Gold Of Queen

Queen of Gold MT5: XAUUSD (1.01.2025 to 31.12.2025)

Command the Gold Market. Transform $1,000 into $13,000+.

Stop buying software and start investing in a proven profit engine. The Queen of Gold is a premier Expert Advisor specifically engineered to dominate XAUUSD. It doesn't just trade; it conquers market trends to deliver institutional-grade returns for retail traders.

The Royal Performance (Verified Results)

The attached high-quality backtest data reveals the true power of this algorithm:

  • Explosive Growth: Turned a $1,000 initial deposit into a Total Net Profit of $12,493.90 in just one year.

  • Exceptional Efficiency: Boasts a high Profit Factor of 3.33, proving the strategy wins far more than it loses.

  • High Reward Trades: With an Average Profit Trade of $1,984.42 compared to an average loss of only $357.73, the Queen ensures your winners are massive.

Why Queen of Gold?

  • Precision Breakout Logic: Engineered to identify high-conviction trend breakouts on the M15 and H4 timeframes, entering only when the probability of a "Big Move" is at its peak.

  • Smart Capital Preservation: Unlike "Devil" or high-risk EAs, the Queen uses a Strict Margin Guard, ensuring it survives the most volatile market conditions without triggering stop-outs.

  • Zero Risky Methods: Absolutely No Martingale, No Grid, and No Arbitrage. This is pure, logical trend-following trading.

  • Fully Adaptive: Automatically detects your broker's filling modes (FOK/IOC) and normalizes every lot size and price point for flawless execution.

  • Reliable Recovery: A Recovery Factor of 2.79 demonstrates the EA's resilience and ability to bounce back quickly from market shifts.


Trading Specifications: Queen of gold

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: H4 (Required for optimal performance)
  • Strategy: Trend Breakout
  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 (Recommended for proper risk management)
  • Lot Size :0.1
  • Trailing Stop: False
  • Fixed Lot Size: True

