Gold Apex EA — Adaptive XAUUSD Expert Advisor

Gold Apex EA is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).
It is designed with a strong focus on risk control, statistical edge, and long-term consistency, rather than aggressive gambling techniques.

This Expert Advisor is built to adapt to real market conditions using volatility-aware logic, trend validation, and dynamic money management.

Gold Apex EA does not use martingale, grid, or averaging strategies.

🔹 Key Features

  • Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Adaptive market logic based on trend and volatility behavior

  • Dynamic risk management (percentage-based position sizing)

  • ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit adaptation

  • Market filters (volatility, spread, trend strength)

  • Built-in protection for better drawdown control

  • Stable trading frequency (avoids overtrading)

  • Suitable for both small and growing accounts

  • Works on MT5 with real and demo accounts

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No averaging losing positions

📊 Strategy Backtest (Transparency Report)

All results below are based on a real tick backtest with 99% modeling quality.

Test configuration:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Period: 2025.01.01 – 2026.01.02

  • Initial Deposit: 10,000 USD

  • Risk per trade: 0.25%

  • Modeling quality: 99%

  • Broker: Exness Technologies Ltd

  • Leverage: 1:100

Performance summary:

  • Net Profit: +15,061 USD

  • Profit Factor: 1.74

  • Win Rate: 71.5%

  • Max Equity Drawdown: 9.52%

  • Sharpe Ratio: 8.00

  • Total Trades: 200

  • Recovery Factor: 6.80

These results demonstrate a statistically profitable strategy with controlled risk and stable behavior, not an over-optimized or overfitted system.

📈 What makes Gold Apex EA different?

Most EAs fail because they rely on dangerous techniques such as martingale or grid systems.
Gold Apex EA was built with a different philosophy:

✔ Focus on statistical edge, not gambling
✔ Emphasis on capital preservation
✔ Adaptive behavior to market volatility
✔ Designed for long-term consistency
✔ Works efficiently on both small and larger accounts
✔ Realistic trade frequency (quality over quantity)

This makes it suitable for traders who value stability and discipline rather than unrealistic promises.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Risk per trade: 0.25% – 1%

  • Broker: ECN / Low spread preferred

  • VPS recommended for best execution

⚠️ Important Notice

Trading involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test on a demo account before using real funds.

Gold Apex EA is a professional tool designed to support disciplined trading with structured risk management.


