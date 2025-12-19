Goldgridbest V3 OPTIMIZED – Professional Expert Advisor

🎯 Overview

THE GREATEST SECRET OF THE ROBOT LIES IN THE PROFIT 1 DIR, PROFIT 2 DIR, AND PROFIT BASKET AMOUNTS, WHICH ESTABLISH A QUANTUM RELATIONSHIP WITH THE DISTANCE BETWEEN THE ORDERS YOU CONFIGURE.



Do you want to make your capital work without stress?

The Goldgridbest robot adapts to all market conditions, adjusts to your schedule, and optimizes your automated gold trading (XAUUSD) operations.

Based on a 17-year scientific study (2006–2023) analyzing 13,247 data points on gold price fluctuations, this robot uses an optimized Grid Martingale strategy, integrating intelligent volume filters and market manipulation detection.

💰 Recommended Capital

Recommended minimum capital: €500 to €10,000

⚡ Warning for large amounts:

Test performance without unnecessary risk.

🎁 Free trial period:

Experience your “profit machine” in real market conditions.

📊 Recommended Setup – €1,000 Capital

⏰ Optimal Trading Hours

✅ Preferred Sessions

Asian Session (00:00 – 09:00 GMT) — OPTIMAL

Success rate: 85–95%

Volatility: LOW (ideal for Grid strategies)

Typical movement: 20–40 pips

Grid cycles/day: 2–4 cycles

Risk level: ■ SAFE

End of New York Session (20:00 – 22:00 GMT)

Residual volatility

Acceptable with capital > €5,000

Time Range 01:00 – 07:00

Moderate liquidity

Average spreads

❌ PERIODS TO AVOID AT ALL COSTS

London–New York Overlap (13:00 – 17:00 GMT) — EXTREMELY DANGEROUS

Success rate: 30–40%

Volatility: 260× higher than the Asian session

Typical movement: 100–150 pips (violent spikes)

Risk of loss: 40–80% in a single session

17-year statistics:

👉 Probability of significant moves 273× higher

Includes:

High volumes

Major economic releases (CPI, NFP, FOMC)

Central bank decisions

Major geopolitical events

✅ Advantages of the Asian Session

Predictable, ranging price action (ideal for Grid strategies)

Low volatility reduces drawdown ( max 10–15% )

No major US economic news

Clearly defined support and resistance levels

Multiple profit opportunities ( 2–4 cycles )

Suitable for small accounts (from €500)

⚙️ Recommended Parameters

📐 Grid Martingale Configuration – XAUUSD

Order spacing: 50 to 400 points

€1,000 capital :

50–400 points → recommended: 200–400 points depending on volume and volatility

€5,000 capital :

50–400 points → recommended: 100–200 points

€10,000 capital :

50–200 points → recommended: 60–200 points

Initial lot: 0.01

Lot multiplier: 1.3 (optimized for XAUUSD)

Lot rounding: 2 decimals

🛡️ Protection and Closing Logic

Maximum drawdown: 10,000 (or above capital, depending on risk tolerance)

Two-direction profit: €3

→ closes BUY + SELL positions if total profit ≥ €3

(increases according to order distance)

One-direction profit: €5

→ closes all BUY or SELL positions if ≥ €5

Basket profit: €10

→ closes ALL positions if total profit ≥ €10

Maximum allowed loss: 10,000 (or according to your tolerance)

📊 Volume Filters (Scientific)

Enable Volume Filter: Enabled

Analyzed timeframes: M5 + M15

Critical ratio M5: 2.0

Critical ratio M15: 1.8

Blocking score: 20

Unblocking score: 10 (hysteresis system)

🎯 Range / Trend Detection – Multi-Timeframes

M1 Range Detection: Enabled

M5 Range Detection: Enabled

M15 Range Detection: Enabled

Multi-criteria trend detection: 6 indicators

Breakout confirmation: 2 candles

🔍 Advanced Protection

Maximum spread: 30 pips

Manipulation detection: Enabled

AI Learning: Disabled (for fast Market testing)

📈 Scientific Study Results (17 Years)

📊 Methodology

Analyzed period: March 2006 – April 2023

Data collected: 13,247 observations

Time blocks: 8-hour periods

Average variation: 11 USD

Significant variation: > 11 USD

📉 Session Comparison

Metric Asian Session London–NY Volatility Low Extreme (260×) Movement 20–40 pips 100–150 pips Grid success rate 75–85% 30–40% Cycles/day 2–4 Martingale explosion Max drawdown 10–15% 40–80% Risk level ■ Safe ■ Extremely dangerous

📅 Performance by Day (Asian Session)

Monday : Excellent – Strong weekly start

Tuesday : Optimal – Best day

Wednesday : Optimal – Consistent performance

Thursday : Good – Caution advised

Friday: Average – Close positions before 12:00 GMT

🔧 Technical Features

💡 Multi-Timeframe System

M1: micro-trends

M5: volume & range filter

M15: confirmation

H1: global context

🧠 Artificial Intelligence (Optional)

Learning system

False breakout detection

Losing pattern recognition

Auto-optimization

🛡️ Strict Money Management

Capital check before each trade

Accurate margin calculation

Automatic lot reduction

“Not enough money” protection

📊 Optimized Grid Martingale

Adaptive order spacing

1.3× multiplier

Precise BUY / SELL tracking

Independent position management

✅ Robot Advantages

✔️ 17-year scientific study

✔️ M5 + M15 volume filters

✔️ Hysteresis system (20 / 10)

✔️ Market manipulation detection

✔️ Strict money management

✔️ Multi-timeframe confirmations

✔️ Intelligent closing logic

✔️ Optional AI learning

✔️ Compatible from €1,000

⚠️ Risks and Warnings

CFD and Forex trading involves high risk.

Even with an optimized strategy, 10–15% drawdown is normal during the Asian session.

🚫 Avoid absolutely:

London–New York overlap

Major economic news

Capital below €1,000

Parameter changes without full understanding

🎓 Support and Documentation

📧 Contact: davitocrespin@gmail.com

📜 Terms of Use

License: 1 live account + unlimited demo accounts

Updates: Free for life

Support: Email within 24–48h

Guarantee: 30-day money-back guarantee

