GoldRushTrader

GoldRushTrader EA – Trade Smart Money Concepts Automatically on MT5


GoldRushTrader EA is a fully automated trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC).
It combines institutional trading logic with advanced market scanning to generate and manage trades automatically.

 Key Features:

  • SMC Trading Engine – Detects liquidity grabs, order blocks, and structure breaks.

  • Automated Execution – Places and manages trades directly without manual input.

  • Multi-Symbol Capability – Monitor and trade up to 10 symbols at once.

  • Risk Management – Built-in position sizing, stop-loss & take-profit handling.

  • Dashboard Interface – On-chart panel for trade status, signals, and settings.

  • Alerts & Notifications – Stay updated with popups, sounds, or push alerts.

  • Customizable Inputs – Fine-tune strategy to match your risk profile and style.

 Benefits for Traders:

  • Trade like institutions by following SMC logic.

  • Save hours of chart analysis with automated scanning.

  • Capture both scalping and swing trading opportunities.

  • Easy setup – attach to chart and let the EA handle execution.


