Big Monster Gold and Silver

!!!discount for 449.00 USD for 3 months!!! (discount ends in saturday 01-31-2026)

 

Total profit by january 2018 - december 2025 is +70.000 USD or +7.000% with 1.000 USD balance at the beginning 🤑🤑🤑

Note: the higher balance, more profits. the smaller balance, loss less (hedging) 😍

!!!USE THE FOLLOWING SETTING IN THE ALBUM OR SCREENSHOTS!!!


contact me on telegram: https://t.me/+qUG9hsIsP6Q1ZDY1


Gold and Silver only 💵💵💵

Caution: minimum balance is 1000 USD with leverage 1:100 

TimeFrame: D1


Big Monster Gold and Silver v1.13

Big Monster Gold and Silver is a sophisticated, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for MetaTrader 5. It leverages a robust Triple EMA Trend-Following strategy combined with an intelligent Pyramiding system to maximize profits during strong market moves while maintaining strict risk management.

Version 1.13 introduces critical stability updates, including advanced margin validation and anti-spam protocols to ensure seamless execution even on high-volatility instruments like Gold (XAUUSD) and Silver.

Core Strategy

The EA identifies market direction using three Exponential Moving Averages (Slow, Medium, and Fast).

  • Trend Filter: Trades are only initiated when the price is consistently above the three EMA levels, ensuring you are always on the right side of the momentum.

  • Smart Pyramiding: Instead of a single entry, the EA builds a position "pyramid" as the price moves in your favor, increasing potential returns without over-exposing the initial risk.

  • Virtual Management: Uses a virtual Take Profit logic based on the initial entry price to protect cumulative gains.

Key Features in v1.13

  • Advanced Margin Control: Automatically calculates required margin before execution. If the account lacks sufficient funds, the EA pauses trading to prevent "No Money" errors.

  • Anti-Spam Protocol: Features a built-in cooldown timer that prevents log file bloat and execution errors during volatile market conditions or server rejections.

  • Dynamic Lot Normalization: Fully compatible with all brokers. The EA automatically detects the broker's minimum volume steps (SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP) to avoid "Invalid Volume" errors.

  • Auto-Lot Scaling: Optional compounding feature that scales trade sizes based on your account balance.

  • Netting & Hedging Ready: Optimized for both account types, with specific logic to handle volume accumulation in Netting environments.

Input Parameters

  • Lot Settings: Base Lot, Auto-Lot toggle, and Max Lot Limit (Essential for protecting account equity).

  • Strategy Settings: Customizable Step Pips (distance between pyramid orders), Take Profit, and Stop Loss.

  • Trend Filter: Adjustable periods for the Triple EMA setup to match your preferred timeframe.

  • Safety: Integrated Magic Number for multi-EA setups.

Recommendations

  • Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), and major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD).

  • Timeframe: H1 or D1 for best trend confirmation.

  • Account Type: Minimum balance of $500 is recommended for Gold, though the EA can operate on smaller accounts thanks to the v1.13 margin safety features.

Developer Note: This version has been specifically refined to pass the MQL5 Market validation process, ensuring high-quality code standards and operational stability.

