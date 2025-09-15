GoldRushTrader
- Göstergeler
- Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
- Sürüm: 1.10
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
GoldRushTrader EA – Trade Smart Money Concepts Automatically on MT5
GoldRushTrader EA is a fully automated trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC).
It combines institutional trading logic with advanced market scanning to generate and manage trades automatically.
Key Features:
-
SMC Trading Engine – Detects liquidity grabs, order blocks, and structure breaks.
-
Automated Execution – Places and manages trades directly without manual input.
-
Multi-Symbol Capability – Monitor and trade up to 10 symbols at once.
-
Risk Management – Built-in position sizing, stop-loss & take-profit handling.
-
Dashboard Interface – On-chart panel for trade status, signals, and settings.
-
Alerts & Notifications – Stay updated with popups, sounds, or push alerts.
-
Customizable Inputs – Fine-tune strategy to match your risk profile and style.
Benefits for Traders:
-
Trade like institutions by following SMC logic.
-
Save hours of chart analysis with automated scanning.
-
Capture both scalping and swing trading opportunities.
-
Easy setup – attach to chart and let the EA handle execution.