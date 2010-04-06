Candle Multi TimeFrame Counter

Candle Time Countdown is a professional MT5 indicator developed to displays in real-time the countdown showing the remaining time until candle close across multiple timeframes simultaneously. The indicator features intelligent color-coded visual feedback where each timeframe's text dynamically changes to bright lime green for bullish candles and red for bearish candles, with each timeframe updating independently based on its own candle direction.

Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Support: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1 periods

  • Individual Toggles: Each timeframe can be enabled or disabled independently

  • Real-Time Server Time: Optional server time display

  • Dynamic Color Coding: Green for bullish candles, Red for bearish candles

  • Four Display Positions:

    • Left Bottom (corner-anchored)

    • Right Top (corner-anchored)

    • Right Bottom (corner-anchored)

    • Beside Active Candle (follows bid price dynamically besides the latest open candle)

  • Full Customization: Font size, font type, colors, and positioning fully adjustable

Input Parameters

Position Settings

  • Display Position: Choose where the indicator appears (Left Bottom, Right Top, Right Bottom, Beside Active Candle)

  • X Offset: Horizontal distance from anchor point in pixels

  • Y Offset: Vertical distance from anchor point in pixels

  • Line Spacing: Vertical spacing between timeframes in pixels

  • Candle Offset Bars: Horizontal offset from current candle, applies to "Beside Candle" mode 

Timeframe Selection

  • Show_M1: Toggle M1 timeframe display (default: ON)

  • Show_M5: Toggle M5 timeframe display (default: ON)

  • Show_M15: Toggle M15 timeframe display (default: ON)

  • Show_M30: Toggle M30 timeframe display (default: ON)

  • Show_H1: Toggle H1 timeframe display (default: ON)

  • Show_H4: Toggle H4 timeframe display (default: OFF)

  • Show_D1: Toggle D1 timeframe display (default: OFF)

  • Show_W1: Toggle W1 timeframe display (default: OFF)

  • Show_MN1: Toggle MN1 timeframe display (default: OFF)

  • Show_ServerTime: Toggle server time display (default: ON)

Display Settings

  • Font Size: Text size for all labels (default: 10)

  • Font Name: Font type for all labels (default: Arial)

  • ServerTime_Color: Color for server time text (default: White)

  • Positive_Color: Color for bullish candles (default: Lime)

  • Negative_Color: Color for bearish candles (default: Red)

