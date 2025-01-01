Gold Apex EA is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

It is designed with a strong focus on risk control, statistical edge, and long-term consistency, rather than aggressive gambling techniques.

This Expert Advisor is built to adapt to real market conditions using volatility-aware logic, trend validation, and dynamic money management.

Gold Apex EA does not use martingale, grid, or averaging strategies.

🔹 Key Features

Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold)

Adaptive market logic based on trend and volatility behavior

Dynamic risk management (percentage-based position sizing)

ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit adaptation

Market filters (volatility, spread, trend strength)

Built-in protection for better drawdown control

Stable trading frequency (avoids overtrading)

Suitable for both small and growing accounts

Works on MT5 with real and demo accounts

No martingale

No grid

No averaging losing positions

📊 Strategy Backtest (Transparency Report)

All results below are based on a real tick backtest with 99% modeling quality.

Test configuration:

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Period: 2025.01.01 – 2026.01.02

Initial Deposit: 10,000 USD

Risk per trade: 0.25%

Modeling quality: 99%

Broker: Exness Technologies Ltd

Leverage: 1:100

Performance summary:

Net Profit: +15,061 USD

Profit Factor: 1.74

Win Rate: 71.5%

Max Equity Drawdown: 9.52%

Sharpe Ratio: 8.00

Total Trades: 200

Recovery Factor: 6.80

These results demonstrate a statistically profitable strategy with controlled risk and stable behavior, not an over-optimized or overfitted system.

📈 What makes Gold Apex EA different?

Most EAs fail because they rely on dangerous techniques such as martingale or grid systems.

Gold Apex EA was built with a different philosophy:

✔ Focus on statistical edge, not gambling

✔ Emphasis on capital preservation

✔ Adaptive behavior to market volatility

✔ Designed for long-term consistency

✔ Works efficiently on both small and larger accounts

✔ Realistic trade frequency (quality over quantity)

This makes it suitable for traders who value stability and discipline rather than unrealistic promises.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Risk per trade: 0.25% – 1%

Broker: ECN / Low spread preferred

VPS recommended for best execution

⚠️ Important Notice

Trading involves risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test on a demo account before using real funds.

Gold Apex EA is a professional tool designed to support disciplined trading with structured risk management.