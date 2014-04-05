Resonance Eco1

RESONANCE SIGNAL (MULTI-FACTOR CONFIRMATION)

Resonance Signal Detection is a multi-layer confirmation engine that identifies high-quality trading signals when multiple technical factors align within a short price window.

This module combines:

  • RSI overbought / oversold interaction

  • Volume behavior relative to its moving average

  • ATR expansion and compression analysis

  • Wick rejection strength (price rejection power)

  • Breakout candle validation (body ratio & ATR multiplier)

  • Stochastic fast crossing for timing precision

A signal is generated only when enough resonance conditions are met within the defined lookback period, reducing false signals and fake breakouts.

The system differentiates between:

  • Bias signals (directional expectation)

  • Real signals (confirmed trade direction)

  • Fake signals (failed or weak breakouts)

Visual output includes color-coded panel text, directional arrows, and optional alert notifications, allowing traders to quickly assess market intent and execution timing.

