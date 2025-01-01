Gold Apex EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Lucas Leguisamo Mallo
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Gold Apex EA is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).
It is designed with a strong focus on risk control, statistical edge, and long-term consistency, rather than aggressive gambling techniques.
This Expert Advisor is built to adapt to real market conditions using volatility-aware logic, trend validation, and dynamic money management.
Gold Apex EA does not use martingale, grid, or averaging strategies.
🔹 Key Features
-
Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Adaptive market logic based on trend and volatility behavior
-
Dynamic risk management (percentage-based position sizing)
-
ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit adaptation
-
Market filters (volatility, spread, trend strength)
-
Built-in protection for better drawdown control
-
Stable trading frequency (avoids overtrading)
-
Suitable for both small and growing accounts
-
Works on MT5 with real and demo accounts
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
No averaging losing positions
📊 Strategy Backtest (Transparency Report)
All results below are based on a real tick backtest with 99% modeling quality.
Test configuration:
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Period: 2025.01.01 – 2026.01.02
-
Initial Deposit: 10,000 USD
-
Risk per trade: 0.25%
-
Modeling quality: 99%
-
Broker: Exness Technologies Ltd
-
Leverage: 1:100
Performance summary:
-
Net Profit: +15,061 USD
-
Profit Factor: 1.74
-
Win Rate: 71.5%
-
Max Equity Drawdown: 9.52%
-
Sharpe Ratio: 8.00
-
Total Trades: 200
-
Recovery Factor: 6.80
These results demonstrate a statistically profitable strategy with controlled risk and stable behavior, not an over-optimized or overfitted system.
📈 What makes Gold Apex EA different?
Most EAs fail because they rely on dangerous techniques such as martingale or grid systems.
Gold Apex EA was built with a different philosophy:
✔ Focus on statistical edge, not gambling
✔ Emphasis on capital preservation
✔ Adaptive behavior to market volatility
✔ Designed for long-term consistency
✔ Works efficiently on both small and larger accounts
✔ Realistic trade frequency (quality over quantity)
This makes it suitable for traders who value stability and discipline rather than unrealistic promises.
⚙️ Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Risk per trade: 0.25% – 1%
-
Broker: ECN / Low spread preferred
-
VPS recommended for best execution
⚠️ Important Notice
Trading involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test on a demo account before using real funds.
Gold Apex EA is a professional tool designed to support disciplined trading with structured risk management.