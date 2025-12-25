Aurex AI – Automated Trading for XAUUSD

Aurex AI is an automated Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.

The system operates using predefined, rule-based logic and executes trades automatically when its internal conditions are met.

The Expert Advisor is designed to trade selectively rather than continuously and does not use high-frequency or aggressive trading techniques.

Live Signal Trading results for Aurex AI are available via the MQL5 Signals service: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2350419 The signal is publicly accessible on MQL5 and allows users to review trade history and account statistics directly on the platform.

Trading Logic Overview

Aurex AI evaluates multiple internal conditions before opening a position, including:

Market structure and trend conditions

Volatility and time-based filters

Price reaction areas

News and market condition filters

Trades are executed only when all required conditions are satisfied.

AI Component (Confirmation Layer)

Aurex AI includes an AI-based confirmation layer used as an additional filter within the trading process.

The AI component is used to:

Confirm trade conditions generated by the core strategy

Filter trades during high-impact economic events

Assess general market conditions for XAUUSD

Final trade execution remains rule-based and follows predefined risk parameters.

Risk Management

The Expert Advisor includes built-in risk management features:

Stop Loss applied to all trades

One active position at a time

No grid strategies

No martingale techniques

No averaging of losing positions

Risk parameters can be adjusted using the available input settings.

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Trading mode: Fully automated

Default settings provided

Installation & Inputs

Clean and minimal input parameters

Default settings are preconfigured

Users may adjust risk and lot sizing according to their preferences

No external optimisation is required to run the Expert Advisor.

Broker Information

Development, testing, and monitoring were performed using IC Markets.

Trading conditions may vary between brokers due to differences in execution, spreads, and liquidity.

Sales & Authenticity Notice This Expert Advisor is distributed exclusively through the MQL5 Market. Any offers to sell or distribute this product outside of MQL5 are not authorised by the seller.

Purchases made outside the MQL5 platform are not supported and may not reflect the original product version. For updates, downloads, and support, please use the official MQL5 product page and messaging system.

Support

Product support is provided via the MQL5 messaging system after purchase.

Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.