Universal MT4 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
エキスパート
MACDインジケーターのトレーディングロボット これはトレーディングロボットの簡易バージョンであり、1つのエントリー戦略のみを使用します（高度なバージョンには10を超える戦略があります） 専門家のメリット： スキャルピング、マーチンゲール、グリッド取引。 1つの注文または注文のグリッドのみで取引を設定できます。動的、固定、または乗数のステップと取引ロットを備えた高度にカスタマイズ可能な注文グリッドにより、エキスパートアドバイザーをほぼすべての取引手段に適合させることができます。 ドローダウン回復システム、重複する損失注文とバランス保護 グリッド取引がリバウンドしない価格変動に対して脆弱であることは周知の事実ですが、注文回収システムのおかげで、アドバイザーはほとんどのドローダウンから抜け出すことができます。ドローダウンからの脱出は、最も遠い不採算の注文を、利益のある市場に最も近い注文とオーバーラップさせることによって実行されます。取引ロボットは、手動取引または他の専門家によって開かれた取引のために、アカウントの負けたポジションを回復するために使用できます。マジックナンバ
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
エキスパート
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.04 (55)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get BF Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! For Settings, Instructions
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
エキスパート
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
エキスパート
Live Signal (Real Trading Data)  https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2341050 Live Signal (Real Trading Data) ： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2346893 Smart Trend and Range EA Smart Trend and Range EA is an automated trading program designed to operate based on market structure analysis under different market conditions. The EA analyzes price behavior and market structure to apply different trading logic in trending markets and ranging markets. It does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or recover
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
エキスパート
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
エキスパート
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
エキスパート
ロットサイズを変更できる機能と、EAを可能な限り低価格にする機能が追加されました。ご購入いただくと、サポートと今後のアップデートが受けられます。ぜひ進化のご支援をお願いします。 このEAはすぐに使用可能です。 AussiePrecision   は、MetaTrader 5 向けに設計された時間に敏感なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）で、AUD/USD 通貨ペア専用です。 あらかじめ設定された、制御可能なタイミングでトレードを実行するよう設計されており、時間に基づく高精度なエントリーを自動化したいトレーダーに最適です。 すべての時間に関する動作は、ユーザーが指定した UTC オフセットに従って実行され、正確かつ一貫性のあるスケジューリングを実現します。 このEAは常時監視を必要とせず、完全に自動で稼働します。 設定に関するご質問やカスタマイズのご希望がある場合は、いつでもお気軽にご連絡ください。 このEAは無料で提供されているため、ダウンロードされた場合はフレンドリクエストを送っていただけると幸いです。必要に応じてサポートを提供いたします。
Karman
Vladislav Filippov
エキスパート
Karman is a fully automated trading advisor working on a М30 timeframe. The settings of the advisor are based on the safe trading, the essence of which is to close the transaction, while achieving a positive profitability dynamism of several points, which allows the user to reduce the costs of opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is multi-functional and does not require a specific type of account for the normal operation of all functions embedded in it. The advisor’s manual involves encapsu
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
エキスパート
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
エキスパート
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
PairsTrading
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3.67 (9)
エキスパート
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
RiskGuardian Pro PropFirm Drawdown Control
Zhao Cheng Han
エキスパート
