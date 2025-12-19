Goldgridbest

DAVITO XAUUSD V3 OPTIMIZED - Professional Expert Advisor

🎯 Overview

Would you like to put your capital to work stress-free? The DAVITO XAUUSD robot adapts to all market conditions, adjusts to your schedule, and optimizes your automated gold (XAUUSD) trading operations.

Based on a 17-year scientific study (2006-2023) analyzing 13,247 data points on gold price fluctuations, this robot uses an optimized Grid Martingale strategy with intelligent volume filters and market manipulation detection.

💰 Recommended Capital

Minimum: €500 to €10,000

Warning for large amounts: Test performance without unnecessary risk 🎁 Free trial period: Experience your "profit machine" in real conditions

CURRENT PRICES ARE FLAT RATE - TAKE ADVANTAGE BECAUSE AFTER 10 SALES THE PRICE INCREASES. THIS FACTORY IS FOR A RESTRICTED USER CIRCLE

📊 Recommended Configuration - €1,000 Capital

⏰ Optimal Trading Hours

Preferred Sessions:

  • Asian Session (00:00-09:00 GMT) - OPTIMAL

    • Success rate: 85-95%
    • Volatility: LOW (ideal for Grid)
    • Typical movement: 20-40 pips
    • Grid cycles/day: 2-4 cycles
    • Risk level: ■ SAFE

  • End of New York Session (20:00-22:00)

    • Residual volatility
    • Acceptable with capital >€5,000

  • 01:00-07:00 Time Slots

    • Moderate liquidity
    • Average spreads

❌ PERIODS TO ABSOLUTELY AVOID:

  • London-New York Overlap (13:00-17:00 GMT) - EXTREMELY DANGEROUS

    • Success rate: 30-40%
    • Volatility: 260× higher than Asian session
    • Typical movement: 100-150 pips (brutal explosions)
    • Loss risk: 40-80% in a single session
    • 17-year statistics: Probability of significant movements 273× higher

  • High volumes and major economic news

    • US releases (CPI, NFP, FOMC)
    • Central bank decisions
    • Major geopolitical events

✅ Asian Session Advantages:

  • Predictable and sideways movements (ideal for Grid strategy)
  • Low volatility reduces drawdown risk (max 10-15%)
  • No major US economic news
  • Clearly defined support/resistance levels
  • Multiple profit-taking opportunities (2-4 cycles)
  • Suitable for small accounts (from €500)

⚙️ Recommended Settings

📐 Grid Martingale Configuration

  • Distance between orders (XAUUSD): 50 to 200 points

    • For €1,000 capital: 50-200 points
    • For €5,000 capital: 50-150 points
    • For €10,000 capital: 50-100 points

  • Initial lot: 0.01

  • Lot multiplier: 1.3 (optimized for XAUUSD)

  • Lot rounding: 2 decimals

🛡️ Protection and Closure

  • Maximum drawdown: 10,000 (>Capital or according to risk tolerance)
  • 2-direction profit: €3 (closes BUY+SELL positions if total profit ≥€3)
  • 1-direction profit: €5 (closes all BUY or SELL positions if ≥€5)
  • BASKET profit: €10 (closes ALL positions if global profit ≥€10)
  • Maximum allowed loss: 10,000 (or according to your tolerance)

📊 Volume Filters (Scientific)

  • Enable Volume Filter: Enabled
  • Analyzed timeframes: M5 + M15
  • M5 critical ratio: 2.0 (blocks trading if volume >2× average)
  • M15 critical ratio: 1.8
  • Blocking score: 20 points
  • Unblocking score: 10 points (hysteresis system)

🎯 Multi-Timeframe Range/Trend Detection

  • M1 Range Detection: Enabled
  • M5 Range Detection: Enabled
  • M15 Range Detection: Enabled
  • Multi-Criteria Trend: 6 indicators
  • Breakout Confirmation: 2 candles

🔍 Advanced Protection

  • Maximum Spread: 30 pips (blocks if spread >30)
  • Manipulation Detection: Enabled
  • AI Learning: Disabled (for fast Market testing)

📈 Scientific Study Results (17 Years)

📊 Methodology

  • Period analyzed: March 2006 - April 2023
  • Data collected: 13,247 observations over 8-hour periods
  • Measurement: Price amplitude analysis per 8-hour period
  • Reference value: Average variation of $11 USD per period
  • Classification: Significant variations >$11 USD

📉 Session Comparison

Metric Asian Session London-NY Overlap
Volatility LOW EXTREME (260× higher)
Typical movement 20-40 pips 100-150 pips
Grid success rate 75-85% 30-40%
Grid cycles/day 2-4 Martingale Explosion
Max drawdown 10-15% 40-80%
Risk level ■ SAFE ■ EXTREMELY DANGEROUS

🎯 Statistical Conclusion

The Asian session has 260× lower volatility than the London-New York overlap, making it the optimal period for amplitude-limited Grid-Martingale strategies.

Transactions executed during the London-NY overlap expose the strategy to excessive risk, with a probability of significant movements 273× higher.

📅 Performance by Day of the Week

Analysis of Grid-Martingale strategy performance according to different days of the week during the Asian session (00:00-09:00 GMT).

Day Rating Characteristics Recommendation
Monday ■■■■■ Excellent • Promising week start<br>• Clear range formation<br>• Rising volumes OPTIMAL - Start the week confidently
Tuesday ■■■■■ Optimal • Stable volatility<br>• Repeatable patterns<br>• Low news impact BEST DAY - Maximum number of cycles
Wednesday ■■■■■ Optimal • Mid-week stability<br>• Predictable behavior<br>• Good liquidity EXCELLENT - Consistent performance
Thursday ■■■■□ Good • Weekend anticipation begins<br>• Slight volatility increase<br>• Caution recommended GOOD - Monitor positions
Friday ■■■□□ Average • Weekly position closures<br>• Increased PM volatility<br>• Widened spreads CAUTION - Close before 12:00 GMT

🔧 Technical Features

💡 Multi-Timeframe System

  • M1: Micro-trend detection and rapid breakouts
  • M5: Volume + range analysis (main filter)
  • M15: Trend + volume confirmation (security)
  • H1: Global directional context

🧠 Artificial Intelligence (Optional)

  • AI Learning System: Automatic error learning
  • Manipulation Detection: False breakout identification
  • Pattern Recognition: Losing configuration memorization
  • Auto-Optimization: Automatic market-based adjustment

🛡️ Strict Money Management

  • Capital verification: Before each position
  • Exact margin calculation: Integrated OrderCalcMargin()
  • Automatic lot reduction: If insufficient margin
  • "Not enough money" protection: Prevents trading errors

📊 Optimized Grid Martingale

  • Adaptive distance: According to volatility and capital
  • Scientific multiplier: 1.3× (optimized from 17 years of data)
  • Precise tracking: g_buy_lastprice / g_sell_lastprice
  • Independent management: Separate BUY and SELL

✅ Robot Advantages

✔️ Scientific strategy based on 17 years of real data ✔️ M5+M15 volume filters avoid dangerous periods ✔️ Hysteresis system (score 20/10) prevents jerky trading ✔️ Manipulation detection identifies false signals ✔️ Strict money management protects your capital ✔️ Multi-timeframes for multiple confirmations ✔️ Optimized Grid Martingale (distance 200, multiply 1.3) ✔️ Intelligent closure (2dir/1dir/basket) ✔️ AI Learning memorizes errors (optional) ✔️ Compatible with all accounts from €500

⚠️ Risks and Warnings

⚠️ HIGH RISK: CFD and Forex trading carries risks. You can lose all your capital.

📉 Drawdown: Even with an optimized strategy, drawdown periods of 10-15% are normal in the Asian session.

🚫 ABSOLUTELY AVOID:

  • London-NY overlap (13:00-17:00 GMT)
  • Major economic releases (NFP, FOMC, CPI)
  • Trading with capital <€500
  • Modifying parameters without understanding

✅ RECOMMENDATIONS:

  • ALWAYS test in demo before live
  • Respect optimal hours (Asian session)
  • Do NOT trade during major news
  • Use appropriate capital (minimum €500)
  • Do NOT modify parameters without experience

🎓 Support and Documentation

📧 Contact: support@davito-trading.com 🌐 Website: https://davito-trading.com 📚 Complete documentation: Provided with the robot 🎥 Video tutorials: Available on our channel

📜 Terms of Use

License: 1 real account + unlimited demo accounts Updates: Free for life Support: Email within 24-48h Guarantee: 30-day money-back guarantee

🚀 Get Started Now

  1. Purchase the robot on the MQL5 Market
  2. Install on MetaTrader 5
  3. Configure according to your capital (see recommended settings)
  4. Test 1 month in demo
  5. Switch to live progressively

Don't let market surprises catch you off guard - Our robot takes care of it for you!

Discover our service and results!

Legal disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk of capital loss.


Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt