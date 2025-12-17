CL Global Equity manager

🔹 Global Equity Manager

Global Equity Manager is an account-level risk management tool designed to protect your trading capital by monitoring the entire account equity in real time and acting immediately when your predefined limits are reached.

It works independently of any trading strategy and manages all open positions together as one basket.

✅ Key Advantages

Full Account Protection

Monitors total account equity instead of individual trades.

Works with Any Strategy

Compatible with manual trades and all Expert Advisors.

Multi-EA Friendly

Ideal for traders running multiple EAs on different symbols.

Prop Firm Ready

Helps maintain strict drawdown and profit target rules.

Emotion-Free Risk Control

Automatically enforces discipline without manual intervention.

Fast & Lightweight

No indicators, no chart clutter, minimal resource usage.

⚙️ Main Features

Monitors account equity in real time

Closes all open trades instantly when conditions are met

Supports percentage-based and fixed currency equity targets

Separate controls for: Take Profit (equity gain) Stop Loss (equity drawdown)

Optional daily equity reset

Emergency equity protection

Works on any symbol and timeframe

No interference with trade entries

📌 How It Works

You define your account-level rules.

When the total equity reaches your target or drawdown limit, the EA closes all open positions automatically.

This ensures your account stays protected even during high volatility or multiple strategy execution.

🔧 Input Parameters

General Settings

Enable_Manager

Turns the Global Equity Manager ON or OFF.

Equity_Calc_Mode

Choose how limits are calculated: Percentage Fixed Currency



Profit Control

Equity_Profit_Target

Target profit level (percentage or currency).

Enable_Equity_TP

Enable or disable equity-based take profit.

Drawdown Protection

Equity_Drawdown_Limit

Maximum allowed drawdown (percentage or currency).

Enable_Equity_SL

Enable or disable equity-based stop loss.

Trade Management

Close_All_Trades

Closes all open positions when conditions are met.

Block_New_Trades (optional)

Prevents new trades after equity closure.

Safety & Reset

Daily_Reset

Resets equity calculations at the start of a new trading day.

Emergency_Close_Level

Instantly closes all trades if extreme equity loss occurs.

👤 Who This Is For

Prop firm traders

Multi-EA users

Manual traders who want strict discipline

Traders focused on capital preservation

🔒 Important Note

This product does not open trades or provide trading signals.

It is a risk management and capital protection tool.