RiskGuardian Pro (MT4 Edition) - 究極のProp Firm口座セーバー 感情的な取引ミスや一時的なリスク管理の失敗により、Prop Firmチャレンジ（FTMO、MFFなど）に不合格となることにうんざりしていませんか？RiskGuardian Proは、評価に合格し、資金提供された口座を保護するために設計された、必須の規律システムです。 解決する主な問題点: * アンチチルト・ハードロック (Anti-Tilt Hard Lock): 設定された最大日次ドローダウン（例：4%）に達した瞬間、すべての取引を即座に決済し、ターミナルをロックします。リベンジトレードを完全に排除します。 * ワンクリック・ロットサイズ計算: 手動での計算は不要です。希望する現金リスクを入力するだけで、システムが自動的に最適なロットサイズを計算し、すべての取引がProp Firmのルールを遵守することを保証します。 * 資金提供された口座の保護: 厳格な日次または全体ドローダウンの制限に違反することがなくなり、高額な違反から資金提供された口座を安全に守ります。
MA Head and Grid
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
エキスパート
For more tools  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller#!category=2 Gridingale   is a new complex  Expert Advisor   that combines   grid   and   martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take   profits   on little and big   movements .  A   loss covering system   is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an ind
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
エキスパート
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
Great Bird
Ferri Shallahuddin
エキスパート
Great Bird expert advisor using a scalping system with low DD. has StopLoss   and TakeProfit features automatically set by the algorithm. you can also set StopLoss and TakeProfit manually. The Expert Advisor does not need complicated setup and  is ready to be used for all currencies Use Timeframe M5 account ECN recommendation Minimum account balance $ 100 (for one pair) The Expert Advisor does not use: Grid Averaging Martingale Doubling
Ppm manager
Samuel Asrat Nadew
エキスパート
Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool gives you total control   directly from your chart. you can get all this features right on your trading chart .   Everything   is   color   coded.   equity and live P&L display in  Green   if   trades in profit   and   red   if   trades in drawdown.   Moveable panel -   double click on clock label and move panel anywhere on screen with it . Displays local time + candle countdown on the chart. Shows Balance, Equity & Daily Profit/
Trend BtD
Roman Meskhidze
エキスパート
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically. The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle. ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit. VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit! HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose  H1  TimeFrame 2. Load my  
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (22)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT4 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! ルール   正確さと規律をもって取引を行ってください。 クォンタムキング EA     構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合しました。M5 上の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロフェッショナルの両
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
エキスパート
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
KT Gold Nexus EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
エキスパート
ICMarkets ライブシグナル： こちらをクリック KT Gold Nexus EAで成功するために必要なこと 忍耐。規律。時間。 KT Gold Nexus EAは、プロのトレーダーやプライベートファンドマネージャーが実際に採用している、現実的なトレーディング手法を基に構築されています。短期的な派手さや一時的な利益ではなく、長期にわたる安定性と一貫性を重視した設計となっています。 本EAは長期運用を前提として設計されています。その本来のポテンシャルを体感するためには、最低でも1年間の継続運用を推奨します。プロのトレーディングと同様に、損失が発生する週や、場合によっては数か月間のドローダウン期間が生じることもありますが、これは正常なプロセスです。重要なのは、より長い期間における累積パフォーマンスです。 多くのグリッド型やマーチンゲール型システムは、初期段階では急速な利益を示しますが、最終的に口座破綻へと至るケースがほとんどです。本EAはそのようなリスクを回避し、安定的かつコントロールされた成長を目的として開発されています。 イントロダクション KT Gold Nexus EAは、
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
エキスパート
