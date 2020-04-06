Smart Breakout EA Pro

🚀 Smart Breakout EA Pro - Advanced Multi-Pattern Breakout Trading System

Smart Breakout EA Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on one of the most profitable trading opportunities in the market: breakouts. When price breaks through key support or resistance levels with strong momentum, significant profit opportunities emerge. This EA identifies and trades these high-probability setups automatically.

Live trades: Click Here

Guide and set files: Click Here

✨ What Makes It SMART?

🎯 Multiple Breakout Strategies in ONE EARange Breakout - Horizontal support/resistance breaks

  • Channel Breakout - Trending channel boundary breaks
  • Triangle Breakout - Converging pattern breaks
  • Volatility Breakout - Bollinger Band expansion trades
  • Time-Based Breakout - Session open momentum captures
  • All Types Mode - Auto-detect best opportunities

🔒 Military-Grade Risk Management

  • Risk Per Trade - Fixed percentage risk control (0.5-5%)
  • Daily Loss Limit - Automatic daily drawdown protection
  • Max Concurrent Trades - Position limit management
  • Dynamic Stop Loss - ATR-based stop placement
  • Take Profit Ratio - Customizable risk:reward ratios (1.5:1 to 4:1)

🛡️ Advanced Position Management

  • Trailing Stop - ATR-based dynamic trailing
  • Break-Even Movement - Automatic stop-to-entry protection
  • Partial Take Profit - Lock profits while riding winners
  • Smart Exit Logic - Maximize gains, minimize losses

🎲 UNIQUE: Diversification Technology

Each compiled copy has unique trading characteristics! Using advanced randomization at compilation time, every EA instance trades with slightly different parameters. This allows you to:

  • Run multiple copies on the same pair without conflicts
  • Create a diversified "portfolio" of breakout strategies
  • Reduce correlation risk between EAs
  • Optimize different market conditions simultaneously

No two copies trade exactly the same way - true diversification!

🔥 Professional Features

Intelligent Multi-Filter System

  •  Volume Filter - Confirms breakouts with volume surge
  •  Trend Filter - Trades with higher timeframe direction
  •  ATR Filter - Avoids low-volatility false breakouts
  •  Session Filter - Trades only during optimal hours
  •  Retest Option - Waits for pullback confirmation

Real-Time Information Panel (Live Trading Only)

  • Account balance and equity display
  • Daily P/L and performance statistics
  • Open positions with profit/loss
  • Active trading parameters
  • Strategy status and filter states
  • Session timing and market info

Panel automatically disabled in Strategy Tester for maximum optimization speed!

Comprehensive Optimization Ready

  • All key parameters exposed for optimization
  • Included optimization sets for major pairs
  • Fast backtesting (no panel overhead)
  • Forward testing validated

📊 Best Performance On

Recommended Pairs:

  • USD/CAD
  • XAU/USD

Recommended Timeframes:

  • H4/Daily - High reliability, best risk:reward
  • H1 - Balanced frequency and quality
  • M15/M30 - Active trading, requires tight management

Minimum Requirements:

  • Account balance: $500+ recommended
  • Broker spread: <2 pips for major pairs
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

🎓 Complete Documentation Included

Visit our GitHub Repository for:

  • 📖 Complete user guide and setup instructions
  • 🔧 Optimization sets for all major pairs
  • 📈 Strategy explanations and best practices
  • 💡 Configuration examples (Conservative/Moderate/Aggressive)
  • 🎯 Tips for profitable breakout trading
  • ❓ FAQ and troubleshooting

⚙️ Technical Specifications

Input Parameters:

  • Breakout Strategy Settings (6 options)
  • Risk Management (5 parameters)
  • Trailing Stop & Break-even (6 parameters)
  • Multi-Filter System (10 parameters)
  • Technical Indicators (4 parameters)
  • General Settings (3 parameters)

Total Control: 30+ customizable parameters for complete strategy control

Code Quality:

  • Clean, professional MQL5 code
  • Optimized for speed and efficiency
  • No DLL dependencies
  • No external libraries required
  • Works on any broker

💎 Why Choose Smart Breakout EA Pro?

 Professional Development - Institutional-grade strategy logic ✅ Proven Concept - Breakout trading is time-tested and profitable ✅ Unique Technology - Diversification randomization (exclusive feature) ✅ Complete Risk Control - Never risk more than you set ✅ Transparent Logic - No black box, clear strategy rules ✅ Continuous Support - Active GitHub repository with updates ✅ No Hidden Costs - One purchase, lifetime access ✅ Optimization Ready - Fine-tune for your broker and pairs

📋 What You Get

✔️ SmartBreakoutEAPro.mq5 - Main EA file ✔️ Complete documentation and guides ✔️ Optimization parameter sets ✔️ Setup and configuration instructions ✔️ GitHub repository access for updates ✔️ Community support

⚠️  Important Notes

Realistic Expectations:

  • This is NOT a "holy grail" or "get rich quick" system
  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Proper risk management is essential
  • Always test on demo before live trading
  • Results vary by broker, spread, and market conditions

Risk Warning: Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. This EA is provided as a tool - you are responsible for your trading decisions and results.

🎁 Special Launch Features

  1. Unique Instance Technology - Run multiple diversified copies
  2. Professional Info Panel - Real-time trading dashboard
  3. Complete GitHub Documentation - Continuously updated guides
  4. Multiple Strategy Types - 5+ breakout patterns in one EA
  5. Optimization Sets Included - Ready-to-use parameter sets

🏆 Perfect For

  • Swing traders looking for automated breakout entries
  • Portfolio traders wanting diversified strategies
  • Technical traders who understand support/resistance
  • Serious traders seeking professional-grade EAs
  • Anyone wanting true "set and forget" with proper risk control

📞 Support & Updates

Questions or issues? Visit our GitHub repository or contact us through MQL5 messages. We're committed to continuous improvement and user satisfaction.

Download comprehensive guides at: https://github.com/rifkymuththalib/Smart-Breakout-EA-Pro

🚦 Get Started Today

  1. Purchase and download Smart Breakout EA Pro
  2. Visit GitHub for complete setup guide
  3. Test on demo account (recommended 2-4 weeks)
  4. Optimize for your broker and pairs
  5. Start live trading with proper risk management

Smart Breakout EA Pro - Where Intelligence Meets Opportunity 🎯


