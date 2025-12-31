Golden Hedge EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Olalekan Gisanrin
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
GOLDEN HEDGE EA is a sophisticated multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed for Forex and Gold trading on MetaTrader 4. This EA combines trend following, range trading, pullback strategies, and retracement detection into a single comprehensive trading system. With its advanced multi-layered approach and built-in risk management, it aims to capitalize on various market conditions while providing robust protection through its hedging capabilities.
Key Features
- Multi-Strategy Trading System Trend Trading: Identifies and follows established market trends
Range Trading: Capitalizes on sideways market conditions
Pullback Strategy: Enters trades during temporary price retracements
Retracement Detection: Identifies reversal opportunities within trends
- Smart Position Management Grid Trading System: Multi-level entry system with geometric lot progression
Dynamic Lot Calculation: Risk-based position sizing or fixed lots
Multi-Magic Number System: Separate magic numbers for each strategy type
Automatic Trailing Stops: Dynamic stop-loss adjustment based on profit levels
- Advanced Risk Management Percentage-Based Risk Control: Configurable risk percentage per trade (default 15%)
Auto-Lot Calculation: Based on account balance and risk parameters
Maximum Drawdown Protection: Built-in safeguards against excessive losses
Symbol-Specific Settings: Different parameters for Forex pairs vs. Gold (XAU)
- Market Analysis Tools Dynamic Support/Resistance Levels: Automatically calculated price levels
Trend Strength Detection: Identifies trend direction and momentum
Session Time Detection: Recognizes Tokyo, London, and New York sessions
Pivot Point Calculation: Daily pivot levels for trade decision making
- User-Friendly Interface Visual Control Panel: On-chart buttons for manual control
Real-Time Statistics: Display of open positions, profits, and account metrics
One-Click Operations: Buy/Sell, Close All, Modify, and Delete functions
Customizable Colors: Visual customization for better chart clarity
IMPORTANT NOTE: Before Testing or Trading Live or Demo - (Disable/Change to False) ENABLETICKFAST = False;
Trading Parameters Core Settings: Trend Stop % (ps): 0.8% - Trend reversal detection
Range Stop % (rs): 0.4% - Range breakout detection
Pullback Stop % (rbs): 0.2% - Pullback entry levels
Retrace Stop % (pbs): 0.1% - Retracement identification
High/Low Stop % (hcs/lcs): 0.05%/0.025% - Extreme level detection
Symbol-Specific Defaults: For Forex Pairs:
Gap: 10 pips
Stop Loss: 20 pips
Take Profit: 40 pips
Trailing Stop: 10 pips
For Gold (XAU):
Gap: 100 pips
Stop Loss: 200 pips
Take Profit: 400 pips
Trailing Stop: 100 pips
Risk Management: Risk MM: Enable/Disable risk-based money management
Risk Percent: 15% (configurable)
Grid Step Pips: 15 pips between grid levels
Pending Order Expiry: 24 hours
Installation & Setup Requirements: MetaTrader 4 Platform
Minimum Account Balance: $100 (recommended)
Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Trading Instruments: Forex pairs, XAUUSD (Gold)
Installation Steps: Download the GOLDEN_HEDGE_EA.mq4 file
Copy to: MT4_Data_Folder/MQL4/Experts/
Restart MetaTrader 4
Attach to desired chart (M15-H1 recommended)
Configure parameters according to your risk tolerance
Initial Setup: Account Settings: Enable automated trading in MT4
EA Parameters: Adjust risk percentage based on account size
Symbol Selection: Best results on EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15, M30, H1 recommended
Initial Testing: Run on demo account for 2-4 weeks
How It Works Trading Logic: Market Analysis: The EA continuously analyzes price action using multiple indicators and levels
Signal Generation: Identifies trading opportunities across four strategy types
Risk Assessment: Calculates appropriate position size based on account risk
Order Placement: Executes trades with appropriate stop-loss and take-profit levels
Position Management: Monitors open trades and adjusts stops as needed
Grid System Operation: Places multiple pending orders at calculated levels
Uses geometric progression for lot sizing (1, 2, 4, 8...)
Each grid level has independent risk management
Automatic order deletion after expiry period
Trailing Stop Mechanism: Activates after trade reaches specific profit thresholds
Adjusts stop-loss based on grid profit levels
Locks in profits while allowing for continued growth
Configurable trailing distance
Performance & Optimization Recommended Settings: Conservative: Risk 5-10%, Smaller grid steps
Moderate: Risk 10-15%, Standard settings
Aggressive: Risk 15-20%, Larger grid steps
Backtesting Results: Best performance: 2018-2024 period
Top pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD
Optimal timeframe: H1 for trend, M15 for scalping
Money Management Tips: Start with 1-2% risk per trade
Use demo account for first month
Gradually increase risk as you gain confidence
Monitor performance weekly
Adjust settings based on market volatility
Safety Features Built-in Protections: No Internet Connection Detection: Alerts if connection is lost
Trading Permission Checks: Verifies account permissions
Margin Level Monitoring: Prevents margin calls
Maximum Order Limits: Respects broker limits
Error Handling: Comprehensive error recovery system
Risk Controls: Maximum lot size limits
Minimum stop distance enforcement
Account balance protection
Daily/weekly loss limits (configurable)
Support & Updates Included Support: Detailed user manual
Parameter optimization guide
Regular updates for MT4 compatibility
Bug fixes and improvements
Update Policy: Free updates for 12 months
Compatibility updates as needed
Performance enhancements
New feature additions
Disclaimer Risk Warning: Forex and CFD trading carries significant risk
Past performance does not guarantee future results
Only trade with risk capital you can afford to lose
This EA does not guarantee profits
Recommended Usage: Use on demo account first
Start with small real account
Monitor performance regularly
Adjust settings based on results
Consider professional advice if needed
Technical Specifications Platform: MetaTrader 4
Language: MQL4
Version: 1.00
Release Date: 2025
Minimum Deposit: $100
Recommended Deposit: $500+
Update Frequency: Quarterly
Support: Email and documentation
Note: This EA is designed for experienced traders who understand the risks of automated trading. Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before going live. The developer is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this software.
Happy Trading! 📈
For support contact: Provided with purchase