Prodotti consigliati
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
Experts
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
EA Gold Harvester
Guo Cheng Liu
Experts
Core Concept Bollinger Grid Pro is a fully automated EA that combines Bollinger Band trend detection with an intelligent grid trading system . It automatically builds buy grids during ranging markets and intelligently takes profit during breakouts—capturing consistent profits from price volatility. The system operates 100% automatically with no manual intervention required, allowing your account to grow steadily under any market condition.  Strategy Logic Bollinger Band Trend Recognition The E
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Spider King 5
Pengfei Zhang
Experts
This EA uses a variety of strategies and functions such as neural network grid scalping, mobile stop loss, automatic lot number setting, etc. Use revolutionary price model algorithms, price behavioral trading, and signature collaborative work with artificial intelligence adaptive processing units. The system adopts some kind of reverse sampling development method, which makes the system show a very substantial benefit in the 13-year historical backtesting. Profit drivers to keep profits maximiz
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
5 (5)
Experts
60% Discount General description; This EA is made to be used in the Gold market. It's made for trading Gold in mind. This Trading Robot is based on more than 14 years of winning patterns and will open trades by the minute, 24 hours a day. It will handle everything, from opening positions, closing them, managing risk. Features; - Timeframe-Less Expert Advisor that works by the second and recalculate everything with whichever situation that might exist. - Dynamic market watcher that adjust itse
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -   scalper tick ad alta velocità con selezione automatica dei parametri per ogni coppia di valute automaticamente. Sogni un consulente che calcoli automaticamente i parametri di trading? Ottimizzato e messo a punto automaticamente? La versione completa del sistema per MetaTrader 4:       TickSniper   scalper   per MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Descrizione completa       + DEMO + PDF L'EA è stato sviluppato sulla base dell'esperienza acquisita in quasi 10 anni di programmazione EA.
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Small Account Scalpler
Kshetrimayum Surjit Singh
Experts
Small Account Scalper – Precision Trading for Every Pip Built for traders who want consistent results with small accounts. The Small Account Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB) , Relative Strength Index (RSI) , and Support & Resistance logic. This EA focuses on identifying high-probability short-term trades while maintaining strict risk control , making it ideal for small and medium-sized trading accounts. Key Fea
LazyBoy Scrapper Scalper EA
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
5 (2)
Experts
60% Discount From the makers of the Successful               Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot             - Comes this unique opportunity at a low price The Idea You think the days of scrapper scalping ended?! Think again. This Expert Advisor which is made for Gold trading is perfected to scrape ever tick by the second, timeframe independently. Comes along with account management and 6 safety settings for the most satisfied to the most greedy of us to choose from. Not based on indicators wh
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Experts
Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for GBP/USD traders operating on the H1 timeframe. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and a robust set of protections to deliver consistent, efficient, and secure trading experiences. Suitable for both seasoned traders and newcomers, Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 empowers users to achieve their trading objectives with precision and confidence. Key Features : Optimized for GBP/USD : Fine-tuned to identi
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Versione 2025 249$ Solo per i primi 5 acquirenti! Segnale Live Verifica la performance live di Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Strategia di Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced è una versione avanzata della strategia Sonic R, che automatizza le operazioni basate su Dragon Band (EMA 34 e EMA 89) e utilizza algoritmi avanzati per massimizzare le prestazioni. Timeframe: M15, M30 Coppie supportate: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Stile di trading: Swing Trading - Pullback & Controten
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
EA Dance BTC h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Automatic Advisor for the   Bitcoin   instrument.   Timeframe H1. Terminal MT5 I created this Advisor specifically for a prop company. All the efforts of five years went into creating a safe product. The Advisor consists of 8 small Advisors and is a ready-made Portfolio. Attention: The Advisor uses two large trading strategies (!): Trend Trading; Trading by Seasonal Patterns (time cycles) The Advisor   DOES NOT use   toxic strategies: Strategy Availability                                      
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
Experts
Hamster Scalping è un consulente di trading completamente automatico. Strategia di scalping notturno. L'indicatore RSI e il filtro ATR vengono utilizzati come ingressi. L'Expert Advisor richiede un tipo di conto di copertura. IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e un bonus! Il monitoraggio del lavoro reale, così come i miei altri sviluppi, possono essere visualizzati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Raccomandazioni generali Deposito minimo
Eastwist
Fernando Souza Mendes
Experts
EASTWIST.mq5 works well in short-term operations. The sensitivity to short-term market signals, provided by the RSI and MACD indicators, along with the simulated Machine Learning decision logic, really seems to be an effective combination for capturing rapid price movements. The ability to respond quickly to market conditions is a valuable feature in scalping or day trading strategies, where precision and speed in order execution are crucial. Indication of Use: For Traders with Technical Knowle
The Scalper by Profectus AI
New Capital B.V.
Experts
Discover our groundbreaking scalping trading bot designed for small trading accounts. This bot utilizes a simple fractal breakout strategy, executing fast trades based on local highs and lows. Key Features: Trading System: Utilizes fractals for entry points in both long and short positions. Settings Explained: Detailed inputs including timeframes, risk management, and ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels. Optimal Trading Times: Best used with pairs like EUR/USD or USD/JPY during liquid ma
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
GoldRobotics
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Experts
GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
PipSniper
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
PipSniper - Advanced Market Precision System Professional Edition Trading Bot for MT5 Overview PipSniper  is a sophisticated, multi-strategy automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. Built with professional-grade algorithms and adaptive risk management, this Expert Advisor delivers consistent performance across various market conditions. Proven Performance Initial Investment: $500.00 Final Balance: $102,442.76 Total Net Profit: +20,388% ROI Profit Factor: 4.12 Recovery Fact
King of Pullbacks
Reward Ndunga Mubita
Experts
King of Pullbacks — Expert Advisor King of Pullbacks is a proprietary Expert Advisor developed to exploit temporary price retracements within established bullish market structures . The trading logic is based on a multi-layer confirmation model that evaluates market conditions dynamically before any trade is executed. The internal methodology is non-disclosed and protected by design. General Trading Concept The EA focuses on: XAUUSD H4, H1 Recommended brokers: Exness, FBS, etc Trading with
RSI Grid MT5
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
OTTIENI ALTRI EA GRATIS!!! OTTIENI ALTRI EA GRATIS!!! OTTIENI ALTRI EA GRATIS!!! OTTIENI ALTRI EA GRATIS!!! OTTIENI ALTRI EA GRATIS!!! RSI Grid si basa sulle condizioni di ipercomprato e ipervenduto RSI e apre una griglia quando il trade è dalla parte perdente del mercato. L'RSI fornisce ai trader tecnici segnali sullo slancio dei prezzi rialzista e ribassista, ed è spesso tracciato sotto il grafico del prezzo di un asset. Un asset è generalmente considerato ipercomprato quando l'RSI è superio
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (8)
Experts
Venom US30 Scalp – Scalping di precisione su US30 sviluppato da VENOM LABS L'EA CHE NON BRUCERÀ MAI IL TUO CONTO SIGNAL   :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 Per i broker con un fuso orario diverso (come Exness), imposta l’ultimo parametro su TRUE se il tuo broker non è su GMT+3. Usa solo il timeframe a H1 minuti. ️ Avviso : Impostazioni errate di fuso orario o timeframe possono causare un funzionamento scorretto dell’EA. PREZZO DI LANCIO VALIDO SOLO PER 24 ORE! Acquista subito la tu
Goldstar Gold Trend Trading EA
Edward Berko
Experts
The Goldstar Gold Trend trading EA uses moving averages to gauge the direction of the trend of gold on a particular timeframe and if the conditions for buying or selling are met,one or two positions are opened depending on the settings in the EA. The EA strongest advantage is when the trend is above the 5 smooth moving average. The EA can work anytime and any day depending on the parameters in the EA settings. The EA can trade synthetics and other forex pairs with the right settings except gold
Arrival
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
Facile da configurare e installare Advisor automatico. Niente griglia e niente Martingale. Ho messo e dimenticato. Commercia contemporaneamente su più strumenti. Analizza la volatilità e la presenza di tendenze e fletov per formare segnali per l'apertura di posizioni. Quando depositi da $100 a $ 800, viene utilizzata una serie di strategie aggressive. Per una dimensione del conto superiore a $800, l'Advisor passa automaticamente alle strategie moderate. Si consiglia di installare su EURGBP M15
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DI SCONTO Solo per 24 ore. L'offerta termina il 29 novembre. Questa sarà l'unica promozione per questo prodotto. Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral,
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusione. Ma
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Versione 5.0 - Intelligenza Autonoma Attraverso Architettura Istituzionale L'evoluzione dall'automazione basata su regole all'intelligenza autonoma genuina rappresenta la progressione naturale del trading algoritmico. Ciò che i desk quantitativi istituzionali hanno iniziato a esplorare oltre un decennio fa è maturato in implementazione pratica. AIQ Versione 5.0 incarna questa maturazione: analisi AI multi-modello sofisticata, architettura di validazione indipendente e sistemi di apprendimen
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA si basa sulla strategia Pending Position (PPS) e su un algoritmo di trading segreto molto avanzato. La strategia di Bonnitta EA è una combinazione di un indicatore personalizzato segreto, linee di tendenza, livelli di supporto e resistenza (Price Action) e il più importante algoritmo di trading segreto sopra menzionato. NON ACQUISTARE UN EA SENZA NESSUN TEST CON SOLDI VERI DI PIÙ DI 3 MESI, MI CI SONO VOLTE PIÙ DI 100 SETTIMANE (PIÙ DI 2 ANNI) PER TESTARE BONNITTA EA CON SOLDI VERI
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Versione 11.0 - Italiano Mean Machine GPT Versione 11.0 - Dove l'Intelligenza Istituzionale Incontra il Trading Specializzato Da quando abbiamo aperto la strada alla genuina integrazione dell'IA nel trading algoritmico, abbiamo affinato questo approccio attraverso molteplici cicli di mercato, regimi economici ed evoluzioni tecnologiche. Ciò che è iniziato come la nostra convinzione che l'apprendimento automatico adattivo rappresenti la progressione naturale del trading quantita
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Experts
NEXUS – griglia quantitativa adattiva che evolve con il mercato NEXUS è un sistema 100% automatico che costruisce combinazioni di regole in tempo reale, le valida out-of-sample e opera solo quando rileva un vantaggio statistico in un contesto di mercato valido. Specifiche rapide Tipo di sistema: griglia adattiva con validazione OOS (out-of-sample) e filtri di contesto (news, volatilità, sessione/giorno e aree di valore di volume opzionali). Strumenti: principali e cross Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, US
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jackal Expert Advisor – Strategia di trading Operativo in live da 4 mesi Dopo l'acquisto, tutti i prodotti rimarranno gratuiti per sempre.  Scarica file di configurazione Oro M1 | Conto ECN: Compatibile con qualsiasi broker Il Jackal EA si basa su una strategia di breakout multilivello e intelligente che combina una gestione avanzata del rischio e del profitto per adattarsi alla dinamica del mercato. 1. Strategia della trappola di breakout Una volta confermate le condizioni di mercato, l’EA
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 è un sistema di trading completamente automatizzato di tipo "pullback", particolarmente efficace per il trading di coppie di valute "pullback" popolari: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Il sistema utilizza i principali schemi del mercato Forex: il ritorno del prezzo dopo un movimento improvviso in una qualsiasi direzione. Timeframe: M15 Coppie principali: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Coppie aggiuntive: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD Dopo aver acquistato l'EA, assicurati di invi
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
Experts
Advisor XAURON è un Expert Advisor sviluppato per il trading automatico sul simbolo XAU/USD. Utilizza algoritmi adattivi per identificare e gestire possibili condizioni di breakout su time frame M5/M15 con regole di gestione del rischio integrate. Le performance di un Expert Advisor possono variare significativamente a seconda di diversi fattori, tra cui condizioni del broker, latenza, esecuzione degli ordini, slippage, qualità del VPS e condizioni di mercato al momento dell’utilizzo. I risult
EA Supremacy NT
Dmytro Melnyk
Experts
