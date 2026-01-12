Multi Time Frame VWAP
MTF VWAP Indicator - Quick Overview
This indicator shows you where institutional money is flowing across multiple timeframes using Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) to identify high-probability trading zones.
What It Actually Does:
1. Tracks Smart Money Levels:
- Shows Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP lines where big players (banks, funds) are trading
- Tells you if price is above or below these key institutional levels
- Shows distance from VWAP as a percentage (tells you how extended price is)
2. Reveals Timeframe Confluence:
- Tells you when multiple timeframes agree (e.g., Daily AND Weekly both bullish)
- Shows when timeframes disagree (warning sign of choppy markets)
- Scores market bias from 0-100 based on overall alignment
3. Provides Clear Trading Actions:
- Gives specific ACTION signals (BUY, SELL, HOLD, WAIT) based on rules
- Shows throttled trend direction with arrows (▲▲ = strong uptrend, ▼ = downtrend)
- Highlights fresh crosses (✓) when Daily crosses above/below Weekly
4. Manages Risk Visually:
- Stop losses are obvious (below Daily VWAP for longs, above for shorts)
- Targets are clear (next VWAP level above/below)
- Risk:Reward is visible (distance between VWAP levels)
For Traders, It Means:
If you're confused about direction:
→ Look at the ACTION column and Score - tells you what to do
If you don't know where to enter:
→ Buy when price bounces off Daily VWAP with bullish action
→ Sell when price rejects at Daily VWAP with bearish action
If you don't know where to exit:
→ Take profit at next VWAP level (Weekly for Daily trades)
→ Stop loss below/above Daily VWAP
If you're unsure about risk:
→ Large position when 3/3 timeframes agree
→ Small position when only 2/3 agree
→ No position when timeframes disagree
Bottom Line:
This indicator turns complex multi-timeframe analysis into simple color-coded signals that tell you:
- WHAT to do (Buy/Sell/Hold)
- WHEN to do it (on crosses/bounces)
- WHERE to place stops/targets (at VWAP levels)
- HOW MUCH to risk (based on confluence)
Think of it as: Your personal institutional flow tracker that shows where the smart money is positioned across different time horizons.