Feel free to contact us, thoughts, comments, 

Cheers and enjoy 


    Produits recommandés
    Renko Indicator MT5
    Mohammed Kaddour
    Indicateurs
    A Renko Tick chart based on continuously adjusting percentage. Live Renko bricks formed by tick data Adjustable brick width expert for indicator attached Scalp with a Renko, get weird. The settings can and will break the script if you turn them up too high. Turning off outline mode will not look as nice, but can potentially allow for a larger number of bricks.
    FREE
    Donchian Breakout And Rsi
    Mattia Impicciatore
    Indicateurs
    Description générale Cet indicateur est une version améliorée du Canal Donchian classique, enrichie de fonctionnalités pratiques pour le trading réel. En plus des trois lignes standard (supérieure, inférieure et ligne médiane), le système détecte les cassures et les affiche visuellement avec des flèches sur le graphique, en montrant uniquement la ligne opposée à la direction actuelle de la tendance pour une lecture plus claire. L’indicateur comprend : Signaux visuels : flèches colorées lors des
    FREE
    MiniCandles
    Kiyoshi Mizu Miyabi Nori
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    This indicator is a very simple indicator that draws candlesticks on a chart. However, it is possible to draw not only on the main chart but also on several sub-charts. In addition,it is possible to draw different symbols and timeframes from the main chart. features. 1. any symbols 2. any timeframes 3. two candle type(normal and heikin ashi) 4. many candle colors(intersection with ma_1) 5. pivot line (ver1.2) In case of positive candle,    FULL     : change color if low is over ma_1    PARTIAL :
    FREE
    Time Candle with Sound Alert
    Iwan Santoso
    Indicateurs
    Time Candle with Sound Alert This indicator will be display the time left candle Features : 1. Multi Time Frames, Multi Pairs 2. Time Left 2. Position dynamic with Bid Price or Edge of Chart Screen 3. Font Size and Color 4. Display Current Spread, Maximum Spread and Minimum Spread Note: Maximum and Minimum Spread will be reset when you change TF Tested On MT5 Version 5 Build 5200 If you want the source code, just PM me
    FREE
    DALA Forecast
    Grigorii Matsnev
    Indicateurs
    About the indicator: DALA Forecast is a universal tool for predicting the dynamics of time series of any nature. For prediction, modified methods of nonlinear dynamics analysis are used, on the basis of which a predictive model is built using machine learning methods.  To get the trial version of the indicator, you can contact me in private messages. How to use the indicator: Apply the indicator to your chosen financial instrument or indicator with the settings you need. The prediction will be
    FREE
    Spread highlighter
    Jonathan Daniel Marion
    Indicateurs
    This spread indicator displays the actual spread of each candle. It highlights the maximum spread and the minimum spread of the chosen symbol. This indicator is very helpful to see in real time the spread evolution helping to avoid taking a trade when the spread is too high. Inputs: Print value in Points: if true displays the spread as a whole number D isplay minimum and maximum spread of the past N days: select the number of days to consider the maximum and minimum spread Automatically adj
    FREE
    Cointegration Spread Indicator
    Olesia Lukian
    Indicateurs
    Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
    FREE
    Rainbow Range Volume Profile
    Yoshito Tokunaga
    Indicateurs
    Rainbow Volume Profile A simple, lightweight volume profile indicator that visualizes price-range volume with color-coded POCs (Points of Control). Overview RainbowVolumeProfile04Simple.mq5 calculates and displays a price–by–volume (Volume Profile) over a user-specified number of bars. The indicator automatically detects the top 5 volume concentration levels (POCs) and draws a colorful horizontal histogram at the right side of the chart. The computation is lightweight and updates in real time. K
    FREE
    Chart Mirror Client MT5
    Fabio Albano
    Indicateurs
    This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template. This is the Metatrader 5 Client, it needs the Metatrader 4 or 5 Server versions: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Server:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88644 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Server: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88652 Details of how it works in the video.
    FREE
    Magic 7 Indicator
    Marek Pawel Szczesny
    Indicateurs
    Overview Magic 7 Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that identifies seven different trading scenarios based on candlestick patterns and technical analysis. The indicator combines traditional price action patterns with modern concepts like Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to provide trading signals with precise entry points and stop loss levels. Features 7 Trading Scenarios : Each scenario identifies specific market conditions and trading opportunities Visual Signals : Clear buy/sell
    FREE
    Dynamic Pivot Zones
    Vincent Jose Proenca
    Indicateurs
    Dynamic Pivot Zones – Your Level Assistant on the Chart This indicator is a bit like a GPS for your trading . It shows you where the price likes to hang out, where it gets nervous, and where it flies through. No more calculating pivots by hand or guessing support and resistance levels. What it does: Automatically plots H1, H4, and D1 pivots . Shows support and resistance zones : R1, R2, S1, S2. Lines are colored and easy to read , so you can instantly see what’s hot or cold. Why you’ll love it:
    FREE
    RC Hour Interval Lines MT5
    Francisco Rayol
    Indicateurs
    The Rayol Code Hour Interval Lines indicator was  designed to assist your trading experience.  It  draws the range of hours chosen by the user directly on the chart, so that it enables traders to visualize price movements during their preferred trading hours, providing  traders a more comprehensive view of price movements and market dynamics. This indicator allows the user to choose not only the Broker's time, but also the Local time. This way, the user no longer needs to calculate local time in
