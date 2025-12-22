Smart Breakout EA Pro
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mohammed Rifky Mohamed Muththalib
- Sürüm: 2.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🚀 Smart Breakout EA Pro - Advanced Multi-Pattern Breakout Trading System
Smart Breakout EA Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on one of the most profitable trading opportunities in the market: breakouts. When price breaks through key support or resistance levels with strong momentum, significant profit opportunities emerge. This EA identifies and trades these high-probability setups automatically.
✨ What Makes It SMART?
🎯 Multiple Breakout Strategies in ONE EARange Breakout - Horizontal support/resistance breaks
- Channel Breakout - Trending channel boundary breaks
- Triangle Breakout - Converging pattern breaks
- Volatility Breakout - Bollinger Band expansion trades
- Time-Based Breakout - Session open momentum captures
- All Types Mode - Auto-detect best opportunities
- Risk Per Trade - Fixed percentage risk control (0.5-5%)
- Daily Loss Limit - Automatic daily drawdown protection
- Max Concurrent Trades - Position limit management
- Dynamic Stop Loss - ATR-based stop placement
- Take Profit Ratio - Customizable risk:reward ratios (1.5:1 to 4:1)
- Trailing Stop - ATR-based dynamic trailing
- Break-Even Movement - Automatic stop-to-entry protection
- Partial Take Profit - Lock profits while riding winners
- Smart Exit Logic - Maximize gains, minimize losses
Each compiled copy has unique trading characteristics! Using advanced randomization at compilation time, every EA instance trades with slightly different parameters. This allows you to:
- Run multiple copies on the same pair without conflicts
- Create a diversified "portfolio" of breakout strategies
- Reduce correlation risk between EAs
- Optimize different market conditions simultaneously
No two copies trade exactly the same way - true diversification!
- ✅ Volume Filter - Confirms breakouts with volume surge
- ✅ Trend Filter - Trades with higher timeframe direction
- ✅ ATR Filter - Avoids low-volatility false breakouts
- ✅ Session Filter - Trades only during optimal hours
- ✅ Retest Option - Waits for pullback confirmation
- Account balance and equity display
- Daily P/L and performance statistics
- Open positions with profit/loss
- Active trading parameters
- Strategy status and filter states
- Session timing and market info
Panel automatically disabled in Strategy Tester for maximum optimization speed!
- All key parameters exposed for optimization
- Included optimization sets for major pairs
- Fast backtesting (no panel overhead)
- Forward testing validated
Recommended Pairs:
- USD/CAD
- XAU/USD
Recommended Timeframes:
- H4/Daily - High reliability, best risk:reward
- H1 - Balanced frequency and quality
- M15/M30 - Active trading, requires tight management
Minimum Requirements:
- Account balance: $500+ recommended
- Broker spread: <2 pips for major pairs
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Visit our GitHub Repository for:
- 📖 Complete user guide and setup instructions
- 🔧 Optimization sets for all major pairs
- 📈 Strategy explanations and best practices
- 💡 Configuration examples (Conservative/Moderate/Aggressive)
- 🎯 Tips for profitable breakout trading
- ❓ FAQ and troubleshooting
Input Parameters:
- Breakout Strategy Settings (6 options)
- Risk Management (5 parameters)
- Trailing Stop & Break-even (6 parameters)
- Multi-Filter System (10 parameters)
- Technical Indicators (4 parameters)
- General Settings (3 parameters)
Total Control: 30+ customizable parameters for complete strategy control
Code Quality:
- Clean, professional MQL5 code
- Optimized for speed and efficiency
- No DLL dependencies
- No external libraries required
- Works on any broker
✅ Professional Development - Institutional-grade strategy logic ✅ Proven Concept - Breakout trading is time-tested and profitable ✅ Unique Technology - Diversification randomization (exclusive feature) ✅ Complete Risk Control - Never risk more than you set ✅ Transparent Logic - No black box, clear strategy rules ✅ Continuous Support - Active GitHub repository with updates ✅ No Hidden Costs - One purchase, lifetime access ✅ Optimization Ready - Fine-tune for your broker and pairs
✔️ SmartBreakoutEAPro.mq5 - Main EA file ✔️ Complete documentation and guides ✔️ Optimization parameter sets ✔️ Setup and configuration instructions ✔️ GitHub repository access for updates ✔️ Community support
Realistic Expectations:
- This is NOT a "holy grail" or "get rich quick" system
- Past performance does not guarantee future results
- Proper risk management is essential
- Always test on demo before live trading
- Results vary by broker, spread, and market conditions
Risk Warning: Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. This EA is provided as a tool - you are responsible for your trading decisions and results.
- Unique Instance Technology - Run multiple diversified copies
- Professional Info Panel - Real-time trading dashboard
- Complete GitHub Documentation - Continuously updated guides
- Multiple Strategy Types - 5+ breakout patterns in one EA
- Optimization Sets Included - Ready-to-use parameter sets
- Swing traders looking for automated breakout entries
- Portfolio traders wanting diversified strategies
- Technical traders who understand support/resistance
- Serious traders seeking professional-grade EAs
- Anyone wanting true "set and forget" with proper risk control
Questions or issues? Visit our GitHub repository or contact us through MQL5 messages. We're committed to continuous improvement and user satisfaction.
Download comprehensive guides at: https://github.com/rifkymuththalib/Smart-Breakout-EA-Pro
- Purchase and download Smart Breakout EA Pro
- Visit GitHub for complete setup guide
- Test on demo account (recommended 2-4 weeks)
- Optimize for your broker and pairs
- Start live trading with proper risk management
Smart Breakout EA Pro - Where Intelligence Meets Opportunity 🎯