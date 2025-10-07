Spike Hunt EA: A Strategy to Capture Reversals After Sharp Price Spikes

The Spike Hunt EA is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to profit from a common market behavior: a rapid reversal following a strong and sudden price spike.

This EA employs a robust logic to identify high-probability reversal "Spike" candles. It uses Bollinger Bands breakouts as an initial alert and then performs a detailed candlestick analysis to pinpoint precise counter-trend entry points.

How Does the Core Strategy Work?

Scanning for Price Spikes: The EA constantly monitors for a candle that pierces the outer Bollinger Band, which indicates an overbought or oversold market condition. Confirming the Reversal: A signal is triggered when the price closes back inside the Bollinger Bands, suggesting the initial momentum is fading. Candlestick Analysis: The EA verifies that the candle has the true characteristics of a "Spike"—a long wick and a comparatively small body. This pattern signifies strong price rejection. Counter-Trend Entry: Once all conditions are met, the EA opens a trade in the opposite direction of the spike, aiming to profit from the subsequent price reversal.

Key Features

Precise Spike Hunt Logic: A well-tested core strategy focused exclusively on capturing price reversals.

Automated Risk Management: Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit: SL/TP levels are calculated based on the length of the signal spike candle, making them adaptive to current market volatility. Automatic Lot Sizing: Risk can be set as a percentage of the account balance, allowing the trade size to grow with your portfolio. Max Lot Safety Cap: A built-in protection mechanism to prevent opening excessively large positions.

Advanced Filters for Higher Accuracy: ADX Filter: Filter market conditions to trade only in trending or ranging markets. RSI Filter: Confirms signals with RSI overbought/oversold conditions. Volume Filter: Checks for a surge in trading volume to validate the strength of the spike. Candle Size Filter: Filters out spikes that are too large or too small relative to the average volatility (ATR).

Flexible Position Management: Trailing Stop: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor. Break-Even: Shifts the Stop Loss to the entry price once a specified profit target is reached.

Advanced Time Filters: Allows you to restrict the EA's operation to specific trading hours and days of the week.

Important Recommendation: To ensure compliance with MQL5 Market validation requirements, the Trailing Stop, Break-Even, and all Advanced Filters are disabled ( false) by default. Users are strongly encouraged to backtest and enable these features to find the optimal settings for their preferred trading style and instruments.

Recommended Settings

Pairs: Best suited for major pairs with good volatility, such as GBPUSD, EURUSD, and XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe: M15, M30, H1.

Initial Setup: The EA is delivered with safe, ready-to-use default settings. Users are advised to perform their own optimizations to discover the best parameters for each specific pair.

Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. The backtest results shown are for informational purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.

It is highly recommended to run this EA on a demo account first before using it on a live account to ensure you understand its behavior and performance.

The developer is not responsible for any financial losses that may occur from using this software.

The Spike Hunt EA is a powerful tool for traders who want to capitalize on market reversals. With its comprehensive risk management and flexible filtering system, this EA is an excellent assistant for building sustainable profits.