SMC Flow Cloud
- Göstergeler
- Muhammad Hassaan
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
SMF Cloud is a clean, lightweight chart indicator that visualizes directional market flow using an adaptive trend “cloud”, dynamic volatility bands, retest markers, and a TradingView-style strength gauge. It is designed for fast decision-making: identify trend shifts, measure trend strength, and spot pullback/retest opportunities at a glance.
Key Features
-
Smart Money Flow Trend Cloud
-
Smooth trend baseline (EMA or ALMA) with optional additional smoothing.
-
Clear bullish/bearish flow visualization directly on the chart.
-
-
Adaptive Bands (Volatility-Aware)
-
Bands automatically expand/contract based on ATR and flow strength.
-
Useful for identifying regime changes and momentum bursts.
-
-
Trend Switch Signals (Buy/Sell)
-
Buy/Sell arrows plotted on confirmed trend reversals.
-
Adjustable spacing from candles for clean visibility.
-
-
Retest Signals
-
Retest events are marked with a ✦ symbol above/below price.
-
Cooldown and max-bars controls to avoid clutter.
-
-
TradingView-Style Strength Gauge
-
On-chart gauge shows real-time trend strength (%).
-
Uses the same signed strength logic and EMA smoothing approach for closer TradingView alignment.
-
-
Popup Alerts
-
Alerts for Buy/Sell trend switch and Bull/Bear retest signals.
-
Inputs & Customization
-
Bull/Bear colors
-
Trend length and smoothing
-
EMA or ALMA baseline selection (with ALMA offset/sigma controls)
-
Flow window, flow smoothing, and flow boost (power)
-
ATR length and adaptive band tightness/expansion
-
Toggle cloud, bands, switch arrows, retests, and gauge
-
Retest cooldown and display window controls
Practical Use
-
Trend following: stay aligned with the current flow direction.
-
Reversal confirmation: use switch arrows when the regime changes.
-
Pullback entries: use ✦ retest markers as pullback/retest indications during an active trend.
-
Strength filter: trade stronger moves and avoid choppy phases using the strength gauge.