GOLDEN HEDGE EA is a sophisticated multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed for Forex and Gold trading on MetaTrader 4. This EA combines trend following, range trading, pullback strategies, and retracement detection into a single comprehensive trading system. With its advanced multi-layered approach and built-in risk management, it aims to capitalize on various market conditions while providing robust protection through its hedging capabilities.

Key Features

Multi-Strategy Trading System Trend Trading: Identifies and follows established market trends

Range Trading: Capitalizes on sideways market conditions

Pullback Strategy: Enters trades during temporary price retracements

Retracement Detection: Identifies reversal opportunities within trends

Smart Position Management Grid Trading System: Multi-level entry system with geometric lot progression

Dynamic Lot Calculation: Risk-based position sizing or fixed lots

Multi-Magic Number System: Separate magic numbers for each strategy type

Automatic Trailing Stops: Dynamic stop-loss adjustment based on profit levels

Advanced Risk Management Percentage-Based Risk Control: Configurable risk percentage per trade (default 15%)

Auto-Lot Calculation: Based on account balance and risk parameters

Maximum Drawdown Protection: Built-in safeguards against excessive losses

Symbol-Specific Settings: Different parameters for Forex pairs vs. Gold (XAU)

Market Analysis Tools Dynamic Support/Resistance Levels: Automatically calculated price levels

Trend Strength Detection: Identifies trend direction and momentum

Session Time Detection: Recognizes Tokyo, London, and New York sessions

Pivot Point Calculation: Daily pivot levels for trade decision making

User-Friendly Interface Visual Control Panel: On-chart buttons for manual control

Real-Time Statistics: Display of open positions, profits, and account metrics

One-Click Operations: Buy/Sell, Close All, Modify, and Delete functions

Customizable Colors: Visual customization for better chart clarity

IMPORTANT NOTE: Before Testing or Trading Live or Demo - (Disable/Change to False) ENABLETICKFAST = False;

Trading Parameters Core Settings: Trend Stop % (ps): 0.8% - Trend reversal detection

Range Stop % (rs): 0.4% - Range breakout detection

Pullback Stop % (rbs): 0.2% - Pullback entry levels

Retrace Stop % (pbs): 0.1% - Retracement identification

High/Low Stop % (hcs/lcs): 0.05%/0.025% - Extreme level detection

Symbol-Specific Defaults: For Forex Pairs:

Gap: 10 pips

Stop Loss: 20 pips

Take Profit: 40 pips

Trailing Stop: 10 pips

For Gold (XAU):

Gap: 100 pips

Stop Loss: 200 pips

Take Profit: 400 pips

Trailing Stop: 100 pips

Risk Management: Risk MM: Enable/Disable risk-based money management

Risk Percent: 15% (configurable)

Grid Step Pips: 15 pips between grid levels

Pending Order Expiry: 24 hours

Installation & Setup Requirements: MetaTrader 4 Platform

Minimum Account Balance: $100 (recommended)

Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Trading Instruments: Forex pairs, XAUUSD (Gold)

Installation Steps: Download the GOLDEN_HEDGE_EA.mq4 file

Copy to: MT4_Data_Folder/MQL4/Experts/

Restart MetaTrader 4

Attach to desired chart (M15-H1 recommended)

Configure parameters according to your risk tolerance

Initial Setup: Account Settings: Enable automated trading in MT4

EA Parameters: Adjust risk percentage based on account size

Symbol Selection: Best results on EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15, M30, H1 recommended

Initial Testing: Run on demo account for 2-4 weeks

How It Works Trading Logic: Market Analysis: The EA continuously analyzes price action using multiple indicators and levels

Signal Generation: Identifies trading opportunities across four strategy types

Risk Assessment: Calculates appropriate position size based on account risk

Order Placement: Executes trades with appropriate stop-loss and take-profit levels

Position Management: Monitors open trades and adjusts stops as needed

Grid System Operation: Places multiple pending orders at calculated levels

Uses geometric progression for lot sizing (1, 2, 4, 8...)

Each grid level has independent risk management

Automatic order deletion after expiry period

Trailing Stop Mechanism: Activates after trade reaches specific profit thresholds

Adjusts stop-loss based on grid profit levels

Locks in profits while allowing for continued growth

Configurable trailing distance

Performance & Optimization Recommended Settings: Conservative: Risk 5-10%, Smaller grid steps

Moderate: Risk 10-15%, Standard settings

Aggressive: Risk 15-20%, Larger grid steps

Backtesting Results: Best performance: 2018-2024 period

Top pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD

Optimal timeframe: H1 for trend, M15 for scalping

Money Management Tips: Start with 1-2% risk per trade

Use demo account for first month

Gradually increase risk as you gain confidence

Monitor performance weekly

Adjust settings based on market volatility

Safety Features Built-in Protections: No Internet Connection Detection: Alerts if connection is lost

Trading Permission Checks: Verifies account permissions

Margin Level Monitoring: Prevents margin calls

Maximum Order Limits: Respects broker limits

Error Handling: Comprehensive error recovery system

Risk Controls: Maximum lot size limits

Minimum stop distance enforcement

Account balance protection

Daily/weekly loss limits (configurable)

Support & Updates Included Support: Detailed user manual

Parameter optimization guide

Regular updates for MT4 compatibility

Bug fixes and improvements

Update Policy: Free updates for 12 months

Compatibility updates as needed

Performance enhancements

New feature additions

Disclaimer Risk Warning: Forex and CFD trading carries significant risk

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Only trade with risk capital you can afford to lose

This EA does not guarantee profits

Recommended Usage: Use on demo account first

Start with small real account

Monitor performance regularly

Adjust settings based on results

Consider professional advice if needed

Technical Specifications Platform: MetaTrader 4

Language: MQL4

Version: 1.00

Release Date: 2025

Minimum Deposit: $100

Recommended Deposit: $500+

Update Frequency: Quarterly

Support: Email and documentation

Note: This EA is designed for experienced traders who understand the risks of automated trading. Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before going live. The developer is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this software.

Happy Trading! 📈

For support contact: Provided with purchase