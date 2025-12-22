Crystal Capital Sentinel

English Description (MQL5 Product Page)

💰 SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER

Standard Price: ~~$249~~

Current Price: $149 (Only for the first 5 copies!)

Next Price: $199 (After 5 sales)

Why the discount? We want to build a community of successful users and gather the first 5-star reviews. Grab your "Sentinel" protector now before the price climbs to its original value!

الوصف العربي (للمنصات العربية أو الوصف الإضافي)

💰 عرض الإطلاق الخاص (لفترة محدودة)

السعر الأصلي: ~~$249~~

السعر الحالي: $149 (لأول 5 نسخ فقط!)

السعر القادم: $199 (بعد اكتمال أول 5 مبيعات)

لماذا هذا الخصم؟ هدفنا هو بناء قاعدة مستخدمين ناجحين والحصول على أولى التقييمات الإيجابية. احصل على "الحارس" الخاص بحسابك الآن قبل أن يعود السعر لقيمته الأصلية