    FREE
    Volume By Color RSJ
    JETINVEST
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    This simple indicator paints with a darker color on the volume bar when the quantity traded is above the average of select number of periods of the volume itself, highlighting the moments when there was a large volume of deals above the average. It is also possible to use a configuration of four colors where the color tone shows a candle volume strength. The indicator defaults to the simple average of 20 periods, but it is possible to change to other types of averages and periods. If you like t
    FREE
    Moving Average Cross Engulfing Alert Mt5
    Paul Conrad Carlson
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    This Mt5 Indicator Signals when there is two opposite direction bars engulfed by current bar.  has a recent Exponential Moving Average Cross and past bar was oversold/bought Expert Advisor Available in Comments  Free Version Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110114?source=Site&nbsp ; Full Alerts for mt5 terminal , phone , email, print to file, print to journal  Buy Signal ( blue line ) Past ema cross ( set at 30 bars back ) Past bar rsi is oversold ( level 40  ) Engulfing bar closes
    FREE
    Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (4)
    Indicateurs
    Le Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5 est un complément gratuit et un atout majeur pour votre Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 . Il montre le signal Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 actuel pour 5 périodes personnalisées par l'utilisateur et pour 16 symboles/instruments modifiables au total. L'utilisateur a la possibilité d'activer/désactiver l'un des 10 indicateurs standard dont se compose l' Indicateur de Flèche Matricielle MT5 . Tous les 10 attributs d'indicateurs standard sont également ré
    FREE
    FlatBreakout MT5
    Aleksei Vorontsov
    Indicateurs
    FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
    FREE
    Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
    Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
    4.33 (6)
    Indicateurs
    This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
    FREE
    Gekko Variation Marks
    Rodrigo Galeote
    4 (1)
    Indicateurs
    This is Gekko's indicator of quotations and variations. It summarizes quotations and variations of the current symbol in different timeframes as well as other correlated symbols. Keep track of all this information on your chart while you are negotiating for decision making support. Input Parameters General Settings:  configure which quotations and variations you want to keep track for current day, week, month or year as well as M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4 charts; Symbols Configuration: add up to
    FREE
    TradeInfo MT5
    Manuraj Dhanda
    4.25 (12)
    Utilitaires
    TradeInfo is a utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information. MagicNumber filter. Comment filter. Indicator parameters: ShowPro
    FREE
    Daily Trend Lines Pro
    Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
    Indicateurs
    Technical Description Daily Trend Lines Pro is an advanced indicator developed in MQL5, designed to provide accurate insights into the market’s daily movements. Based on the moving average calculated from the first candle of each day, the indicator plots a daily trend line that resets at the start of each new day, ensuring visual clarity and clearly delineating trading sessions. Main Features: Dynamic and Accurate Calculation: The daily line is derived from the moving average value computed fr
    FREE
    Smart Wick Zones
    Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Smart Wick Zones indicator is a powerful tool designed to highlight hidden areas of price rejection and liquidity on your chart. By analyzing candle wicks (also called shadows or tails), the indicator automatically draws horizontal zones where strong buying or selling pressure has previously appeared. These wick zones often mark turning points in the market or areas where price reacts strongly, making them excellent references for support and resistance. Instead of manually scanning candles for
    FREE
    Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
    Maksim Tarutin
    5 (7)
    Indicateurs
    L'indicateur   "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   aide les traders à visualiser les niveaux clés sur le graphique. Il marque automatiquement les niveaux suivants : DO (Daily Open)   — Niveau d'ouverture du jour. NYM (New York Midnight)   — Niveau de minuit à New York. PDH (Previous Day High)   — Plus haut du jour précédent. PDL (Previous Day Low)   — Plus bas du jour précédent. WO (Weekly Open)   — Niveau d'ouverture de la semaine. MO (Monthly Open)   — Niveau d'ouverture du mois. PWH (Previous Week
    FREE
    PZ Chart Overlay MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Master the market: harness the power of statistical arbitrage This indicator showcases the price action of multiple instruments on a single chart, enabling you to compare the fluctuations of different assets and seamlessly implement statistical arbitrage strategies. Its main usage is to find correlated symbols which are temporarily out of whack. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Find overbought or oversold currency pairs easily Plot up to six currency
    FREE
    Important Lines
    Terence Gronowski
    4.87 (23)
    Indicateurs
    This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
    FREE
    Coral Indi
    Dinh Duong Luong
    Indicateurs
    Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
    FREE
    Daily Levels Indicator
    Aissam Atti
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Daily Support and Resistance Levels est un indicateur professionnel qui calcule et affiche automatiquement les niveaux clés de prix pour le trading intraday selon la méthode classique des Points Pivots. Fonctionnalités clés : Calcul automatique du Point Pivot (PP) 3 niveaux de résistance (R1, R2, R3) 3 niveaux de support (S1, S2, S3) Affichage du plus haut/bas de la veille Panneau d’information en temps réel Indicateur de biais du marché (Haussier/Baissier) Distance aux niveaux les plus proches