Jesko EA – Jesko は、 長年にわたり検証され最適化された戦略 に基づいて構築された特別なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 すでに 実際の口座でテストされており 、一貫して 利益性と低リスク を示しています。 今回、ついに一般公開することにしました。 Signal live    ライブアカウントの4ヶ月  簡単インストール  すべてのブローカーで利用可能（ECN口座推奨）  最低入金額: 100 USD  24時間365日サポート  Jesko を一度購入すると、他の製品を無料で入手可能！ 1,5年前 バックテスト用: チャートに INCORRECT が表示されないようにしてください。 表示された場合は、設定を変更する必要があります。 オプションは True/False のみです — チャートに緑の OK が表示されるまで調整してください。これは問題ないことを意味します 入力パラメータの説明 基本設定 AccountType – 口座タイプの選択 (Normal / ECN / その他)。 RiskMode – リスク管理モードの選択 (低 / 中 / 高)。 ロ
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
エキスパート
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
エキスパート
The Golden Way は MT4 プラットフォーム向けの自動取引ソフトウェアです。同ソフトは総合的なハイブリッド戦略を採用し、複数のサブストラテジーが連携して機能することで、金（XAUUSD）市場における買い（ロング）と売り（ショート）の機会を正確に捉え、様々な市場環境下でタイミング良く取引を把握するお手伝いをします。成熟した取引ロジックに基づき、金市場でのプロフェッショナルかつ効率的な取引操作を実現します。 設定情報 通貨ペア：XAUUSD 時間軸：M5 タイムフレーム 初期預け金：500USD 以上を推奨 レバレッジ：1:100 ～ 1:1000 アカウント：高パフォーマンスでスプレッドの低い任意のアカウント 正確にバックテストを行う方法 最低 500USD の預け金を選択します。 M5 タイムフレームを選択し、任意の日付範囲を設定し、「各ティック（Every Tick）」を選択します。 指定された範囲内でご自身に適したレバレッジを選択します。 「テスト開始」をクリックします。 ご使用方法 製品購入後、速やかに MQL5 フォーラムでお問い合わせください — 設定をお手伝
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
エキスパート
2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦 略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 550ドルで購入できるのは残り1本のみです。その後、価格は650ドル、750ドルへと上がり、最終価格は1200ドルになります ライブシグナル >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   クリック 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUS
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
エキスパート
プロモーションを開始します! 449ドルで残りわずかです! 次の価格: 599ドル 最終価格: 999ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro はゴールド取引 EA の仲間入りですが、大きな違いが 1 つあります。それは、これが本物の取引戦略であるということです。 「実際の取引戦略」とは何を意味しますか?   おそらくお気づきかと思いますが、市場に出回っているほぼすべてのゴールド EA は単純なグリッド/マーチンゲール
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
エキスパート
Ziwoxファンダメンタルトレーダー Ziwox Fundamental Traderは、金融市場のトレーダーがEA情報データに基づいて賢明な意思決定を行うのを支援するトレーディングアシスタントです。 このEAは、オンラインソースを使用して、通貨の基本的なバイアス、ペアでのリアルタイム小売業者比率の感情、銀行と機関の予測、COTレポートデータ、および複雑なEAパネル内の他のデータなどの必要なすべての情報を取得します。 簡単に言えば、それは統合された外国為替データソースと情報であり、手動トレーダーがより良い意思決定を行うのに役立ちます。 これに加えて、これは完全な基本的なロボット取引であり、通貨の基本的なバイアスと技術データに基づいて、これらのデータを使用してペアで自動的に取引します EAコンポーネント： 取引に必要なすべての情報は、データパネルに統合された一連の外国為替データストリームコンポーネントとしてここに収集されます。 各コンポーネントは、トレーダーが意思決定を行うのに役立つトレーディングエイドインジケーターまたは説明的な市場レポートとして個別に機能します。 これらのコ
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.77 (31)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
超最適化バージョン – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 （MT4バージョン）は、これまでで最も強力で、安定性が高く、洗練されたリリースです。 HFTは高頻度スキャルピングEAであり、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のM1タイムフレームのみで取引を行います。毎日多数の取引を実行し、 非常に現実的なロットサイズ でスキャルピング戦略を実現します。そのため、専用のスキャルピング口座（RAWまたはECN）が必要です。 ICMarkets のRAW口座が特に推奨されており、低スプレッドかつ他社よりもスリッページが少ないのが特長です。 安定したインターネット接続またはVPSが必要です。 ご注意ください：ターミナルが停止すると、 FAST M1 は口座の制御を失います 。 公式チャンネル:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主な改善点 エントリーロジックの改善 EAは主要トレンド方向のみでエントリーします。逆張りは一切行いません。 勝率の向上 内部ロジックが調整され、トレードの成功率が上昇しました。 口
Gold Mining EA
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
5 (1)
エキスパート
Gold Mining EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines momentum-based technical analysis with intelligent grid management. Designed primarily for trending markets like Gold (XAUUSD),  this EA uses a unique combination of Aroon Oscillator and RSI indicators to identify high-probability entry points while managing risk through multiple protective mechanisms. Trading Style: Grid Trading with Trend Following Best Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold) Recommended Timeframe: M15(15-minute) Mini
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
エキスパート
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
エキスパート
深層学習が金の取引を再構築し、インテリジェントアシスタントが庭師のように取引の庭を手入れします。「ゴールドガーデン」EAは、深層学習の知的技術を採用し、20年分のデータトレーニングにより、戦略のパフォーマンスを大幅に向上させます。これにより、取引がより簡単でインテリジェントになります。一緒にインテリジェント化の時代を切り開き、取引を幸せな庭園に変えましょう。これはあなただけのGold Garden Stewardになります。 MT5バージョン： Gold Garden MT5   618セール、期間限定で200ドル割引 現在、EAの試用キャンペーンが行われています。購入後にご連絡いただくと、「TrendMaster FX」または「AI TradingVision GPX」の使用権を得ることができます。詳細についてはお問い合わせください。 現在の発売記念価格は699ドルで、販売目標に達すると999ドルに値上げされます。 現在、EAの試用キャンペーンが行われています。購入後にご連絡いただくと、「TrendMaster FX」または「AI TradingVision GPX」の使用権を得
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
エキスパート
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
エキスパート
アップデート — 2025年12月 2024年11月末、Aurumは正式に販売開始されました。 それ以来、ニュースフィルターや追加の防御条件、複雑な制限なしで、実際の相場環境にて継続的に稼働してきましたが、安定して利益を維持してきました。 Live Signal この1年間のリアル運用により、トレーディングシステムとしての信頼性が明確に証明されました。 そしてその実績と統計データを基に、2025年12月に大規模アップデートを実施しました： プレミアムパネルを全面刷新、すべての画面解像度に最適化 取引保護システムを大幅に強化 Forex Factoryを基にした高性能ニュースフィルターを追加 シグナル精度を向上させる2つの追加フィルター 最適化の強化、動作速度と安定性の向上 損失後に安全に回復するRecovery機能を搭載 プレミアムスタイルの新しいチャートテーマを採用 AURUMについて Aurum — ゴールド（XAU/USD）専用プレミアム自動売買EA Aurumはゴールド市場において、安定性と安全性を重視して開発されたプロフェッショナルな自動売買EAです。明確なロジッ
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
エキスパート
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (15)
エキスパート
One Gold EA をご紹介します。これは、Meta Trader プラットフォーム上の洗練された金取引ロボットで、高度な市場分析でトレーダーを支援するために開発されました。当社の独自のテクノロジーは、ニューラル ネットワークとデータ駆動型アルゴリズムを活用して、過去およびリアルタイムの金市場データを分析し、意思決定に役立つ洞察を提供します。従来の手動戦略とは異なり、One Gold EA は最小限の介入で動作し、取引プロセスを合理化し、関連するリスクの削減を目指しています。高度なニューラル プラグインの使用によりロボットの分析機能が強化されますが、他の取引ツールと同様に、One Gold EA は利益を保証するものではないことに留意することが重要です。ただし、より情報に基づいたデータに裏打ちされた洞察を提供することで、取引パフォーマンスを向上させる可能性を考慮して設計されています。One Gold EA は、金市場を継続的に監視して、人間のトレーダーが見つけるのが難しいパターンや傾向を検出します。このシステムはさまざまな市場状況に適応できるため、特に金取引のような非常に不安定な環
Exp TickSniper
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (30)
エキスパート
Exp-TickSniper は、各通貨ペアのパラメーターを個別に自動的に選択する高速ティックスカルパーです。 EAは、ほぼ10年間のEAプログラミングで得られた経験に基づいて開発されました。 EAは、スマートトレーリングストップを使用し、現在の通貨ペアデータ、その相場、仕様、スプレッドに基づいて短期取引を実行します。 平均化戦略は、信号検出アルゴリズムによって引き起こされる損失を防ぐために使用されます。 オープンポジションが特定の損失を被った場合、ポジションを平均化する機能がトリガーされます。 極端な場合、TickSniperによって開かれたポジションにはストップロスが伴います。自動取引システムが最小利益を得ることができない場合、ポジションはストップロスによって1つずつクローズされます。 システムは、有利なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベル、平均ポジションの距離、トレーリングストップ距離などを自動的に定義します。 EAは、通貨ペアの仕様、現在の価格、および戦略の一部であるその他の要因から、これらのパラメーターに関するデータを取得します。 MetaTrader 5のフルバージョン
The Simple Worker
Anatoliy Ryzhakov
エキスパート
The Simple Worker is a multicurrency Expert Advisor that uses several proven trading strategies. It trades on the M1 timeframe. Few settings make the EA simple and intuitive for users, which allows it to be optimized for a certain currency pair, if necessary. The EA analyzes the market, the EA uses indicators, tick volumes, the Martingale system. How the EA works It trades only one order at a time. It enters the market with two pending orders with the volume of "Startlot". If one of the orders
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
エキスパート
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
エキスパート
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信