Missed Opportunity Analyzer

The Missed Opportunity Analyzer is a professional historical analysis tool that identifies and visualizes high probability trading opportunities you missed in the past. Unlike predictive indicators, it provides 100% non-repainting hindsight analysis to help you study price behavior, refine your strategy, and improve your trading discipline.

Core Concept

The indicator scans historical data to find confirmed price swings where:
✅ Price moved to your target (TP) before hitting your stop loss (SL)
✅ The move completed within your maximum bars limit
✅ All risk management rules were satisfied

Result: You see exactly where you should have entered trades, with complete visualization of entry, exit, SL, TP levels and profits in term of pips and percentage.

Key Features That Help Traders

1. Historical Pattern Recognition

  • Visualize repeatable price behavior : See which swing points consistently lead to profitable moves

  • Identify your best setups : Discover which conditions (time, price levels, RR ratios) work best for your strategy

  • Learn from missed opportunities -: Study what you overlooked to improve future decision-making

2. Professional Risk Management Simulation

  • Test different SL/TP combinations : Find optimal risk-reward ratios for your trading style

  • Validate swing detection settings : Adjust Left/Right bars to match your preferred confirmation method

  • Simulate trade management rules : Test "what if" scenarios with max trades, waiting periods, etc.

3. Market Behavior Insights

  • Time-based analysis : Discover which trading hours yield the best opportunities

  • Instrument-specific patterns : See how different markets (Forex, Gold, Crypto) behave differently

  • Trend vs range detection : Identify which swing types work best in different market conditions

How It Helps Improve Your Trading

For Strategy Development:

  • Backtest without coding : Visual validation of your entry/exit logic

  • Optimize parameters : Find the best TP/SL, swing sensitivity, and time filters

  • Build confidence : See proof that your strategy would have worked in past conditions

For Skill Improvement:

  • Train your eye : Learn to spot high probability setups faster

  • Improve patience : See how waiting for confirmed swings pays off

  • Reduce FOMO : Understand that missed opportunities are part of the game

For Risk Management:

  • Find realistic expectations : See actual move sizes vs your targets

  • Optimize position sizing : Based on historical win rates and RR ratios

  • Avoid overtrading : Simulate trade frequency limits

The Philosophy

"The best way to predict the future is to study the past. This indicator doesn't tell you where price will go next it shows you where it should have gone based on your rules, helping you trade better tomorrow."

Result: Better trading decisions, improved risk management, and increased consistency through data-driven pattern recognition.

Produtos recomendados
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicadores
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
Magic Channel Scalper MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicadores
Magic Channel Scalper  is a channel indicator for the MetaTrader 5 terminal. This indicator allows finding the most probable trend reversal points. Unlike most channel indicators, Magic Channel Scalper does not redraw. The alert system (alerts, email and push notifications) will help you to simultaneously monitor multiple trading instruments. Attach the indicator to a chart, and the alert will trigger once a signal emerges. With our alerting system, you will never miss a single position opening
Smart SD Arrow indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
SMART SD ARROW INDICATOR  Trade Smarter, Not Harder: The Smart SD Arrow Indicator That Paints Clear Buy & Sell Signals Right On Your Chart!  Finally, an All-in-One Supply & Demand Tool That Doesn’t Just Draw Zones—It Gives You Precise, Actionable Entry Arrows. Stop Analyzing, Start Executing. Dear Trader, Let's be honest. You've tried indicators that draw complicated zones all over your chart. They look smart, but when it's time to pull the trigger, you're left with the same old question:
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicadores
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Stratos Pali mt5
Michela Russo
4.5 (8)
Indicadores
Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicadores
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
ESS Enguifing Strategy Signals
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicadores
SINAIS DE ESTÁGIO ENGUIFANDO ESS Este indicador detecta velas do tipo envelope às quais é aplicado um filtro, este filtro é composto por 3 estratégias em conjunto, com as quais é possível identificar a maior eficácia possível dentro dos parâmetros mensuráveis. Os sinais são indicados por setas para cima e para baixo para cada uma das direções, e você também pode ativar ou desativar alertas, e-mails e mensagens push para o celular. Vale ressaltar que nenhum indicador é 100% eficaz, por isso d
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilitários
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Indicadores
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Volality Index Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Indicadores
Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
Signal Strike
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicadores
Signal Strike is a professional trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that delivers clear, high‑confidence entry signals directly on your chart. Built with advanced logic that combines trend, momentum, volatility, and volume confirmation, this tool helps traders identify precise BUY and SELL opportunities with confidence. Unlike generic indicators, Signal Strike is engineered to filter out indecision candles and weak setups. When conditions align, the indicator plots entry, stop loss, an
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicadores
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicadores
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
Indicadores
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
SSL Indicator
Tiago Azevedo Amorim Martins
Indicadores
SSL Indicator for MetaTrader 5 - Powerful Trend-Following Tool The SSL Indicator is a highly efficient and reliable trend-following tool designed to help traders identify market trends with ease and precision. Based on moving averages, the SSL (Step Stop Line) Indicator changes color and provides clear visual cues when there is a potential trend reversal. This tool is excellent for traders looking to capitalize on strong market trends while avoiding false signals commonly found in ranging market
Hull Heikin Ashi Smoothed
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicadores
Os candles do tipo Heikin Ashi são uma ferramenta poderosa para os traders, oferecendo uma visualização clara e suave das tendências do mercado. Diferente dos candles tradicionais, eles filtram o ruído do mercado, proporcionando uma visão mais limpa da direção e força do mercado, ajudando os traders a tomar decisões mais informadas. O indicador Hull Heikin Ashi Smoothed da Minions Labs leva isso um passo além, integrando a Hull Moving Average para maior suavização e precisão. Este indicador não
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (8)
Indicadores
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Two Moving Average Crossover Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
1 (1)
Indicadores
Introduction The "Two Moving Average Crossover" indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a technical analysis tool that displays two moving averages and notifies when the moving averages cross each other. The indicator calculates and plots two moving averages, one of which is faster and the other is slower. When the faster moving average crosses above the slower moving average, it is considered a bullish signal, indicating a potential trend reversal or the start of a new uptrend. Conversely, when th
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilitários
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
Indicadores
O indicador DYJ BoS identifica e marca automaticamente os principais elementos das alterações na estrutura do mercado, incluindo: Ruptura da Estrutura (BoS): ocorre quando o preço faz um grande movimento, rompendo o ponto anterior da estrutura. Marca possíveis linhas de tendência de alta e de baixa (UP e DN, ou seja, novos máximos e novos mínimos consecutivos) e, quando o preço rompe essas linhas, marca-as com setas vermelhas (de baixa) e verdes (de alta) . Um BoS ocorre normalmente quando o
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Indicadores
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
Waterfall by Kratus
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
5 (1)
Indicadores
Overview The Waterfall Trading Indicator is a powerful momentum detection tool designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple timeframes. Built on pure price action analysis, this indicator provides clear, non-repainting signals that are especially effective for binary options and forex trading. Key Features Non-Repainting Signals : Based on real-time price action, ensuring reliable trade signals Multi-Timeframe Compatibility : Effective across all timeframes, with o
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicadores
O nível Premium é um indicador único com mais de 80% de precisão nas previsões corretas! Este indicador foi testado pelos melhores Especialistas em Negociação por mais de dois meses! O indicador do autor você não encontrará em nenhum outro lugar! A partir das imagens você pode ver por si mesmo a precisão desta ferramenta! 1 é ótimo para negociar opções binárias com um tempo de expiração de 1 vela. 2 funciona em todos os pares de moedas, ações, commodities, criptomoedas Instruções: Assim
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (557)
Indicadores
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Currencies Strength
Jinsong Zhang
Indicadores
This indicator is used to compare the relative strength of the trade on the chart against the other several selected symbols. By comparing the price movement of each traded variety based on the same base day, several trend lines of different directions can be seen, reflecting the strong and weak relationship between the several different traded varieties, so that we can have a clearer understanding of the market trend. For example, you can apply this indicator on a EurUSD chart and compare it w
Price manipulation risk
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicadores
Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Tool for Market Risk Evaluation & Manipulation Detection Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current risk level in the market. It evaluates price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to detect unstable or potentially manipulated environments. This indicator helps traders avoid traps , filter false signals , and improve timing in both entries and exits. Product Purpose Provide an immediate a
The Bank Trader MT5
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicadores
Daily supply and demand levels for breakouts or reversals. Use on 1 Hour charts No nonsense, for the confident trader who trades price action supply and demand levels with daily projections without the fluff using 1 Hour charts. MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108234 The Bank Trader Indicator is a sophisticated tool employed by institutional traders, particularly those in banking institutions, to navigate the complex world of forex markets. Rooted in the principles of daily
Super Trend Trading View 5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicadores
The SuperTrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to identify trends in the price of a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It is primarily used in chart analysis to help traders make decisions about entering or exiting positions in the market. this version of super trend indicator is exactly converted from trading view to be used in MT5
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicadores
FX Levels: Suporte e Resistência com Precisão Excepcional para Todos os Mercados Visão Geral Rápida Procurando um meio confiável de identificar níveis de suporte e resistência em qualquer mercado—incluindo pares de moedas, índices, ações ou commodities? FX Levels combina o método “Lighthouse” tradicional com uma abordagem dinâmica de vanguarda, fornecendo uma precisão quase universal. Baseado em nossa experiência real com corretores e em atualizações automáticas diárias mais as de tempo real,
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicadores
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicadores
Este é um indicador para MT5 que fornece sinais precisos para entrar em uma negociação sem redesenhar. Ele pode ser aplicado a qualquer ativo financeiro: forex, criptomoedas, metais, ações, índices. Ele fornecerá estimativas bastante precisas e informará quando é melhor abrir e fechar um negócio. Assista o vídeo (6:22) com um exemplo de processamento de apenas um sinal que compensou o indicador! A maioria dos traders melhora seus resultados de negociação durante a primeira semana de negociação c
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicadores
Este painel mostra os últimos   padrões harmónicos   disponíveis para os símbolos seleccionados, pelo que poupará tempo e será mais eficiente /   versão MT4 . Indicador gratuito:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colunas do indicador Symbol :   aparecem os símbolos seleccionados Trend :   de alta ou de baixa Pattern :   tipo de padrão (gartley, borboleta, morcego, caranguejo, tubarão, cifra ou ABCD) Entry :   preço de entrada SL:   preço de paragem de perda TP1:   preço do 1º take profit TP2:   preço
Mais do autor
Volume Profile Trading System
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Indicadores
Volume Profile Trading System is NOT just another volume indicator. It's a   complete trading ecosystem   that combines professional volume profile visualization with an intelligent automated trading strategy.  While other indicators show you   WHERE   volume is concentrated, Volume Profile Trading System  shows you   WHERE ,   WHEN , and   HOW   to trade it! displaying real volume distribution by price instead of time. It helps traders identify fair value zones, institutional activity, and high
Quant Levels
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Indicadores
Quant Levels Indicator   is a premium component of the   Quantitative Trading Analysis Toolkit , designed to transform subjective trading into data-driven decision making. This advanced tool provides institutional-grade support and resistance analysis directly on your MT5 charts. " Please support our work by leaving a review ". As a thank-you gift , we’ll share a special template that helps you display signal trade history directly on your chart. Free indicator to visualize any MT5/MT4 signals i
FREE
TradeVisualizer
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Indicadores
O indicador Trade Visualizer dá vida aos seus dados de trading, exibindo todo o histórico de operações diretamente nos gráficos do MT5. Seja para analisar seu próprio desempenho ou estudar sinais de traders do MQL5, esta ferramenta transforma dados brutos em visuais claros e intuitivos. Cada operação é mostrada com setas de entrada e saída, linhas conectadas e dicas detalhadas com preços, lucros, volumes e pips. Observação: Se você baixou este indicador, envie-nos uma mensagem com seu e-mail par
FREE
Send Orders At Time
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Experts
This new time-based strategy   enable you to schedule precise buy/sell orders at any predefined time , allowing you to execute trades based on timing rather than technical analysis.  The system automatically can determines the order type (buy or sell) based on technical confirmations provided by RSI and moving averages. You have the freedom to adjust and customize all parameters related to Buy and Sell criteria, as well as enable or disable technical filters . Link to MT4 version :  https://www.
FREE
Trendline Breakouts
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Experts
Trendline Breakouts is a semi-automatic expert advisor, which means you only need to draw the support and resistance lines, and then let the expert advisor handle the trading for you. You can use this expert for every market and time frame. Backtesting is not available because this is a semi-automatic EA. You draw the trendlines and let the expert trade for you. This expert enables you to automatically trade breakouts of both horizontal support and resistance and trendlines, unlike the tradition
Pro Trading Analytics
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (2)
Utilitários
“Preço de lançamento: $55 (apenas 2 cópias disponíveis!). Próximo preço: $75. Preço final: $149.” Se você adquiriu o produto, envie-nos uma mensagem para receber sua planilha Excel ProTrading Analytics . Libere todo o potencial da sua estratégia com esta solução completa: Exportador de Histórico de Operações + Painel Profissional em Excel. Seja você um trader manual ou usuário de EAs, esta ferramenta poderosa permite analisar, otimizar e melhorar seu desempenho com métricas profissionais e dashb
Dynamic Fibo Scalper
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Dynamic Fibo Scalper is an automated trading tool that uses Dynamic Fibonacci levels to find trading opportunities. You can set up to 5 custom levels in the EA’s inputs, and it will monitor the price movement. When the price crosses any of your chosen levels, the EA will automatically enter a buy or sell trade. This EA is perfect for traders who want a simple and effective strategy based on Fibonacci analysis. It’s fully customizable , easy to use, and works on any market , giving you more con
Send Orders At Time MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
This new   time-based strategy   enable you to schedule precise buy/sell orders at any predefined time , allowing you to execute trades based on timing rather than technical analysis.  The system automatically can determines the order type (buy or sell) based on technical confirmations provided by RSI and moving averages. You have the freedom to adjust and customize all parameters related to Buy and Sell criteria, as well as enable or disable technical filters . Link to MT5 version :  https://ww
FREE
Range Breakout MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (3)
Experts
The Range Breakout X2 is following a scalping breakout strategy. This expert will identify the daily 4 key levels of support and resistance and will open Long and short trades on these levels.Profits can be secured with the adjustable trailing stop... Note : Please be advised that due to the current market conditions (volatile market), we recommend activating the second levels (15H) and deactivating the first levels (11H). This is an optimized range breakout strategy with a simple and full cust
Strategy Master MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Strategy Master   is a 5-in-1 EA, offering a choice of 5 distinct strategies within a single expert advisor. You can activate one to five strategies simultaneously and customize your trading by enabling or disabling filters to validate entries. These five strategies encompass a range of approaches, including three technical strategies (Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Ichimoku), a renowned price action strategy (Breakout), and a time-based strategy (SendOrder at Time). We understand that mar
Trendline Breakouts MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Trendline Breakouts   is a semi-automatic expert advisor, which means you only need to draw the support and resistance lines, and then let the expert advisor handle the trading for you. You can use this expert for every market and time frame. Backtesting is not available because this is a semi-automatic EA. You draw the trendlines and let the expert trade for you. This expert enables you to automatically trade breakouts of both horizontal support and resistance and trendlines, unlike the traditi
Quick Funding in Prop Trading Firms
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4.85 (27)
Experts
This EA is designed to pass challenges of prop firms (proprietary trading firm) that allow use of High and Low Frequency trading strategies. A Gift i ncluded in this expert    :   Range Breakout strategy  that identify daily support and resistance levels and initiating both Long and Short trades automaticly at these key points. We use special HFT strategy that detect large movements and employ stop loss to protect your equity. It has build-in equity protector which will stop the EA once the pro
Golden Candlesticks MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Golden candlesticks are highly  profitable patterns that have been tested and selected from among dozens of patterns. This Expert Advisor is the result of nine years of in-depth study and practical experience in the financial markets. We analyzed the works of experts like Steve Nison, Stephen Bigalow , François Baron and Gregory Morris... focusing on candlestick pattern techniques. Free indicator to visualize any MT5/MT4 signals in your chart   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152555 W
Grid Strategy
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Exclusive deal: 70% discount for a limited period. Super Grid Strategy EA   is a versatile and powerful grid trading tool, perfect for both Forex and CFD traders. It places up to 20 pending orders (10 stop and 10 limit) at your preferred time, with customizable distances and spacing between orders for maximum flexibility. Key features include: Fixed Grid :  Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the price and between each order, and this parameter can be adjusted based on market conditions.
Hedge Manual Trades
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilitários
This Expert Advisor is designed to help traders manage their positions automatically. It can hedge manual trades when a specified (loss or win) threshold is reached, reducing risk. The EA also allows traders to close buy or sell trades individually based on profit or loss, and it can close all trades when a certain total profit or loss is achieved. With customizable settings for trade management, this EA helps traders automate their strategies and improve efficiency. The EA opens trades using th
Excel ProTrading Analytics
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilitários
Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this  all-in-one  solution:  Trade History Exporter  +  Pro Excel Trading Dashboard . Whether you're trading manually or using Expert Advisors (EAs), this powerful tool allows you to analyze, optimize, and improve your performance with professional-grade metrics and interactive dashboards. With the Pro Excel Dashboard, you can deeply analyze your trade history—manual or algorithmic—and even evaluate any EA’s performance using backtest resu
Prop Firm Trading Simulator
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilitários
Master prop firm challenges before risking real money!   Our advanced simulator recreates authentic prop firm trading environments, helping you practice, strategize, and pass challenges with confidence.   Using our Simulator, you can simulate any prop firm challenge using demo or live accounts, supports both manual trading strategies and automated trading via EAs ,  create personalized challenges for customized periods, and challenge yourself to develop the discipline needed for consistent profi
Range Breakout X2
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4 (3)
Experts
The Range Breakout X2 is following a scalping breakout strategy. This expert will identify the daily 4 key levels of support and resistance and will open Long and short trades on these levels.Profits can be secured with the adjustable trailing stop... Note : Please be advised that due to the current market conditions (volatile market), we recommend activating the second levels (15H) and deactivating the first levels (11H). This is an optimized range breakout strategy with a simple and full cust
Strategy Master
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Strategy Master is a 5-in-1 EA, offering a choice of 5 distinct strategies within a single expert advisor. You can activate one to five strategies simultaneously and customize your trading by enabling or disabling filters to validate entries. These five strategies encompass a range of approaches, including three technical strategies (Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Ichimoku), a renowned price action strategy (Breakout), and a time-based strategy (SendOrder at Time). The link for MT4 version
Golden candlesticks
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Golden candlesticks are highly  profitable patterns that have been tested and selected from among dozens of patterns. This Expert Advisor is the result of nine years of in-depth study and practical experience in the financial markets. We analyzed the works of experts like   Steve Nison, Stephen   Bigalow   , François Baron and Gregory Morris... focusing on candlestick pattern techniques. Free indicator to visualize any MT5/MT4 signals in your chart   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152
Super Grid Strategy
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Exclusive deal: 70% discount for a limited period. Super Grid Strategy EA is a versatile and powerful grid trading tool, perfect for both Forex and CFD traders. It places up to 20 pending orders (10 stop and 10 limit) at your preferred time, with customizable distances and spacing between orders for maximum flexibility. Key features include: Fixed Grid :  Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the price and between each order, and this parameter can be adjusted based on market conditions. D
Trading Keyboard
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilitários
Trading Keyboard (FastTrade Hotkeys) EA is an advanced tool designed for traders who want to execute trades quickly and efficiently using their keyboard. It allows users to place, modify, and close orders with customizable hotkeys, making trading as fast and intuitive as possible. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this EA enhances your trading experience by reducing manual clicks and improving reaction time. Key Features: Hotkey-Based Trading – Execute trades, modify posit
Quantitative Trading Analysis
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilitários
Transforme o seu trading de adivinhações em decisões baseadas em dados. Experimente o poder da análise quantitativa utilizada por instituições profissionais — agora acessível a todo trader sério. “No trading, o que é medido pode ser melhorado. Comece a medir o que realmente importa.” Este é um kit completo de análise quantitativa, original e protegido por direitos autorais, desenvolvido para traders que desejam compreender profundamente o comportamento do mercado, a volatilidade, a liquidez e as
Prop Firm Simulator
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilitários
Domine os desafios de prop firms antes de arriscar dinheiro real!   Nosso simulador avançado recria ambientes autênticos de trading de prop firms, ajudando você a praticar, elaborar estratégias e passar nos desafios com confiança. Usando nosso Simulador, você pode simular qualquer desafio de prop firm usando contas demo ou reais, suporta estratégias de trading manuais e automatizadas via EAs, criar desafios personalizados para períodos personalizados e desafiar a si mesmo para desenvolver a disc
