AI Range Breaker watches a time window you choose each day, marks that session’s high and low, then automatically places pending buy/sell orders just outside the range. If price breaks out, the EA manages the trade with breakeven, candle-based trailing, optional partial close, and a single scale-in once price moves in your favor. If nothing happens, the pending orders are removed after a set number of candles—keeping your chart and account clean.

Best use

Works on any symbol, but it’s built with Gold (XAUUSD) in mind—especially around the London morning. Pick your window, set the breakout distance, and let it handle the rest.

Key features

Session range box drawn automatically (clear high/low lines).

Two pending orders placed outside the range after the window ends.

Auto-cancel of unfilled orders after N candles.

Breakeven shift once price moves your way.

Candle-based trailing stop (uses the previous candle’s wick plus a small buffer).

One add-on position after a defined move in profit (no martingale).

Optional partial close to lock in a portion.

Clean, lightweight logic—no grid, no averaging into losses.

Inputs (plain English)

Trading Window – Start time and end time of the range you want to capture (broker server time).

Breakout Distance – How far above/below the range to place the buy/sell stops.

Lot Size – Fixed lot for orders.

Minimum Range Filter – Ignore very tiny ranges if you wish.

Stop-Loss Mode – Choose one: Off (no initial SL; management can still move it later) Midpoint (SL at the middle of the range) Opposite Side (SL at the opposite pending level)

Take-Profit Distance – Initial TP for the order.

Remove Orders After N Candles – If not triggered by then, pending orders are cancelled.

Breakeven Distance – Move SL to entry after price advances this amount.

Trailing (Activation Threshold) – Start trailing only after price has moved this amount in profit.

Trailing Buffer – Extra space beyond the previous candle’s high/low when trailing.

Scale-In Trigger – Open one additional position after price moves further in your favor.

Partial Close – Distance to trigger and the % of the position to close.

How to start

Attach to XAUUSD. Set your session (e.g., 08:00–12:00 server time). Choose breakout distance, SL mode, TP, and management (breakeven/trailing/partial). Test on demo, then go live when comfortable.



