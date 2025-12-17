CL Global Equity manager

🔹 Global Equity Manager

Global Equity Manager is an account-level risk management tool designed to protect your trading capital by monitoring the entire account equity in real time and acting immediately when your predefined limits are reached.

It works independently of any trading strategy and manages all open positions together as one basket.

✅ Key Advantages

  • Full Account Protection
    Monitors total account equity instead of individual trades.

  • Works with Any Strategy
    Compatible with manual trades and all Expert Advisors.

  • Multi-EA Friendly
    Ideal for traders running multiple EAs on different symbols.

  • Prop Firm Ready
    Helps maintain strict drawdown and profit target rules.

  • Emotion-Free Risk Control
    Automatically enforces discipline without manual intervention.

  • Fast & Lightweight
    No indicators, no chart clutter, minimal resource usage.

⚙️ Main Features

  • Monitors account equity in real time

  • Closes all open trades instantly when conditions are met

  • Supports percentage-based and fixed currency equity targets

  • Separate controls for:

    • Take Profit (equity gain)

    • Stop Loss (equity drawdown)

  • Optional daily equity reset

  • Emergency equity protection

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe

  • No interference with trade entries

📌 How It Works

You define your account-level rules.
When the total equity reaches your target or drawdown limit, the EA closes all open positions automatically.

This ensures your account stays protected even during high volatility or multiple strategy execution.

🔧 Input Parameters

General Settings

  • Enable_Manager
    Turns the Global Equity Manager ON or OFF.

  • Equity_Calc_Mode
    Choose how limits are calculated:

    • Percentage

    • Fixed Currency

Profit Control

  • Equity_Profit_Target
    Target profit level (percentage or currency).

  • Enable_Equity_TP
    Enable or disable equity-based take profit.

Drawdown Protection

  • Equity_Drawdown_Limit
    Maximum allowed drawdown (percentage or currency).

  • Enable_Equity_SL
    Enable or disable equity-based stop loss.

Trade Management

  • Close_All_Trades
    Closes all open positions when conditions are met.

  • Block_New_Trades (optional)
    Prevents new trades after equity closure.

Safety & Reset

  • Daily_Reset
    Resets equity calculations at the start of a new trading day.

  • Emergency_Close_Level
    Instantly closes all trades if extreme equity loss occurs.

👤 Who This Is For

  • Prop firm traders

  • Multi-EA users

  • Manual traders who want strict discipline

  • Traders focused on capital preservation

🔒 Important Note

This product does not open trades or provide trading signals.
It is a risk management and capital protection tool.


