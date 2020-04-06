Gold swing dragon

Gold Swing Dragon is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a swing-based approach.
The EA applies trend-following logic together with swing entry timing to identify retracement, breakout, and reversal opportunities.
It includes integrated trade management and risk control features suitable for different market conditions.

Core Features

  • Swing-Based Entry System: Detects potential swing setups and places trades at selected reversal or breakout zones.

  • Trend Filter: A built-in filter to avoid trading during sideways or low-quality market conditions.

  • Adaptive Take-Profit and Stop-Loss: Uses broker-validated stops and take-profits that adjust to Gold’s volatility.

  • Risk Management: Configurable lot sizing and equity protection. No martingale or grid strategies are used.

  • Dynamic Trade Management: Options for trailing stop and breakeven adjustments once a position is in profit.

  • Swing & Hold Logic: The EA is designed to maintain trades longer than typical scalpers, aiming to capture extended price movements.

  • Validation-Safe Coding: Structured with MQL5 Market rules, including strict order checks for backtesting and live accounts.

Usage Notes

  • Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Recommended timeframes: H1 and H4 for clearer swing structures.

  • The EA does not guarantee results and should be tested on a demo account before live trading.

  • This tool is intended as an automated trading system; results depend on broker conditions, account settings, and market behavior.


