Big Monster Gold and Silver v1.13

Big Monster Gold and Silver is a sophisticated, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for MetaTrader 5. It leverages a robust Triple EMA Trend-Following strategy combined with an intelligent Pyramiding system to maximize profits during strong market moves while maintaining strict risk management.

Version 1.13 introduces critical stability updates, including advanced margin validation and anti-spam protocols to ensure seamless execution even on high-volatility instruments like Gold (XAUUSD) and Silver.

Core Strategy

The EA identifies market direction using three Exponential Moving Averages (Slow, Medium, and Fast).

Trend Filter: Trades are only initiated when the price is consistently above the three EMA levels, ensuring you are always on the right side of the momentum.

Smart Pyramiding: Instead of a single entry, the EA builds a position "pyramid" as the price moves in your favor, increasing potential returns without over-exposing the initial risk.

Virtual Management: Uses a virtual Take Profit logic based on the initial entry price to protect cumulative gains.

Key Features in v1.13

Advanced Margin Control: Automatically calculates required margin before execution. If the account lacks sufficient funds, the EA pauses trading to prevent "No Money" errors.

Anti-Spam Protocol: Features a built-in cooldown timer that prevents log file bloat and execution errors during volatile market conditions or server rejections.

Dynamic Lot Normalization: Fully compatible with all brokers. The EA automatically detects the broker's minimum volume steps (SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP) to avoid "Invalid Volume" errors.

Auto-Lot Scaling: Optional compounding feature that scales trade sizes based on your account balance.

Netting & Hedging Ready: Optimized for both account types, with specific logic to handle volume accumulation in Netting environments.

Input Parameters

Lot Settings: Base Lot, Auto-Lot toggle, and Max Lot Limit (Essential for protecting account equity).

Strategy Settings: Customizable Step Pips (distance between pyramid orders), Take Profit, and Stop Loss.

Trend Filter: Adjustable periods for the Triple EMA setup to match your preferred timeframe.

Safety: Integrated Magic Number for multi-EA setups.

Recommendations

Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), and major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD).

Timeframe: H1 or D1 for best trend confirmation.

Account Type: Minimum balance of $500 is recommended for Gold, though the EA can operate on smaller accounts thanks to the v1.13 margin safety features.

Developer Note: This version has been specifically refined to pass the MQL5 Market validation process, ensuring high-quality code standards and operational stability.