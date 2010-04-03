WaveTrend Oscillator Indicator for MT5

Introduction

The Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MT5 is one of the well known indicators in the market, helping traders find strong entry points into the market. Like any other MetaTrader 5 indicator, it can produce both good and bad signals, but the number of accurate buy/sell signals is significantly higher than the weak ones. This makes it a powerful tool for improving your forex trading strategy, whether you are a beginner or an advanced trader.

How does this indicator work?

This indicator is built from two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).

  • When these lines go above 53 and then turn back down, it generates a sell signal.

  • When they go below -53 and then turn back up, it generates a buy signal.

This simple yet effective logic makes it useful for detecting trend reversals, scalping opportunities, and swing trading setups.

Settings

The settings of this indicator are divided into two main sections:

  1. Calculation settings – for configuring how the oscillator works.

  2. Tester and signal settings – for testing and sending signals in the strategy tester.

How to get the best results from this indicator?

Do not use this indicator as a standalone trading strategy. Instead, integrate it into your personal trading system to find more precise and optimized entry points. Combine it with support and resistance, price action, or other MT5 indicators to maximize performance.