Önerilen ürünler
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Aurus Pivot XAU
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
AURUS PIVOT XAU PRO is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, based on working with key market zones and confirmed price behavior. The robot analyzes the market structure, evaluates the strength of levels, and opens trades only when several factors coincide. The advisor does not strive to be constantly in the market and avoids trading in unfavorable conditions, focusing on precise entries and risk control. Key Features Trading key support and resistance zones Filtering signals based on Price
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Uzman Danışmanlar
SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
Uzman Danışmanlar
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Uzman Danışmanlar
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Uzman Danışmanlar
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Uzman Danışmanlar
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
The Market Beast Dominator
Wilfried Ntamatungiro
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Uzman Danışmanlar
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Goldmost MT5
Hongliang Ding
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
PythonX M1 Scalper GBPUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PythonX – GBPUSD M1 Scalper  Hassasiyet için tasarlandı, hız için optimize edildi. Perakende yatırımcılar için güvenilir bir çözüm.  Ürün Özeti PythonX , sadece GBPUSD paritesinin M1 (1 dakikalık) grafiğinde çalışan bir Expert Advisor’dır. Grid veya martingale kullanmadan temiz ve akıllı bir işlem mantığıyla çalışır.  Temel Özellikler Hemen kullanıma hazır, optimizasyona gerek yok Sinyaller yeniden çizilmez (repainting yok) Martingale veya grid yok Sadece GBPUSD M1 için geçerlidir Minimum öneri
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Uzman Danışmanlar
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Sonsuz Denge Noktası, 8 Aralık 2025'e kadar promosyonel lansman fiyatına sahip olacak. Bu Uzman Danışman her türlü varlığa uyum sağlar. Evrenseldir. Çok Varlıklı Scalper EA, MetaTrader 5 platformu için geliştirilmiş, birden fazla varlıkta eş zamanlı olarak scalping işlemleri yapmak üzere tasarlanmış profesyonel bir otomatik işlem sistemidir. 8.2 sürümü, üçlü onay ve entegre risk yönetimi ile çoklu zaman dilimi teknolojisini içerir. Teknik Mimari 1. Akıllı Sinyal Sistem
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (236)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Matrix Arrow EA MT5 , Matrix Arrow Göstergesinin MT5 sinyallerini grafikteki bir ticaret paneli ile manuel olarak veya %100 otomatik olarak takas edebilen benzersiz bir uzman danışmandır.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX), Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI), Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları, Hareketli ortalama, Hareketli Ortalama Yakınsama Iraksaklığ
Enjoy Dax40 Scaper Mt5
Pankaj Kapadia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Future of the Enjoy Dax40 Scalper: Unlock the potential of your trading journey with the Enjoy Dax40 Scalper EA, meticulously crafted for scalping strategies across higher time frame trends. This powerful EA excels in navigating the intricacies of the Dax40 (De40) or Ger40 indices, extending its proficiency to the UsTec (Nasdaq100) and US30 (DJ IND) markets. Boasting a strategic blend of our proprietary custom trend indicator and other short-term and long MT5 standard trend indicators, this EA o
Gold Blaster Smart Scalper EA
Himanshu Mukeshbhai Bhatt
Uzman Danışmanlar
Blaster Gold EA is a hybrid gold robot combining RSI-based precision entries with a smart scalper for extra profit. It opens controlled main trades with fixed DCA layers, auto-profit closing, gap protection and optional news filter. Ultra-safe with preset risk modes and strict 1-main + 1-scalper trade control. Designed for stable XAUUSD automation with strong recovery and consistent profit flow. How it work, RSI Two-Layer EA   is a refined, high-precision automated trading system built for tra
Boom and Crash Upgrade
Godbless C Nygu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Join Deriv link on profile>>> Boom and Crash UPGRADE  BOOM AND CRASH upgrade is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS SL-1000 TP-10000 TSTOP-7 TSTEP-5 MONEY MANAGEMENT-CONSTANT LOT VALUE FOR "MONEY MANAGEMENT"- 0.2 USE TIME CONTROL-FAL
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY - %20 INDIRIM Sadece 24 saat geçerlidir. Kampanya 29 Kasım'da sona erer. Bu ürün için yapilacak tek indirim kampanyasi budur. Syna Sürüm 4'ün Tanıtımı - Dünyanın İlk Ajansal AI Ticaret Ekosistemi Forex ticaret endüstrisinin ilk gerçek çoklu EA ajan koordinasyon sistemi olan Syna Sürüm 4'ü tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan yenilik, birden fazla Expert Advisor'ın farklı MT5 terminalleri ve broker hesaplarında birleşik bir istihbarat ağı olarak çalışmasını sağlar -
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:  Remstone   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir ya
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MultiWay EA, güçlü bir ortalama dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik alım satım sistemidir. Dokuz korelasyonlu (ve hatta bazı tipik olarak “trend” olan) döviz çiftine yaygın bir çeşitlendirme sayesinde — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP ve GBPCAD — güçlü yönlü hareketlerden sonra fiyatın ortalamaya dönüşünü yakalar. Satın aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatlarını almak için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı Sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Marvelous EA Tanıtımı: Nihai Ticaret Yardımcınız Marvelous EA ile Forex piyasasının tüm potansiyelini ortaya çıkarın. Kârınızı maksimize etmek ve riskleri en aza indirmek için tasarlanmış, en son teknolojiye sahip bir otomatik ticaret çözümüdür. Bu özenle hazırlanmış ticaret algoritması, dinamik Forex piyasasında hassas ve verimli bir şekilde gezinmek için gelişmiş özelliklerle donatılmıştır. ALTIN - XAUUSD - H1 Gerçek hesap performansı: https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/ 2321875 Temel Özellik
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AIQ Versiyon 5.0 - Kurumsal Mimari Yoluyla Otonom Zeka Kural tabanlı otomasyondan gerçek otonom zekaya evrim, algoritmik ticaretin doğal ilerlemesini temsil eder. Kurumsal kantitatif masaların on yıldan fazla bir süre önce keşfetmeye başladığı şey, pratik uygulamaya dönüşmüştür. AIQ Versiyon 5.0 bu olgunlaşmayı somutlaştırır: sofistike çok modelli AI analizi, bağımsız doğrulama mimarisi ve kapsamlı üretim dağıtımı yoluyla rafine edilmiş sürekli öğrenme sistemleri. Bu, AI özellikleri eklenmiş bi
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEXUS – piyasayla birlikte evrilen kantitatif adaptif grid sistemi NEXUS, gerçek zamanlı olarak kural kombinasyonları oluşturan, bunları out-of-sample (OOS) ile doğrulayan ve yalnızca geçerli bir piyasa bağlamında istatistiksel bir avantaj tespit ettiğinde işlem açan %100 otomatik bir sistemdir. Hızlı özellikler Sistem tipi: OOS (out-of-sample) doğrulamalı adaptif grid ve ortam filtreleri (haberler, volatilite, seans/gün ve isteğe bağlı hacim değer bölgeleri). Enstrümanlar: majör ve çapraz Forex
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mean Machine GPT Versiyon 11.0 - Türkçe Mean Machine GPT Versiyon 11.0 - Kurumsal Zekanın Özelleşmiş Ticaretle Buluştuğu Yer Algoritmik ticarette gerçek yapay zeka entegrasyonuna öncülük ettiğimizden beri, bu yaklaşımı çoklu piyasa döngüleri, ekonomik rejimler ve teknolojik evrimler boyunca geliştirdik. Uyarlanabilir makine öğreniminin nicel ticaretin doğal ilerlemesini temsil ettiği inancımız olarak başlayan şey, bir endüstri yönü haline geldi. Versiyon 11.0, şimdiye kadarki en sofistike uygul
SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bonnitta EA, Bekleyen Pozisyon stratejisine (PPS) ve çok gelişmiş bir gizli ticaret algoritmasına dayanmaktadır. Bonnitta EA'nın stratejisi, gizli bir özel gösterge, Trend çizgileri, Destek ve Direnç seviyeleri (Fiyat Eylemi) ve yukarıda belirtilen en önemli gizli ticaret algoritmasının bir kombinasyonudur. 3 AYDAN FAZLA GERÇEK PARA TESTİ OLMADAN BİR EA ALMAYIN, BONNITTA EA'YI GERÇEK PARA ÜZERİNDE TEST ETMEM VE SONUCU AŞAĞIDAKİ BAĞLANTIDAN GÖRMEM 100 HAFTADAN FAZLA (2 YILDAN FAZLA) ALDI. BONNI
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NorthEastWay MT5, tamamen otomatik bir "pullback" ticaret sistemidir ve özellikle AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD gibi popüler "pullback" döviz çiftlerinde ticaret yapmak için etkilidir. Sistem, Forex piyasasının temel modellerini kullanır: herhangi bir yönde ani bir hareketten sonra fiyatın geri dönmesi. Zaman Çerçevesi: M15 Temel Döviz Çiftleri: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Ek Döviz Çiftleri: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD EA'yı satın aldıktan sonra lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Sizi özel
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAURON – Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (MT5) XAURON is an Expert Advisor for automated trading on XAU/USD , designed to operate on M5 and M15 timeframes using a structured breakout logic with integrated management rules. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions and activates trading only when predefined technical criteria are met , maintaining a controlled and consistent operational behavior. Trading approach XAURON uses adaptive algorithms to evaluate market context and identify potential pr
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Traders Toolbox Premium, Hepsi Bir Arada Bir Araçtır Bu stratejileri ve hesaplamaları otomatikleştirmek için ortak ticaret stratejileri üzerine kapsamlı eğitime dayalı olarak oluşturulmuştur.   Özellikler: 19 Bireysel Sinyaller   - Bu sinyallerin her biri, nihai / genel sonucu oluşturmak için bir sinir ağı stili konfigürasyonunda önyargılı olabilir. Her sinyalin özelleştirilecek veya gerekirse optimize edilecek kendi ayarları vardır.   Kapsamlı Ekran Görüntüsü   - Kapsamlı bilgiler ve araç i
Golden US Nights MT5
Daniela Elsner
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden US Nights MT5 first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses. Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status informa
AussiKiwi MT5
Daniela Elsner
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aussi Kiwi MT5 trades the classic trio of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on one chart, like other Expert Advisors on the MQL5 market. The basic strategy differs little from these and is based on a combination of indicators such as Moving Average, Standard Deviation, RSI, and ATR. However, the key difference with AussiKiwi MT5 is its sophisticated correlation technology, which determines which pair to place next and with what volume, depending on the currently open pair(s). No AI algorithms are used,
Gold Donkey MT5
Daniela Elsner
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Donkey MT5 Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with powerful order and recovery management. Optimized by default for trading gold (XAUUSD), it is adaptable for other financial instruments. Key trading parameters can be flexibly adjusted on the onscreen panel to adapt to current market situations. Two basic strategies are available, characterized by different trading activities. The "Night" strategy trades exclusively long orders during periods of low market activity betwee
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Uzman Danışmanlar
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Uzman Danışmanlar
APE (Alpha Prop Edge) Hakkında APE (Alpha Prop Edge), ortalama dönüş (mean reversion) stratejisine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş bir Uzman Danışman’dır (Expert Advisor - EA). Sistem, aşırı fiyat hareketlerini tespit eder ve önceden tanımlanmış koşullara göre ters yönde işlem açar. Sistem, günlük zarar limiti ve otomatik çıkış mekanizması gibi yerleşik risk yönetimi araçlarına sahiptir. Kullanıcılar, hesap büyüklüğüne, işlem ortamına veya değerlendirme kriterlerine göre bu parametreleri özelleştir
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
Master Oscillators
Ioannis Xenos
Uzman Danışmanlar
Master Oscillators ile tanışın, işlem yapmayı basit ve esnek hale getiren bir bot! RSI, CCI veya Stochastic sinyalleri arasından seçim yapın ve kendi stratejinizi oluşturun. Bu bot size birçok araç sunar, örneğin MA filtresi, dinamik lot boyutları, Kelly Kriteri hesaplayıcısı, dinamik SL ve TP seviyeleri ve daha fazlası. İşlem tarzınıza bakılmaksızın, Master Oscillators sizin için burada. Size önemli bilgiler, istatistikler ve daha fazlasını sunar, her zaman işlemlerinizi güvende tutar. Kendi iş
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
340% yıllık performans için özür dileriz! Evet, doğru okudunuz: Bu %340 yıllık backtest sonuçları neredeyse “ayıp” olacak kadar iyi. Ama lütfen yanlış anlamayın – bu bir pazarlama numarası değil, temiz programlama ve dürüst backtestlerin sonucudur. Elbette böyle rüya gibi getiriler uzun vadede gerçekçi değildir, çünkü birkaç yıl sonra her EA backtestte bir noktada lot sınırına takılır. Yine de: Stealth 150 DE40 , algoritmanın “serbestçe” çalışmasına izin verildiğinde nelerin mümkün olabil
EA Supremacy NT
Dmytro Melnyk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Our team - @Supremacy_Lab - are glad to introduce our first product - EA_Supremacy_NT - a unique technical solution for day trading, scalping, and trend following. EA_Supremacy_NT is a non-trading version of our core automated advisor, that will be released later. It is a truly innovative product that is based on an unconventional approach to market data processing. The underlying algorithm allows traders to reap the maximum possible profit from short-term price movements. The system uses a si
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Uzman Danışmanlar
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 Uzman Danışman Genel Bakış XAUUSD (altın) ve ana Forex pariteleri için otomatik işlem sistemi. Giriş, SL/TP, trailing ve düşüş (drawdown) kontrolünü kural tabanlı yönetir. Kâr garantisi yoktur; risk uyarısına bakınız. Gereksinimler Platform: MetaTrader 5 Hesap: ECN/RAW önerilir Bağlantı: 24/7 (VPS önerilir) Zaman dilimleri: M1–H4 İlk Kurulum Algo Trading ’i etkinleştirin. EA’yı grafiğe ekleyin (sembol başına bir grafik). Inputs’ta AI_Access_Mode = ON yapın ve yeniden
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Gold Soverient H4
Arockia Dinesh Babu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading Specifications: Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: H4 (Required for optimal performance) Strategy: Swing Trading / Trend Following Minimum Deposit: $1000 (Recommended for proper risk management) Lot Size : 0.01 ·         Within a year, your entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. ·         The current price of $599 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased
Gold Trend Snipper
Arockia Dinesh Babu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading Specifications: Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: H1/H4 (Required for optimal performance) Strategy: Swing Trading / Trend Following Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended for proper risk management) Lot Size : 0.01 ·         Within a year, your entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. ·         The current price of $35 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increase
King of Gold Titan
Arockia Dinesh Babu
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD Titan: The 1,000% Profit Engine (1.01.2025 to 31.12.2025) Turn $500 into $5,000+ with Precision Gold Trading. Stop searching for a "tool" and start investing in a profit powerhouse . The XAUUSD Titan is specifically engineered to dominate the gold market, focusing on high-conviction trades that prioritize massive returns over high frequency. The Performance (Based on Real Backtest Data) The attached results prove the capability of this algorithm: Massive Net Profit: $4,907.95 profit from
Xauusd Devil
Arockia Dinesh Babu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Devil MT5: The Ultimate XAUUSD Precision Scalper (1.01.2025 to 31.12.2025) Gold Devil is a high-performance Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the gold (XAUUSD) market. It utilizes a sophisticated trend-breakout algorithm combined with advanced volatility filters to capture high-probability movements with surgical precision. Why Choose Gold Devil? Proven Growth Potential: Based on rigorous 1-year backtesting on real tick data, Gold Devil demonstrated an exceptional ability to scale
Monster of Gold
Arockia Dinesh Babu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Monster MT5: Unleash the Power of Selective Precision Transform your approach to XAUUSD. Turning $5,000 into $66,000+ through disciplined automation. The Evidence: Proven 1-Year Performance Our latest 1-year backtest on real tick data confirms the explosive potential of this algorithm: Exceptional Growth : Successfully scaled an initial $5,000 deposit to over $66,000 in total equity. High-Conviction Entries : The strategy is intentionally selective, executing a limited number of entries for
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt