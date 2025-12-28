Galileu Gold Scalping is a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This EA utilizes algorithm to identify institutional supply and demand levels, executing scalping trades with amazing results.

How it Works

Unlike standard indicators that lag behind the price, Galileu Gold focuses on Price Action Levels. It identifies key "zones of interest" where price is likely to react.

Level-Based Entry: The EA waits for price to hit mathematically calculated support and resistance levels.

Scalping Logic: Once a level is hit, the EA enters the market to capture quick movements, minimizing exposure time to market volatility.

Dynamic Protection: Every trade is protected by an internal stop loss and a smart trailing take-profit to maximize gains on volatile gold swings.

Proven Results (Based on Backtests)

The EA has undergone rigorous stress testing with high-quality tick data. As seen in our performance reports:

Consistent Growth: A smooth, upward-sloping equity curve with minimal stagnation periods.

Low Drawdown: Designed with capital preservation in mind, maintaining a low relative drawdown even during gold's high-volatility sessions.

High Recovery Factor: The EA demonstrates a strong ability to recover from minor losses quickly, ensuring long-term profitability.

Key Features

Optimized for XAUUSD: Built specifically for the unique spread and movement patterns of Gold.

No Grid/Martingale: Uses fixed lot sizes or percentage-based risk (customizable).

News Filter: (Optional) Avoid trading during high-impact US economic data.

Easy Setup: Default settings are already optimized for the M5/M15 timeframes.

Recommendations

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5 or M15

Account Type: ECN or Low Spread (Raw) accounts are highly recommended for scalping.

Minimum Deposit: $200 USD

Join our growing community to receive setfiles, optimization tips, and real-time support.