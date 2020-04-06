Aurelius Pro Gold

Aurelius Pro Gold is a specialized trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) and focused on disciplined trading after an impulse movement followed by a confirmed pullback.

The advisor is created for traders who value structure, patience, and risk control rather than chaotic trading and excessive deal frequency.

Philosophy of Aurelius Pro Gold

Aurelius Pro Gold does not aim to trade constantly.
It waits, analyzes the market, and enters trades only when the market structure meets predefined conditions.

The core principle of the strategy:

  • first — a directional impulse,

  • then — a corrective pullback,

  • and only after that — a controlled market entry.

This approach helps avoid random trades and focus on movements with a higher probability of continuation.

How the strategy works

🔹 Impulse analysis

The advisor analyzes historical data and identifies key price extremes.
When a strong upward impulse is detected, the system switches to pullback monitoring mode.

🔹 Pullback confirmation

The market entry does not occur at the peak of the movement. Aurelius Pro Gold waits for a correction, reducing the risk of unfavorable entries.

🔹 Managed BUY grid

After the pullback is confirmed:

  • the first BUY position is opened;

  • if the price continues to decline, a BUY grid of up to 10 orders is used;

  • order volume increases gradually according to predefined parameters.

Risk management

Aurelius Pro Gold includes the following risk management elements:

  • Global Take Profit — closes all BUY positions once the total profit target is reached.

  • Global Stop Loss — limits the maximum loss in the account currency.

  • Limited number of grid orders.

  • Full customization of lot sizes and grid distances.

All parameters are adjustable by the user.

Recommended trading conditions

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account type: Hedging

  • Leverage: from 1:100 (higher is recommended)

  • Recommended starting deposit: from 5000 USD

  • Operating mode: 24/5 (VPS usage is recommended)

Who Aurelius Pro Gold is for

This advisor is suitable for traders who:

  • prefer deliberate trading rather than frequent trades;

  • work with gold and understand its volatility;

  • value a systematic approach and risk control;

  • are willing to test and adjust the strategy to their conditions.

Conclusion

Aurelius Pro Gold is not an aggressive trading robot and not a tool for random entries.
It is a systematic advisor designed for careful XAUUSD trading based on impulse, pullback, and controlled position management.