    FREE
    Trendline mt5 indicator
    David Muriithi
    3 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
    FREE
    Flow Architect
    Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
    Indicateurs
    Flow Architect Lite - Professional Market Structure Toolkit Free Version Features: Core Structure Analysis: Daily VWAP Engine   - Volume-weighted average price for institutional level tracking Standard Deviation Bands (SD1)   - Dynamic support and resistance zones Break of Structure Detection   - Visual markers for market structure shifts Fair Value Gap Identification   - Highlighted imbalance zones on your charts ATR Volatility Context   - Real-time Average True Range measurement Clean Informat
    Apt Indicator MT5
    Mohamed Samsudeen
    Indicateurs
    APT – Advance Pivot Trader Indicator for MetaTrader 5 APT – Advance Pivot Trader is a technical indicator developed for MetaTrader 5. The indicator is based entirely on mathematical and algorithmic calculations and is designed to analyze market structure using pivot-based logic. The indicator does not use grid techniques, martingale strategies, or position sizing methods. It provides analytical information to support structured and disciplined trading decisions. Timeframe and Risk Guidance The
    FREE
    Heiken Ashi fxam
    Ely Alsedy
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Indicateur Heiken Ashi MT5 Améliorez votre analyse de marché avec l'indicateur Heiken Ashi MT5. Cet outil puissant transforme les données de prix standard en bougies plus lisses et orientées tendance, facilitant ainsi l'identification des tendances du marché et des points de retournement potentiels. Principales caractéristiques: Identification claire des tendances: Distinguez visuellement les tendances haussières et baissières grâce à différentes couleurs de bougies. Réduction du bruit: Filtrez
    FREE
    Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.68 (59)
    Indicateurs
    Si vous achetez cet indicateur, vous recevrez mon Gestionnaire de Trading Professionnel + EA  GRATUITEMENT. Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10
    Power Candles MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (3)
    Indicateurs
    Power Candles – Signaux d’entrée basés sur la force pour tous les marchés Power Candles intègre l’analyse de force éprouvée de Stein Investments directement dans le graphique des prix. Au lieu de réagir uniquement au prix, chaque bougie est colorée en fonction de la force réelle du marché, ce qui permet d’identifier instantanément les phases de momentum, l’accélération de la force et les transitions de tendance propres. Une logique unique pour tous les marchés Power Candles fonctionne automatiqu
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.9 (79)
    Indicateurs
    Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.92 (36)
    Indicateurs
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base des Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il est conçu pour aider les traders à analyser la structure du marché de manière systématique et à obtenir une vision plus claire de la direction globale du marché. Le système analyse automatiquement les Points de Retournement, les Zones Clés et la Market Structure sur plusieurs unités de temps, tout en affichant les Points of Interest (POI), les signaux
    Divergence In Chaos Environment
    Arief
    Indicateurs
    Obtenez l’indicateur AUX GRATUIT et le support EA   Téléchargement direct — Cliquez ici [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment est un outil MT5 spécialisé conçu pour les traders appliquant la théorie des vagues d’Elliott dans le cadre des techniques de Trading Chaos. Il identifie les divergences cachées et régulières du prix, synchronisées avec l’environnement de marché chaotique décrit par Bill Williams. Caractéristiques clés Divergence alignée sur les vagues d’Elliott
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
    Quantum Trend Sniper
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.74 (53)
    Indicateurs
    Présentation       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous identifiez et négociez les inversions de tendance ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Indicateur Quantum Trend Sniper       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours de trading vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa manière innovante d'identifier les inversions de tendance avec une précision extrêmement élevée
    Game Changer Indicator mt5
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (10)
    Indicateurs
    Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
    Trend Screener Pro MT5
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.84 (100)
    Indicateurs
    Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.19 (27)
    Indicateurs
    Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
    SuperScalp Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    SuperScalp Pro – Système d’indicateur de scalping avancé multi-filtres SuperScalp Pro est un système d’indicateur de scalping avancé qui combine le Supertrend classique avec plusieurs filtres de confirmation intelligents. L’indicateur fonctionne efficacement sur toutes les unités de temps de M1 à H4 et est particulièrement adapté à XAUUSD, BTCUSD et aux principales paires Forex. Il peut être utilisé comme système autonome ou intégré de manière flexible dans des stratégies de trading existantes.
    PZ Swing Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (5)
    Indicateurs
    Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (29)
    Indicateurs
    FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
    Smart Stop Indicator MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    Smart Stop Indicator – Précision intelligente du stop-loss directement sur votre graphique Présentation Smart Stop Indicator est la solution idéale pour les traders qui souhaitent placer leur stop-loss de manière claire et méthodique, sans deviner ni suivre leur intuition. Cet outil combine la logique classique de price action (succession de plus hauts et de plus bas) avec une reconnaissance moderne des cassures pour identifier le prochain niveau de stop réellement logique. Que le marché soit
