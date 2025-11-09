Rainbow Range Volume Profile
- Göstergeler
- Yoshito Tokunaga
- Sürüm: 1.0
A simple, lightweight volume profile indicator that visualizes price-range volume with color-coded POCs (Points of Control).
Overview
RainbowVolumeProfile04Simple.mq5 calculates and displays a price–by–volume (Volume Profile) over a user-specified number of bars. The indicator automatically detects the top 5 volume concentration levels (POCs) and draws a colorful horizontal histogram at the right side of the chart. The computation is lightweight and updates in real time.
Key Features
-
Automatically detects and highlights the top 5 POCs.
-
Renders a horizontal volume histogram at the right edge of the chart.
-
Allows specifying the timeframe used for profile calculation (e.g. M1, M5, H1).
-
Auto-updates on new bars and manages drawing objects to minimize clutter.
-
Compact, efficient algorithm designed for smooth performance.
Inputs / Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
|CaluculationBars
|Number of bars to include in the profile calculation
|120
|PriceResolution
|Number of price bins (histogram resolution)
|25
|VolumeProfileWidth
|Width of the profile on screen (pixels)
|180
|VolumeColor
|Default bar color for non-POC levels
|WhiteSmoke
|VolumeColorPOC_1st … VolumeColorPOC_5th
|Colors for 1st–5th POC highlights
|HotPink , Orange , Yellow , Lime , Aqua
|TimeFrame
|Timeframe used to calculate the profile
|PERIOD_CURRENT
|CheckTimeFrame
|Timeframe used to detect updates (data refresh frequency)
|PERIOD_M1
How to Use
-
Place RainbowVolumeProfile04Simple.mq5 into the MQL5/Indicators folder.
-
Restart MetaTrader 5 (or recompile the indicator).
-
Attach the indicator to any chart.
-
Adjust parameters (bars, resolution, colors, width, timeframe) in the indicator properties as needed.
Practical Tips
-
Use H1–H4 for swing analysis and M1–M15 for intraday/scalping setups.
-
Repeated or clustered POCs often indicate strong support / resistance zones.
-
Change POC colours or profile width to match personal style and improve visibility.
Technical Notes
-
The indicator uses iHigh() , iLow() , and iTickVolume() and does not rely on close[] or time[] array parameters to avoid common MQL5 pitfalls.
-
Drawing objects are managed (created/deleted) via ObjectsDeleteAll() and OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL to reduce flicker and keep the chart clean.
-
Chart scale is detected with ChartGetDouble() so the histogram aligns with current visible price range.
Compatibility & Version
-
Version: 1.00
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Language: MQL5
-
Timeframes: All
-
Instruments: Forex, CFDs, Crypto, etc.
License
Free to use. If redistributed or used commercially, please retain the original author credits.