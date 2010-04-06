Candle Multi TimeFrame Counter

Candle Time Countdown is a professional MT5 indicator developed to displays in real-time the countdown showing the remaining time until candle close across multiple timeframes simultaneously. The indicator features intelligent color-coded visual feedback where each timeframe's text dynamically changes to bright lime green for bullish candles and red for bearish candles, with each timeframe updating independently based on its own candle direction.

Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Support: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1 periods

  • Individual Toggles: Each timeframe can be enabled or disabled independently

  • Real-Time Server Time: Optional server time display

  • Dynamic Color Coding: Green for bullish candles, Red for bearish candles

  • Four Display Positions:

    • Left Bottom (corner-anchored)

    • Right Top (corner-anchored)

    • Right Bottom (corner-anchored)

    • Beside Active Candle (follows bid price dynamically besides the latest open candle)

  • Full Customization: Font size, font type, colors, and positioning fully adjustable

Input Parameters

Position Settings

  • Display Position: Choose where the indicator appears (Left Bottom, Right Top, Right Bottom, Beside Active Candle)

  • X Offset: Horizontal distance from anchor point in pixels

  • Y Offset: Vertical distance from anchor point in pixels

  • Line Spacing: Vertical spacing between timeframes in pixels

  • Candle Offset Bars: Horizontal offset from current candle, applies to "Beside Candle" mode 

Timeframe Selection

  • Show_M1: Toggle M1 timeframe display (default: ON)

  • Show_M5: Toggle M5 timeframe display (default: ON)

  • Show_M15: Toggle M15 timeframe display (default: ON)

  • Show_M30: Toggle M30 timeframe display (default: ON)

  • Show_H1: Toggle H1 timeframe display (default: ON)

  • Show_H4: Toggle H4 timeframe display (default: OFF)

  • Show_D1: Toggle D1 timeframe display (default: OFF)

  • Show_W1: Toggle W1 timeframe display (default: OFF)

  • Show_MN1: Toggle MN1 timeframe display (default: OFF)

  • Show_ServerTime: Toggle server time display (default: ON)

Display Settings

  • Font Size: Text size for all labels (default: 10)

  • Font Name: Font type for all labels (default: Arial)

  • ServerTime_Color: Color for server time text (default: White)

  • Positive_Color: Color for bullish candles (default: Lime)

  • Negative_Color: Color for bearish candles (default: Red)

Feel free to contact us, thoughts, comments, 

Cheers and enjoy 


    Önerilen ürünler
    Renko Indicator MT5
    Mohammed Kaddour
    Göstergeler
    A Renko Tick chart based on continuously adjusting percentage. Live Renko bricks formed by tick data Adjustable brick width expert for indicator attached Scalp with a Renko, get weird. The settings can and will break the script if you turn them up too high. Turning off outline mode will not look as nice, but can potentially allow for a larger number of bricks.
    FREE
    Donchian Breakout And Rsi
    Mattia Impicciatore
    Göstergeler
    Genel Açıklama Bu gösterge, klasik Donchian Kanalı ’nın geliştirilmiş bir versiyonudur ve gerçek işlem için pratik işlevlerle zenginleştirilmiştir. Standart üç çizgiye (üst, alt ve orta çizgi) ek olarak sistem breakout (fiyat kırılımı) noktalarını tespit eder ve bunları grafikte oklarla görsel olarak gösterir. Ayrıca grafiği sadeleştirmek için mevcut trend yönünün tersindeki çizgi yalnızca görüntülenir. Gösterge şunları içerir: Görsel sinyaller : Kırılım sırasında renkli oklar Otomatik bildiriml
    FREE
    MiniCandles
    Kiyoshi Mizu Miyabi Nori
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    This indicator is a very simple indicator that draws candlesticks on a chart. However, it is possible to draw not only on the main chart but also on several sub-charts. In addition,it is possible to draw different symbols and timeframes from the main chart. features. 1. any symbols 2. any timeframes 3. two candle type(normal and heikin ashi) 4. many candle colors(intersection with ma_1) 5. pivot line (ver1.2) In case of positive candle,    FULL     : change color if low is over ma_1    PARTIAL :
    FREE
    Time Candle with Sound Alert
    Iwan Santoso
    Göstergeler
    Time Candle with Sound Alert This indicator will be display the time left candle Features : 1. Multi Time Frames, Multi Pairs 2. Time Left 2. Position dynamic with Bid Price or Edge of Chart Screen 3. Font Size and Color 4. Display Current Spread, Maximum Spread and Minimum Spread Note: Maximum and Minimum Spread will be reset when you change TF Tested On MT5 Version 5 Build 5200 If you want the source code, just PM me
    FREE
    DALA Forecast
    Grigorii Matsnev
    Göstergeler
    About the indicator: DALA Forecast is a universal tool for predicting the dynamics of time series of any nature. For prediction, modified methods of nonlinear dynamics analysis are used, on the basis of which a predictive model is built using machine learning methods.  To get the trial version of the indicator, you can contact me in private messages. How to use the indicator: Apply the indicator to your chosen financial instrument or indicator with the settings you need. The prediction will be
    FREE
    Spread highlighter
    Jonathan Daniel Marion
    Göstergeler
    This spread indicator displays the actual spread of each candle. It highlights the maximum spread and the minimum spread of the chosen symbol. This indicator is very helpful to see in real time the spread evolution helping to avoid taking a trade when the spread is too high. Inputs: Print value in Points: if true displays the spread as a whole number D isplay minimum and maximum spread of the past N days: select the number of days to consider the maximum and minimum spread Automatically adj
    FREE
    Cointegration Spread Indicator
    Olesia Lukian
    Göstergeler
    Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
    FREE
    Rainbow Range Volume Profile
    Yoshito Tokunaga
    Göstergeler
    Rainbow Volume Profile A simple, lightweight volume profile indicator that visualizes price-range volume with color-coded POCs (Points of Control). Overview RainbowVolumeProfile04Simple.mq5 calculates and displays a price–by–volume (Volume Profile) over a user-specified number of bars. The indicator automatically detects the top 5 volume concentration levels (POCs) and draws a colorful horizontal histogram at the right side of the chart. The computation is lightweight and updates in real time. K
    FREE
    Chart Mirror Client MT5
    Fabio Albano
    Göstergeler
    This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template. This is the Metatrader 5 Client, it needs the Metatrader 4 or 5 Server versions: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Server:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88644 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Server: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88652 Details of how it works in the video.
    FREE
    Magic 7 Indicator
    Marek Pawel Szczesny
    Göstergeler
    Overview Magic 7 Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that identifies seven different trading scenarios based on candlestick patterns and technical analysis. The indicator combines traditional price action patterns with modern concepts like Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to provide trading signals with precise entry points and stop loss levels. Features 7 Trading Scenarios : Each scenario identifies specific market conditions and trading opportunities Visual Signals : Clear buy/sell
    FREE
    Dynamic Pivot Zones
    Vincent Jose Proenca
    Göstergeler
    Dynamic Pivot Zones – Your Level Assistant on the Chart This indicator is a bit like a GPS for your trading . It shows you where the price likes to hang out, where it gets nervous, and where it flies through. No more calculating pivots by hand or guessing support and resistance levels. What it does: Automatically plots H1, H4, and D1 pivots . Shows support and resistance zones : R1, R2, S1, S2. Lines are colored and easy to read , so you can instantly see what’s hot or cold. Why you’ll love it:
    FREE
    RC Hour Interval Lines MT5
    Francisco Rayol
    Göstergeler
    The Rayol Code Hour Interval Lines indicator was  designed to assist your trading experience.  It  draws the range of hours chosen by the user directly on the chart, so that it enables traders to visualize price movements during their preferred trading hours, providing  traders a more comprehensive view of price movements and market dynamics. This indicator allows the user to choose not only the Broker's time, but also the Local time. This way, the user no longer needs to calculate local time in
    FREE
    Volume By Color RSJ
    JETINVEST
    5 (2)
    Göstergeler
    This simple indicator paints with a darker color on the volume bar when the quantity traded is above the average of select number of periods of the volume itself, highlighting the moments when there was a large volume of deals above the average. It is also possible to use a configuration of four colors where the color tone shows a candle volume strength. The indicator defaults to the simple average of 20 periods, but it is possible to change to other types of averages and periods. If you like t
    FREE
    Moving Average Cross Engulfing Alert Mt5
    Paul Conrad Carlson
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    This Mt5 Indicator Signals when there is two opposite direction bars engulfed by current bar.  has a recent Exponential Moving Average Cross and past bar was oversold/bought Expert Advisor Available in Comments  Free Version Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110114?source=Site&nbsp ; Full Alerts for mt5 terminal , phone , email, print to file, print to journal  Buy Signal ( blue line ) Past ema cross ( set at 30 bars back ) Past bar rsi is oversold ( level 40  ) Engulfing bar closes
    FREE
    Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (4)
    Göstergeler
    Matrix Arrow Indicator Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Paneli MT5 , Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 için ücretsiz bir eklenti ve harika bir varlıktır. 5 kullanıcı tarafından özelleştirilmiş zaman çerçevesi ve toplamda 16 değiştirilebilir sembol/araç için mevcut Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 sinyalini gösterir. Kullanıcı, Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 'ün içerdiği 10 standart göstergeden herhangi birini etkinleştirme/devre dışı bırakma seçeneğine sahiptir. 10 standart gösterge özelliğinin tümü, Matrix Arrow Indicato
    FREE
    FlatBreakout MT5
    Aleksei Vorontsov
    Göstergeler
    FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
    FREE
    Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
    Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
    4.33 (6)
    Göstergeler
    This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
    FREE
    Gekko Variation Marks
    Rodrigo Galeote
    4 (1)
    Göstergeler
    This is Gekko's indicator of quotations and variations. It summarizes quotations and variations of the current symbol in different timeframes as well as other correlated symbols. Keep track of all this information on your chart while you are negotiating for decision making support. Input Parameters General Settings:  configure which quotations and variations you want to keep track for current day, week, month or year as well as M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4 charts; Symbols Configuration: add up to
    FREE
    TradeInfo MT5
    Manuraj Dhanda
    4.25 (12)
    Yardımcı programlar
    TradeInfo is a utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information. MagicNumber filter. Comment filter. Indicator parameters: ShowPro
    FREE
    Daily Trend Lines Pro
    Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
    Göstergeler
    Technical Description Daily Trend Lines Pro is an advanced indicator developed in MQL5, designed to provide accurate insights into the market’s daily movements. Based on the moving average calculated from the first candle of each day, the indicator plots a daily trend line that resets at the start of each new day, ensuring visual clarity and clearly delineating trading sessions. Main Features: Dynamic and Accurate Calculation: The daily line is derived from the moving average value computed fr
    FREE
    Smart Wick Zones
    Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    Smart Wick Zones indicator is a powerful tool designed to highlight hidden areas of price rejection and liquidity on your chart. By analyzing candle wicks (also called shadows or tails), the indicator automatically draws horizontal zones where strong buying or selling pressure has previously appeared. These wick zones often mark turning points in the market or areas where price reacts strongly, making them excellent references for support and resistance. Instead of manually scanning candles for
    FREE
    Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
    Maksim Tarutin
    5 (7)
    Göstergeler
    "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   göstergesi, yatırımcıların grafikteki kilit seviyeleri görselleştirmesine yardımcı olur. Aşağıdaki seviyeleri otomatik olarak işaretler: DO (Daily Open)   — Günlük Açılış seviyesi. NYM (New York Midnight)   — New York Gece Yarısı seviyesi. PDH (Previous Day High)   — Önceki Günün En Yüksek seviyesi. PDL (Previous Day Low)   — Önceki Günün En Düşük seviyesi. WO (Weekly Open)   — Haftalık Açılış seviyesi. MO (Monthly Open)   — Aylık Açılış seviyesi. PWH (Previous Week
    FREE
    PZ Chart Overlay MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4 (1)
    Göstergeler
    Master the market: harness the power of statistical arbitrage This indicator showcases the price action of multiple instruments on a single chart, enabling you to compare the fluctuations of different assets and seamlessly implement statistical arbitrage strategies. Its main usage is to find correlated symbols which are temporarily out of whack. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Find overbought or oversold currency pairs easily Plot up to six currency
    FREE
    Important Lines
    Terence Gronowski
    4.87 (23)
    Göstergeler
    This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
    FREE
    Coral Indi
    Dinh Duong Luong
    Göstergeler
    Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
    FREE
    Daily Levels Indicator
    Aissam Atti
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    Daily Support and Resistance Levels 는 클래식 피벗 포인트 방식으로 일중 거래 핵심 가격 레벨을 자동 계산/표시하는 전문 지표입니다. 주요 기능: 피벗 포인트(PP) 자동 계산 3개의 저항 레벨(R1, R2, R3) 3개의 지지 레벨(S1, S2, S3) 전일 고가/저가 표시 실시간 정보 패널 상승/하락 바이어스 표시 최근 레벨까지 거리 표시 색상/표시 완전 사용자 설정 매일 자동 업데이트 모든 타임프레임 지원 계산 방식: 전일 고가/저가/종가 기반 클래식 피벗 포인트. 트레이딩 활용: 지지/저항 반등 매매 돌파 전략 레인지 거래 방향성 판단 목표가 설정 사용 방법: 차트에 인디케이터 적용 레벨 자동 생성 가격 > PP = 상승 바이어스 가격 < PP = 하락 바이어스 S1-S3 = 지지 구간 R1-R3 = 저항 구간 설정 옵션: 피벗/지지/저항 색상 라인 굵기/스타일 가격 라벨 표시/숨기기 정보 패널 ON/OFF 패널 위치/폰트 크기 전일 고가/저가 표
    FREE
    Trendline mt5 indicator
    David Muriithi
    3 (1)
    Göstergeler
    Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
    FREE
    Flow Architect
    Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
    Göstergeler
    Flow Architect Lite - Professional Market Structure Toolkit Free Version Features: Core Structure Analysis: Daily VWAP Engine   - Volume-weighted average price for institutional level tracking Standard Deviation Bands (SD1)   - Dynamic support and resistance zones Break of Structure Detection   - Visual markers for market structure shifts Fair Value Gap Identification   - Highlighted imbalance zones on your charts ATR Volatility Context   - Real-time Average True Range measurement Clean Informat
    Apt Indicator MT5
    Mohamed Samsudeen
    Göstergeler
    APT – Advance Pivot Trader Indicator for MetaTrader 5 APT – Advance Pivot Trader is a technical indicator developed for MetaTrader 5. The indicator is based entirely on mathematical and algorithmic calculations and is designed to analyze market structure using pivot-based logic. The indicator does not use grid techniques, martingale strategies, or position sizing methods. It provides analytical information to support structured and disciplined trading decisions. Timeframe and Risk Guidance The
    FREE
    Heiken Ashi fxam
    Ely Alsedy
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    Heiken Ashi MT5 Göstergesi Heiken Ashi MT5 Göstergesi, standart fiyat verilerini daha yumuşak ve trend odaklı mumlara dönüştürerek, piyasa trendlerini ve potansiyel dönüş noktalarını daha kolay belirlemenizi sağlayan güçlü bir araçtır. Ana Özellikler: Net trend tanımlama: Yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerini farklı mum renkleriyle görsel olarak ayırt eder. Gürültü azaltma: Fiyat dalgalanmalarını filtreleyerek piyasanın ana hareketlerine daha net odaklanmanızı sağlar. Erken trend tespiti: Standart graf
    FREE
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.68 (59)
    Göstergeler
    Bu indikatörü satın alırsanız, Profesyonel Trade Manager’ımı  + EA ÜCRETSİZ olarak alacaksınız. Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla
    Power Candles MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (3)
    Göstergeler
    Power Candles – Tüm Piyasalar İçin Güce Dayalı Giriş Sinyalleri Power Candles , Stein Investments’ın kanıtlanmış güç analizini doğrudan fiyat grafiğinize taşır. Sadece fiyata tepki vermek yerine, her mum gerçek piyasa gücüne göre renklendirilir. Bu sayede momentum birikimleri, güç hızlanmaları ve net trend geçişleri anında görülebilir. Tüm Piyasalar İçin Tek Mantık Power Candles tüm işlem sembollerinde otomatik olarak çalışır. Gösterge, mevcut sembolün Forex mi yoksa Forex dışı bir piyasa mı old
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.9 (79)
    Göstergeler
    Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.92 (36)
    Göstergeler
    *** Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş gerçek zamanlı bir piyasa analiz aracıdır. Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, yatırımcıların piyasa yapısını daha sistematik ve net bir şekilde analiz etmelerine yardımcı olmak, işlem verimliliğini artırmak ve stratejiniz için uzun vadeli sürdürülebilirlik yaratmak amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayanmaktadır. Birden fazla zaman dilim
    Divergence In Chaos Environment
    Arief
    Göstergeler
    ÜCRETSİZ AUX Göstergesi ve EA Desteğini Alın  Doğrudan indirme — Buraya tıklayın [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment, Elliott Dalga Teorisi’ni Trading Chaos teknikleriyle birleştiren trader’lar için geliştirilmiş özel bir MT5 aracıdır. Bill Williams’ın tanımladığı kaotik piyasa ortamıyla senkronize olarak fiyat hareketlerindeki gizli ve normal uyumsuzlukları tespit eder. Ana Özellikler Elliott Dalgası Uyumlu Uyumsuzluk: Dalga yapılarıyla uyumlu boğa ve ayı uyumsuzluk
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
    Quantum Trend Sniper
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.74 (53)
    Göstergeler
    Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
    Game Changer Indicator mt5
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (10)
    Göstergeler
    Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
    Trend Screener Pro MT5
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.84 (100)
    Göstergeler
    Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.19 (27)
    Göstergeler
    Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katmanl
    SuperScalp Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    SuperScalp Pro – Gelişmiş Çoklu Filtreli Scalping Gösterge Sistemi SuperScalp Pro, klasik Supertrend ile çok sayıda akıllı onay filtresini birleştiren gelişmiş bir scalping gösterge sistemidir. Gösterge M1’den H4’e kadar tüm zaman dilimlerinde verimli çalışır ve özellikle XAUUSD, BTCUSD ve ana Forex pariteleri için uygundur. Bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret stratejilerine esnek şekilde entegre edilebilir. Gösterge, hız ve yavaş EMA’lar, trend belirleyen üç EMA, EMA e
    PZ Swing Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (5)
    Göstergeler
    Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (29)
    Göstergeler
    FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
    Smart Stop Indicator MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    Göstergeler
    Smart Stop Indicator – Stop-loss düzeylerini doğrudan grafikte akıllı ve hassas şekilde belirleyin Genel Bakış Smart Stop Indicator, stop-loss seviyesini tahmin ederek veya sezgilere güvenerek değil, net ve sistematik bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen traderlar için özel olarak geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, klasik price-action mantığını (yükselen tepeler, düşen dipler) modern breakout algılama ile birleştirerek bir sonraki mantıklı stop seviyesini belirler. Trendlerde, yatay piyasalarda veya hızlı k
    Super Signal Skyblade Edition
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (5)
    Göstergeler
    Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Profesyonel No-Repaint / Gecikmesiz Trend Sinyal Sistemi, Olağanüstü Kazanma Oranı ile | MT4 / MT5 için Temel Özellikler: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition, özellikle trend bazlı işlemler için geliştirilmiş akıllı bir sinyal sistemidir. Yalnızca güçlü, yönlü ve gerçek momentum destekli piyasa hareketlerini tespit etmek amacıyla çok katmanlı bir filtreleme yapısı kullanır. Bu sistem zirve veya dip noktaları tahmin etmeye çalışmaz. Aşağıdaki üç koşul aynı anda kar
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
    Ich Khiem Nguyen
    3.29 (7)
    Göstergeler
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro, trader'ların giriş noktalarını belirlemesine ve riski etkili bir şekilde yönetmesine destek olmak için tasarlanmış MetaTrader 5 için profesyonel bir göstergedir. Gösterge, sinyal tespit sistemi, otomatik Entry/SL/TP yönetimi, hacim analizi ve gerçek zamanlı performans istatistikleri içeren kapsamlı bir analiz araçları seti sunar. Sistemi anlamak için kullanım kılavuzu   |   Diğer diller için kullanım kılavuzu ANA ÖZELLİKLER Sinyal tespit sistemi Gösterge, price action a
    ARICoins
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Göstergeler
    ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
    Trend indicator AI mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (13)
    Göstergeler
    Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.81 (21)
    Göstergeler
    Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
    AriX
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (4)
    Göstergeler
    AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (20)
    Göstergeler
    SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ve   Stochastic'in   gücünü tek bir kapsamlı göstergede birleştirerek işlem potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkaran nihai işlem aracı olan   Quantum TrendPulse'u   tanıtıyoruz. Hassasiyet ve verimlilik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu gösterge, piyasa trendlerini, momentum değişimlerini ve en uygun giriş ve çıkış noktalarını güvenle belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: SuperTrend Entegrasyonu:   Güncel piyasa trendlerini kolayca takip edin ve karlılık dalgası
    Dynamic Scalper System MT5
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Göstergeler
    " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yü
    MetaForecast M5
    Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
    5 (3)
    Göstergeler
    MetaForecast, fiyat verilerindeki harmonileri kullanarak herhangi bir piyasanın geleceğini tahmin eder ve görselleştirir. Piyasa her zaman tahmin edilemezken, fiyatlarda bir desen varsa, MetaForecast geleceği mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde tahmin edebilir. Benzer ürünlere göre, MetaForecast piyasa eğilimlerini analiz ederek daha kesin sonuçlar üretebilir. Giriş Parametreleri Past size (Geçmiş boyut) MetaForecast'ın gelecekteki tahminler oluşturmak için kullandığı çubuk sayısını belirtir. Mo
    ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
    Abdullah Alrai
    Göstergeler
    MT4 / MT5 için Astronomi Göstergesini Tanıtıyoruz: En İleri Göksel Ticaret Arkadaşınız Ticaret deneyiminizi göksel seviyelere yükseltmeye hazır mısınız? MT4 için devrim niteliğindeki Astronomi Göstergemizi arayın. Bu yenilikçi araç karmaşık algoritmaları kullanarak eşsiz astronomik içgörüler ve hassas hesaplamalar sunmak için geleneksel ticaret göstergelerini aşmaktadır. Bilgi Evreni Parmaklarınızın Ucunda:   Göksel verilerin hazinelerini açığa çıkaran kapsamlı bir paneli gözlemleyin. Gezegenl
    IX Power MT5
    Daniel Stein
    4.92 (12)
    Göstergeler
    IX Power: Endeksler, Emtialar, Kripto Paralar ve Forex Piyasaları için İçgörüler Genel Bakış IX Power , endeksler, emtialar, kripto paralar ve forex sembollerinin gücünü analiz etmek için tasarlanmış çok yönlü bir araçtır. FX Power , tüm kullanılabilir döviz çiftlerinin verilerini kullanarak döviz çiftleri için maksimum doğruluk sağlarken, IX Power yalnızca temel sembolün piyasa verilerine odaklanır. Bu, IX Power 'ı forex dışındaki piyasalar için ideal ve daha basit forex analizleri için güven
    ARIScalping
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Göstergeler
    ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
    FX Levels MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (12)
    Göstergeler
    FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
    Berma Bands
    Muhammad Elbermawi
    5 (7)
    Göstergeler
    Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
    Market Structure Patterns
    Samuel Manoel De Souza
    4.47 (19)
    Göstergeler
    Uygun sürümler:   MT4   ve   MT5 . Market Structure Patterns kanalına katılın – çalışma materyallerini indirin ve ek bilgiler edinin. İlgili gönderiler: Market Structure Patterns – Giriş Şimdi %50 indirimle edinin | Önceki fiyat 90 $ | Kampanya 31 Aralık tarihine kadar geçerlidir | Büyük bir güncelleme yakında geliyor ve orijinal fiyat güncellenecektir. Market Structure Patterns , smart money concepts (akıllı para kavramları) temelinde geliştirilen ve SMC/ICT öğelerini grafik üzerinde gösteren
    M1 Scalper Pro MT5
    Elif Kaya
    4.6 (10)
    Göstergeler
    - Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    Advanced Stop Loss Management
    Chahine Mamodaly
    Yardımcı programlar
    **Advanced Position Manager EA** is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to protect and maximize trading profits through intelligent stop-loss management. It automatically trails stop losses as profits grow, ensuring you lock in gains while giving trades room to run.  Core Functionality - **Automatic Profit Protection**: Trails SL as profits grow - **Works Immediately**: Manages existing positions on startup - **Two Trailing Modes**: STEP-based or CONTINUOUS - **Two Manageme
    FREE
    Filtrele:
    İnceleme yok
    İncelemeye yanıt