Prince of gold — Expert Advisor (XAUUSD)

[[ The expert advisor is only for the gold pair. ]]

This bot uses points to measure price

Before testing the expert advisor, it is very important to view all the images.





Market: Gold (XAUUSD)

Recommended timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes)

Performance & Best Conditions

Returning Black Gold is designed to perform best during high-liquidity trading sessions, where execution is typically faster and price flow is smoother. For best results, trade during active market hours and avoid low-liquidity periods.

Broker & Account Recommendations

This EA works particularly well with brokers offering stable execution and fixed/tight spreads.

Based on testing and trading conditions, the following brokers are commonly suitable:

IC Markets

JustMarkets

OANDA

FP Markets

Account type recommended: RAW / ECN-style accounts for all brokers listed above.

Slippage & Spread Protection (Important)

The EA includes protection filters to reduce risk when opening trades, including:

avoiding entries during abnormally high spread

filtering conditions that may cause excessive slippage

⚠️ Note: There is no guaranteed protection at trade closing against slippage or spread widening. Closing conditions depend on the broker’s execution and market liquidity.

Hidden TP/SL (Internal Close Mode)

Returning Black Gold provides an optional Internal Close Mode, which hides Take Profit and Stop Loss from the chart/broker side.

This feature can help reduce slippage during exits, because positions are managed and closed internally by the EA.

✅ This option is highly useful for improving exit quality under certain conditions.

Settings

For most users, it is strongly recommended to keep the default settings, as they are optimized for the strategy logic.

Final Note

This EA is not a “get rich quick” tool. It is a trading system that can help you trade more consistently when used correctly.

Trade during high-liquidity periods, use the recommended broker conditions, and manage risk wisely for more stable performance.