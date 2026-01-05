Isolated Peak and Bottom Indicator for MT5
- Indicatori
- Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Isolated Peak & Bottom – Trend Exhaustion and Reversal Indicator for MT5
An uptrend defined by higher highs does not create new highs every single day. At some point, price pauses, corrects, or reverses. The key challenge for traders is distinguishing between a temporary correction and the actual end of a trend.
The Isolated Peak & Bottom indicator is designed to address this exact problem.
Concept Behind the Indicator
This indicator is based on the Isolated High / Low technique, a proven price action approach used to identify potential trend exhaustion points.
Isolated Peak (End of an Uptrend)
-
The highest point reached during an uptrend is defined as an Isolated Peak
-
The lowest point of the previous day becomes the signal level
-
If this signal level is broken within two candles, the uptrend is considered finished
-
If it is not broken within two candles, the uptrend is assumed to continue
This logic helps traders separate normal pullbacks from real trend reversals.
Isolated Bottom (End of a Downtrend)
The same logic applies in reverse for downtrends:
-
The lowest point during a downtrend is defined as an Isolated Bottom
-
The highest point of the previous day acts as the signal level
-
A break of this level within two candles signals a potential trend reversal to the upside
Why This Technique Works
Markets move in fractals, meaning the same behavior repeats itself across all timeframes.
For this reason, the Isolated Peak & Bottom technique can be applied to:
-
Yearly charts
-
Daily charts
-
Intraday charts
-
Tick charts
There is no fixed timeframe requirement, making the indicator flexible and widely usable.
The historical success rate of this technique is relatively high, especially when used to determine trend direction rather than exact entry timing.
Practical Trading Benefits
-
Helps identify trend exhaustion
-
Filters out emotional market noise
-
Assists in defining trend direction
-
Works well as a confirmation tool
-
Suitable for discretionary and automated trading
Indicator Implementation
-
Separate buffers for isolated peaks and isolated bottoms
-
BUY and SELL signal buffers included
-
Fully buffer-based (no graphical objects for signals)
-
Very fast execution and low resource usage
-
Fully compatible with Expert Advisors
Alerts
-
Optional popup alerts
-
Optional push notifications
Built-in Backtesting Panel
The indicator includes an optional visual backtesting mode, which:
-
Simulates BUY and SELL signals
-
Tracks total trades and winning trades
-
Displays win rate directly on the chart
-
Allows TP and SL testing in points
-
Lets you define a custom test start date
This feature helps traders quickly evaluate signal behavior on historical data without running a full Strategy Tester.
Limitations
As with any technical method, false signals may occur during:
-
Extreme volatility
-
Strong news events
-
Highly emotional market conditions
For best results, this indicator should be used as part of a complete trading system with proper risk management.
Conclusion
Isolated Peak & Bottom is a powerful price action tool for traders who want a clearer view of trend endings and potential reversals.
It provides structure, discipline, and objective logic to an area of trading that is often driven by emotion.