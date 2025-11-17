TR Liquidity Map Pro
- Göstergeler
- Meshari F M Alkhawaled
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
TR-LMP Pro — Smart Auto-Mapped Liquidity Zones
TR-LMP Pro is an institutional-grade liquidity mapping indicator that automatically detects high-value liquidity levels above and below price, highlights buy-side and sell-side liquidity zones, and visualizes liquidity intensity using a clean, professional, non-retail display.
Instead of manually guessing key levels, TR-LMP Pro reveals where price is most likely to target, sweep, reverse, or continue — giving traders a smarter and more objective way to understand market intention.
This tool is designed for traders who use ICT concepts, Smart Money models, algorithmic price logic, Wyckoff structure, or liquidity-driven decision making.
Key Features
• Fully automatic smart liquidity pool detection
• Buy-side and sell-side liquidity levels with ranked strength
• Professional and clean visual mapping — no chart clutter
• Dynamic liquidity zone drawing with institutional coloring
• Liquidity intensity histogram based on volume × price range
• Real-time updates as new liquidity forms or old liquidity is consumed
• No repainting of confirmed structure
• Works on all symbols: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Metals, Oil
• Optimized for dark-mode professional charting
How To Use
-
Attach TR-LMP Pro to any chart and timeframe.
-
Identify external liquidity above and below recent price structure.
-
Observe how price behaves at liquidity zones: approach → sweep → react.
-
Use your preferred entry model (OB, FVG, BOS, CHoCH, Volume).
-
Use the mapped zones as smart reaction areas or precision take-profit levels.
Suggested Timeframes
Macro & Swing: H4 – H1
Intraday: M30 – M15 – M5
Scalping: M1 (optional use only)
Compatibility
• MT4 or MT5 (depending on purchased version)
• Works on all instruments and brokers
• No additional tools required
• VPS optional for professional use
Who Is It For?
• ICT / SMC-based traders
• Algorithmic and liquidity-logic traders
• Orderflow and Wyckoff traders
• Supply & Demand traders
• Professional price-action analysts
Important Notes
• TR-LMP Pro is not a signal generator
• TR-LMP Pro does not open trades automatically
• Results depend on trader execution, psychology and risk management
• Market behavior cannot be guaranteed
Support & Updates
Purchasers receive free updates for version 1.x, technical support when required, and priority visibility for future feature upgrades.