Volume Pressure Meter Buy Sell MT5

Volume Pressure Meter

Analyzes tick volume flow to show buying vs selling pressure in real-time. Multi-timeframe confirmation with smart alerts.

What You Get

  • Buy/Sell Histogram with gradient colors (weak/medium/strong)
  • Trend Bias Label showing dominant pressure
  • Percentage Display for exact pressure breakdown
  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis for better confirmation
  • Smart Alerts (popup, push, email) only on important changes
  • Compact Mode for minimal screen space
  • Fully Customizable colors and settings

How It Works

Splits tick volume based on candle direction:

  • Green bars = Buy pressure (close above open)
  • Red bars = Sell pressure (close below open)
  • Color intensity = Pressure strength (light → medium → dark)

Smoothed with moving average + higher timeframe confirmation = accurate signals.

Quick Start

Buy Signal: When "BUY PRESSURE DOMINANT" appears and pressure >70%

Sell Signal: When "SELL PRESSURE DOMINANT" appears and pressure >70%

Neutral: "PRESSURE BALANCED" (45-55%) = wait for direction

Best Timeframes: M15-H1 intraday, H4-D1 swing trading

Settings (Simple)

Trading Style Smoothing Higher TF Threshold
Scalping (M1-M5) 3 M15 75%
Day Trading (M15-H1) 5 ✓ H4 70% ✓
Swing Trading (H4-D1) 7 W1 65%

✓ = Default settings (works for most traders)

Alert System

  • Cross Only Mode (default) - Alert only when pressure crosses threshold, not continuous spam
  • 5-minute cooldown - Prevents alert overload
  • 3 notification types - Popup, push to mobile, email
  • Fully adjustable - Set your own threshold and cooldown

Trading Examples

Trend Confirmation

Uptrend + 70% buy pressure = strong trend, hold longs

Reversal Detection

Selling declining, then pressure shifts to 65% buy = potential reversal

Divergence Warning

Price makes new high but buy pressure drops 75%→60%→50% = weakness, take profits

Technical Specs

  • Non-repainting - Uses closed bar data only
  • Auto-refresh - Labels update automatically on each new candle
  • Lightweight - Fast calculation, no lag
  • All symbols/timeframes - Forex, stocks, crypto, commodities
  • No DLL, no WebRequest - Pure MQL5, Market compliant
  • 10 activations - Use on multiple computers

Setup (2 Minutes)

  1. Drag indicator to chart
  2. Default settings = ready to use
  3. Optional: Setup push notifications (see MT5 docs)
  4. Optional: Customize colors to match your theme

Note: Labels update automatically on new candles. If you don't see updates, right-click chart → Refresh to force redraw.

Best Practices

  • ✓ Combine with support/resistance zones
  • ✓ Check higher timeframe agrees with current
  • ✓ Trade London/NY sessions for better volume
  • ✓ Use stop losses always
  • ✗ Don't overtrade on small pressure shifts

Support

Questions? Post in comments or message via MQL5 profile. Response within 24h.

Disclaimer

Risk Warning: Trading involves risk of loss. This indicator does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use proper risk management.

