Resonance Eco1
- Göstergeler
- Syamsurizal Dimjati
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
RESONANCE SIGNAL (MULTI-FACTOR CONFIRMATION)
Resonance Signal Detection is a multi-layer confirmation engine that identifies high-quality trading signals when multiple technical factors align within a short price window.
This module combines:
-
RSI overbought / oversold interaction
-
Volume behavior relative to its moving average
-
ATR expansion and compression analysis
-
Wick rejection strength (price rejection power)
-
Breakout candle validation (body ratio & ATR multiplier)
-
Stochastic fast crossing for timing precision
A signal is generated only when enough resonance conditions are met within the defined lookback period, reducing false signals and fake breakouts.
The system differentiates between:
-
Bias signals (directional expectation)
-
Real signals (confirmed trade direction)
-
Fake signals (failed or weak breakouts)
Visual output includes color-coded panel text, directional arrows, and optional alert notifications, allowing traders to quickly assess market intent and execution timing.