Candle Multi TimeFrame Counter
- 指标
- Chahine Mamodaly
- 版本: 1.0
Key Features
-
Multi-Timeframe Support: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1 periods
-
Individual Toggles: Each timeframe can be enabled or disabled independently
-
Real-Time Server Time: Optional server time display
-
Dynamic Color Coding: Green for bullish candles, Red for bearish candles
-
Four Display Positions:
-
Left Bottom (corner-anchored)
-
Right Top (corner-anchored)
-
Right Bottom (corner-anchored)
-
Beside Active Candle (follows bid price dynamically besides the latest open candle)
-
-
Full Customization: Font size, font type, colors, and positioning fully adjustable
Input Parameters
Position Settings
-
Display Position: Choose where the indicator appears (Left Bottom, Right Top, Right Bottom, Beside Active Candle)
-
X Offset: Horizontal distance from anchor point in pixels
-
Y Offset: Vertical distance from anchor point in pixels
-
Line Spacing: Vertical spacing between timeframes in pixels
-
Candle Offset Bars: Horizontal offset from current candle, applies to "Beside Candle" mode
Timeframe Selection
-
Show_M1: Toggle M1 timeframe display (default: ON)
-
Show_M5: Toggle M5 timeframe display (default: ON)
-
Show_M15: Toggle M15 timeframe display (default: ON)
-
Show_M30: Toggle M30 timeframe display (default: ON)
-
Show_H1: Toggle H1 timeframe display (default: ON)
-
Show_H4: Toggle H4 timeframe display (default: OFF)
-
Show_D1: Toggle D1 timeframe display (default: OFF)
-
Show_W1: Toggle W1 timeframe display (default: OFF)
-
Show_MN1: Toggle MN1 timeframe display (default: OFF)
-
Show_ServerTime: Toggle server time display (default: ON)
Display Settings
-
Font Size: Text size for all labels (default: 10)
-
Font Name: Font type for all labels (default: Arial)
-
ServerTime_Color: Color for server time text (default: White)
-
Positive_Color: Color for bullish candles (default: Lime)
-
Negative_Color: Color for bearish candles (default: Red)
