Isolated Peak and Bottom Indicator for MT5

Isolated Peak & Bottom – Trend Exhaustion and Reversal Indicator for MT5

An uptrend defined by higher highs does not create new highs every single day. At some point, price pauses, corrects, or reverses. The key challenge for traders is distinguishing between a temporary correction and the actual end of a trend.

The Isolated Peak & Bottom indicator is designed to address this exact problem.

Concept Behind the Indicator

This indicator is based on the Isolated High / Low technique, a proven price action approach used to identify potential trend exhaustion points.

Isolated Peak (End of an Uptrend)

The highest point reached during an uptrend is defined as an Isolated Peak

The lowest point of the previous day becomes the signal level

If this signal level is broken within two candles , the uptrend is considered finished

If it is not broken within two candles, the uptrend is assumed to continue

This logic helps traders separate normal pullbacks from real trend reversals.

Isolated Bottom (End of a Downtrend)

The same logic applies in reverse for downtrends:

The lowest point during a downtrend is defined as an Isolated Bottom

The highest point of the previous day acts as the signal level

A break of this level within two candles signals a potential trend reversal to the upside

Why This Technique Works

Markets move in fractals, meaning the same behavior repeats itself across all timeframes.

For this reason, the Isolated Peak & Bottom technique can be applied to:

Yearly charts

Daily charts

Intraday charts

Tick charts

There is no fixed timeframe requirement, making the indicator flexible and widely usable.

The historical success rate of this technique is relatively high, especially when used to determine trend direction rather than exact entry timing.

Practical Trading Benefits

Helps identify trend exhaustion

Filters out emotional market noise

Assists in defining trend direction

Works well as a confirmation tool

Suitable for discretionary and automated trading

Indicator Implementation

Separate buffers for isolated peaks and isolated bottoms

BUY and SELL signal buffers included

Fully buffer-based (no graphical objects for signals)

Very fast execution and low resource usage

Fully compatible with Expert Advisors

Alerts

Optional popup alerts

Optional push notifications

Built-in Backtesting Panel

The indicator includes an optional visual backtesting mode, which:

Simulates BUY and SELL signals

Tracks total trades and winning trades

Displays win rate directly on the chart

Allows TP and SL testing in points

Lets you define a custom test start date

This feature helps traders quickly evaluate signal behavior on historical data without running a full Strategy Tester.





Limitations

As with any technical method, false signals may occur during:

Extreme volatility

Strong news events

Highly emotional market conditions

For best results, this indicator should be used as part of a complete trading system with proper risk management.

Conclusion

Isolated Peak & Bottom is a powerful price action tool for traders who want a clearer view of trend endings and potential reversals.

It provides structure, discipline, and objective logic to an area of trading that is often driven by emotion.