    Super Signal Skyblade Edition
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (5)
    Indicateurs
    Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Système de signaux de tendance professionnel sans repaint / sans latence, avec un taux de réussite exceptionnel | Pour MT4 / MT5 Caractéristiques principales : Super Signal – Skyblade Edition est un système de signaux intelligent conçu spécifiquement pour le trading de tendance. Il utilise une logique de filtrage multicouche pour détecter uniquement les mouvements directionnels forts soutenus par un véritable momentum. Ce système   ne cherche pas à prédire les s
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
    Ich Khiem Nguyen
    3.29 (7)
    Indicateurs
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro est un indicateur professionnel pour MetaTrader 5, conçu pour aider les traders à identifier les points d'entrée et à gérer les risques de manière efficace. L'indicateur fournit un ensemble d'outils d'analyse complet comprenant un système de détection de signaux, une gestion automatique Entry/SL/TP, une analyse de volume et des statistiques de performance en temps réel. Guide d'utilisation pour comprendre le système   |   Guide d'utilisation pour d'autres langues FONCT
    ARICoins
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicateurs
    ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
    Trend indicator AI mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (13)
    Indicateurs
    L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.81 (21)
    Indicateurs
    Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
    AriX
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (4)
    Indicateurs
    AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (20)
    Indicateurs
    Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
    Dynamic Scalper System MT5
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicateurs
    L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
    MetaForecast M5
    Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
    5 (3)
    Indicateurs
    MetaForecast prédit et visualise l'avenir de n'importe quel marché en se basant sur les harmoniques des données de prix. Bien que le marché ne soit pas toujours prévisible, s'il y a un motif dans les prix, MetaForecast peut prédire l'avenir aussi précisément que possible. Comparé à d'autres produits similaires, MetaForecast peut générer des résultats plus précis en analysant les tendances du marché. Paramètres d'entrée Past size (Taille passée) Spécifie le nombre de barres que MetaForecast util
    ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
    Abdullah Alrai
    Indicateurs
    Présentation de l'indicateur astronomique pour   MT4 / MT5 : Votre compagnon de trading céleste ultime Êtes-vous prêt à élever votre expérience de trading à des hauteurs célestes ? Ne cherchez pas plus loin que notre indicateur astronomique révolutionnaire pour MT4. Cet outil innovant transcende les indicateurs de trading traditionnels en exploitant des algorithmes complexes pour vous fournir des aperçus astronomiques inégalés et des calculs de précision. Un univers d'informations à portée de ma
    IX Power MT5
    Daniel Stein
    4.92 (12)
    Indicateurs
    IX Power : Découvrez des insights de marché pour les indices, matières premières, cryptomonnaies et forex Vue d’ensemble IX Power est un outil polyvalent conçu pour analyser la force des indices, matières premières, cryptomonnaies et symboles forex. Tandis que FX Power offre une précision maximale pour les paires de devises en utilisant toutes les données disponibles, IX Power se concentre exclusivement sur les données du symbole sous-jacent. Cela fait de IX Power un excellent choix pour les m
    ARIScalping
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicateurs
    ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
    FX Levels MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (12)
    Indicateurs
    FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
    Berma Bands
    Muhammad Elbermawi
    5 (7)
    Indicateurs
    L'indicateur Berma Bands (BB) est un outil précieux pour les traders qui cherchent à identifier et à capitaliser sur les tendances du marché. En analysant la relation entre le prix et les BB, les traders peuvent déterminer si un marché est dans une phase de tendance ou de range. Visitez le [ Berma Home Blog ] pour en savoir plus. Les bandes de Berma sont composées de trois lignes distinctes : la bande de Berma supérieure, la bande de Berma moyenne et la bande de Berma inférieure. Ces lignes sont
    Market Structure Patterns
    Samuel Manoel De Souza
    4.47 (19)
    Indicateurs
    Disponible pour   MT4   et   MT5 . Rejoignez le canal Market Structure Patterns pour télécharger des documents d'étude et/ou des informations supplémentaires. Articles connexes : Market Structure Patterns - Introduction Obtenez-le maintenant avec 50 % de réduction | Prix précédent 90 $ | Offre valable jusqu’au 31 décembre | Une mise à jour majeure arrive bientôt et le prix d’origine sera ajusté. Market Structure Patterns   est un indicateur basé sur les   Smart Money Concepts   qui affiche le
    M1 Scalper Pro MT5
    Elif Kaya
    4.6 (10)
    Indicateurs
    - Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
    Plus de l'auteur
    Advanced Stop Loss Management
    Chahine Mamodaly
    Utilitaires
    **Advanced Position Manager EA** is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to protect and maximize trading profits through intelligent stop-loss management. It automatically trails stop losses as profits grow, ensuring you lock in gains while giving trades room to run.  Core Functionality - **Automatic Profit Protection**: Trails SL as profits grow - **Works Immediately**: Manages existing positions on startup - **Two Trailing Modes**: STEP-based or CONTINUOUS - **Two Manageme
    FREE
    Filtrer:
    Aucun avis
    Répondre à l'avis