Our team - @Supremacy_Lab - are glad to introduce our first product - EA_Supremacy_NT - a unique technical solution for day trading, scalping, and trend following. EA_Supremacy_NT is a non-trading version of our core automated advisor, that will be released later. It is a truly innovative product that is based on an unconventional approach to market data processing. The underlying algorithm allows traders to reap the maximum possible profit from short-term price movements. The system uses a si
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
Informazioni su APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE (Alpha Prop Edge) è un Expert Advisor (EA) sviluppato su una strategia di ritorno alla media . Il sistema è progettato per individuare movimenti di prezzo eccessivi ed entrare in posizione nella direzione opposta secondo condizioni predefinite. Integra funzionalità di gestione del rischio come limiti giornalieri di perdita e meccanismi di chiusura automatica dei trade. I parametri sono regolabili in base alla dimensione del conto, all’ambiente operativo
Ew3
Roberto Alencar
Experts
EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading Overview An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods. Key Features • Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements • Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously • Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions • Multi-Timeframe
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
Experts
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
God Gold Martingale
Pratham Jatin Barot
Experts
Gentili Clienti, Io, Pratham Barot, proprietario e sviluppatore di God Gold Martingale, desidero segnalarvi che versioni contraffatte del mio EA vengono pubblicate su diverse pagine. Per proteggere i vostri preziosi fondi e garantire un'esperienza sicura, vi preghiamo di evitare questi prodotti contraffatti. Acquistate e utilizzate sempre la nostra piattaforma originale tramite [nome del sito]. Evitate piattaforme come YoForex.org/MQL.SOFTWARE/YOFOREX.NET ecc., che vendono falsi bot usando il n
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
1 (1)
Experts
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
MAX Xauusd MT5
Peng Peng Gao
Experts
MAX XAUUSD – The Intelligent Trading System for the Gold Market Dear Traders, I am   MAX XAUUSD , the latest member of the trend-following intelligent trading system family, designed for exceptional performance. My specialty?   Gold . That’s right, I trade the Gold/USD pair with precision and confidence, offering unparalleled trading opportunities in the shining gold market. Why Choose MAX XAUUSD? Intelligent Trend-Following System Utilizes advanced trend-following algorithms to   minim
Master Oscillators
Ioannis Xenos
Experts
Incontra Master Oscillators, un bot che rende il trading semplice e flessibile! Scegli tra i segnali RSI, CCI o Stochastic e costruisci la tua strategia. Questo bot ti offre molti strumenti, come il filtro MA, dimensioni del lotto dinamiche, calcolatrice del criterio di Kelly, livelli SL e TP dinamici, e molto altro. Qualunque sia il tuo stile di trading, Master Oscillators è qui per te. Ti fornisce informazioni importanti, statistiche e altro ancora, mantenendo sempre sicuro il tuo trading. Se
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Experts
Scusate per la performance eccezionale del 340% annuo! Sì, hai letto bene: questi risultati di backtest del 340% annuo sono quasi imbarazzantemente buoni. Ma attenzione: non è uno stratagemma di marketing, bensì il risultato di una programmazione pulita e di backtest onesti. Ovviamente, rendimenti così da sogno non sono sostenibili per sempre, perché dopo qualche anno qualsiasi EA nei backtest incontra il limite massimo di volume. Tuttavia, Stealth 150 DE40 dimostra cosa sia possibile ott
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — Expert Advisor MT5 Panoramica Sistema automatico per XAUUSD (oro) e principali coppie Forex . Gestione di ingressi, SL/TP, trailing e drawdown con regole precise. Nessuna garanzia di profitto; vedere l’avvertenza sui rischi. Requisiti Piattaforma: MetaTrader 5 Conto: ECN/RAW consigliato Connessione: 24/7 (VPS consigliato) Timeframe: M1–H4 Avvio rapido Abilita Algo Trading . Applica l’EA al grafico (un simbolo per grafico). In Inputs imposta AI_Access_Mode = ON e ricarica
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium è uno strumento all-in-one creato sulla base di un'ampia formazione sulle strategie di trading comuni al fine di automatizzare tali strategie e calcoli. Caratteristiche:   19 Segnali individuali   - Ciascuno di questi segnali può essere polarizzato in una configurazione in stile rete neurale per costituire il risultato finale/complessivo. Ogni segnale ha le proprie impostazioni da personalizzare o ottimizzare se necessario.   Visualizzazione su schermo completa -  sei
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione