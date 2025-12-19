Goldgridbest
Goldgridbest V3 OPTIMIZED – Professional Expert Advisor
🎯 Overview
THE GREATEST SECRET OF THE ROBOT LIES IN THE PROFIT 1 DIR, PROFIT 2 DIR, AND PROFIT BASKET AMOUNTS, WHICH ESTABLISH A QUANTUM RELATIONSHIP WITH THE DISTANCE BETWEEN THE ORDERS YOU CONFIGURE.
Do you want to make your capital work without stress?
The Goldgridbest robot adapts to all market conditions, adjusts to your schedule, and optimizes your automated gold trading (XAUUSD) operations.
Based on a 17-year scientific study (2006–2023) analyzing 13,247 data points on gold price fluctuations, this robot uses an optimized Grid Martingale strategy, integrating intelligent volume filters and market manipulation detection.
💰 Recommended Capital
Recommended minimum capital: €500 to €10,000
⚡ Warning for large amounts:
Test performance without unnecessary risk.
🎁 Free trial period:
Experience your “profit machine” in real market conditions.
⚠️ Current prices are fixed-rate:
👉 Take advantage now, after 10 sales the price will increase.
👉 This system is intended for a restricted circle of users.
📊 Recommended Setup – €1,000 Capital
⏰ Optimal Trading Hours
✅ Preferred Sessions
Asian Session (00:00 – 09:00 GMT) — OPTIMAL
-
Success rate: 85–95%
-
Volatility: LOW (ideal for Grid strategies)
-
Typical movement: 20–40 pips
-
Grid cycles/day: 2–4 cycles
-
Risk level: ■ SAFE
End of New York Session (20:00 – 22:00 GMT)
-
Residual volatility
-
Acceptable with capital > €5,000
Time Range 01:00 – 07:00
-
Moderate liquidity
-
Average spreads
❌ PERIODS TO AVOID AT ALL COSTS
London–New York Overlap (13:00 – 17:00 GMT) — EXTREMELY DANGEROUS
-
Success rate: 30–40%
-
Volatility: 260× higher than the Asian session
-
Typical movement: 100–150 pips (violent spikes)
-
Risk of loss: 40–80% in a single session
-
17-year statistics:
👉 Probability of significant moves 273× higher
Includes:
-
High volumes
-
Major economic releases (CPI, NFP, FOMC)
-
Central bank decisions
-
Major geopolitical events
✅ Advantages of the Asian Session
-
Predictable, ranging price action (ideal for Grid strategies)
-
Low volatility reduces drawdown (max 10–15%)
-
No major US economic news
-
Clearly defined support and resistance levels
-
Multiple profit opportunities (2–4 cycles)
-
Suitable for small accounts (from €500)
⚙️ Recommended Parameters
📐 Grid Martingale Configuration – XAUUSD
Order spacing: 50 to 400 points
-
€1,000 capital:
50–400 points → recommended: 200–400 points depending on volume and volatility
-
€5,000 capital:
50–400 points → recommended: 100–200 points
-
€10,000 capital:
50–200 points → recommended: 60–200 points
-
Initial lot: 0.01
-
Lot multiplier: 1.3 (optimized for XAUUSD)
-
Lot rounding: 2 decimals
🛡️ Protection and Closing Logic
-
Maximum drawdown: 10,000 (or above capital, depending on risk tolerance)
-
Two-direction profit: €3
→ closes BUY + SELL positions if total profit ≥ €3
(increases according to order distance)
-
One-direction profit: €5
→ closes all BUY or SELL positions if ≥ €5
-
Basket profit: €10
→ closes ALL positions if total profit ≥ €10
-
Maximum allowed loss: 10,000 (or according to your tolerance)
📊 Volume Filters (Scientific)
-
Enable Volume Filter: Enabled
-
Analyzed timeframes: M5 + M15
-
Critical ratio M5: 2.0
-
Critical ratio M15: 1.8
-
Blocking score: 20
-
Unblocking score: 10 (hysteresis system)
🎯 Range / Trend Detection – Multi-Timeframes
-
M1 Range Detection: Enabled
-
M5 Range Detection: Enabled
-
M15 Range Detection: Enabled
-
Multi-criteria trend detection: 6 indicators
-
Breakout confirmation: 2 candles
🔍 Advanced Protection
-
Maximum spread: 30 pips
-
Manipulation detection: Enabled
-
AI Learning: Disabled (for fast Market testing)
📈 Scientific Study Results (17 Years)
📊 Methodology
-
Analyzed period: March 2006 – April 2023
-
Data collected: 13,247 observations
-
Time blocks: 8-hour periods
-
Average variation: 11 USD
-
Significant variation: > 11 USD
📉 Session Comparison
|Metric
|Asian Session
|London–NY
|Volatility
|Low
|Extreme (260×)
|Movement
|20–40 pips
|100–150 pips
|Grid success rate
|75–85%
|30–40%
|Cycles/day
|2–4
|Martingale explosion
|Max drawdown
|10–15%
|40–80%
|Risk level
|■ Safe
|■ Extremely dangerous
📅 Performance by Day (Asian Session)
-
Monday: Excellent – Strong weekly start
-
Tuesday: Optimal – Best day
-
Wednesday: Optimal – Consistent performance
-
Thursday: Good – Caution advised
-
Friday: Average – Close positions before 12:00 GMT
🔧 Technical Features
💡 Multi-Timeframe System
-
M1: micro-trends
-
M5: volume & range filter
-
M15: confirmation
-
H1: global context
🧠 Artificial Intelligence (Optional)
-
Learning system
-
False breakout detection
-
Losing pattern recognition
-
Auto-optimization
🛡️ Strict Money Management
-
Capital check before each trade
-
Accurate margin calculation
-
Automatic lot reduction
-
“Not enough money” protection
📊 Optimized Grid Martingale
-
Adaptive order spacing
-
1.3× multiplier
-
Precise BUY / SELL tracking
-
Independent position management
✅ Robot Advantages
✔️ 17-year scientific study
✔️ M5 + M15 volume filters
✔️ Hysteresis system (20 / 10)
✔️ Market manipulation detection
✔️ Strict money management
✔️ Multi-timeframe confirmations
✔️ Intelligent closing logic
✔️ Optional AI learning
✔️ Compatible from €1,000
⚠️ Risks and Warnings
CFD and Forex trading involves high risk.
Even with an optimized strategy, 10–15% drawdown is normal during the Asian session.
🚫 Avoid absolutely:
-
London–New York overlap
-
Major economic news
-
Capital below €1,000
-
Parameter changes without full understanding
🎓 Support and Documentation
📧 Contact: davitocrespin@gmail.com
📜 Terms of Use
-
License: 1 live account + unlimited demo accounts
-
Updates: Free for life
-
Support: Email within 24–48h
-
Guarantee: 30-day money-back guarantee
🚀 Get Started Now
Buy the robot on the MQL5 Market
Install on MetaTrader 5
Configure according to your capital
Test for 1 month on demo
Switch to live trading progressively
Don’t let the market surprise you — the robot handles it for you.
