Mahdad Candle Timer

Title

Mahdad Candle Timer – Color‑Adaptive Countdown with Optional Alarm for MT5

Description

Mahdad Candle Timer is a lightweight yet powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays a real‑time countdown next to the latest candle, showing exactly how much time is left until the current bar closes.
It’s designed for traders who value precision timing, whether for scalping, day trading, or swing entries.

Key Features

  • Precise Countdown – Displays remaining time until candle close in HH:MM:SS format (optional milliseconds).
  • Dynamic Positioning – Always stays next to the latest candle, regardless of chart zoom or scale.
  • Smart Color Adaptation – Text color automatically changes based on:
    • Chart background brightness (light/dark)
    • Candle direction (bullish/bearish)
  • Four Distinct Color Schemes – Ensures maximum visibility in any chart theme.
  • Optional Alarm – Play a custom sound and/or pop‑up alert X seconds before candle close.
  • Fully Customizable – Font, size, colors, update speed, and alarm settings can be adjusted.
  • Lightweight & Non‑Intrusive – Minimal CPU usage, no interference with other indicators or EAs.

Inputs

  • Show Milliseconds – true/false
  • Update Interval (ms) – Refresh rate for the timer
  • Bullish/Bearish Colors – Separate colors for light and dark backgrounds
  • Font & Size – Customize text appearance
  • Enable Alarm – true/false (default: OFF)
  • Alert Seconds Before Close – How many seconds before close to trigger alarm
  • Alert Sound File – Any .wav file in your Sounds folder

How It Works

The indicator calculates the exact close time of the current candle based on the chart’s timeframe and server time.
It then positions a label next to the last candle using pixel coordinates, ensuring it remains visible even when zooming or scrolling.

Use Cases

  • Scalpers – Time entries to the second before candle close.
  • Price Action Traders – Wait for candle confirmation before acting.
  • News Traders – Monitor candle timing during high‑volatility events.

💡 Tip: Combine Mahdad Candle Timer with your favorite price action or volume indicators for maximum precision.


