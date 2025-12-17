CL Global Equity manager
- ユーティリティ
- Rajalakshmi Murugesan
- バージョン: 1.0
🔹 Global Equity Manager
Global Equity Manager is an account-level risk management tool designed to protect your trading capital by monitoring the entire account equity in real time and acting immediately when your predefined limits are reached.
It works independently of any trading strategy and manages all open positions together as one basket.
✅ Key Advantages
-
Full Account Protection
Monitors total account equity instead of individual trades.
-
Works with Any Strategy
Compatible with manual trades and all Expert Advisors.
-
Multi-EA Friendly
Ideal for traders running multiple EAs on different symbols.
-
Prop Firm Ready
Helps maintain strict drawdown and profit target rules.
-
Emotion-Free Risk Control
Automatically enforces discipline without manual intervention.
-
Fast & Lightweight
No indicators, no chart clutter, minimal resource usage.
⚙️ Main Features
-
Monitors account equity in real time
-
Closes all open trades instantly when conditions are met
-
Supports percentage-based and fixed currency equity targets
-
Separate controls for:
-
Take Profit (equity gain)
-
Stop Loss (equity drawdown)
-
-
Optional daily equity reset
-
Emergency equity protection
-
Works on any symbol and timeframe
-
No interference with trade entries
📌 How It Works
You define your account-level rules.
When the total equity reaches your target or drawdown limit, the EA closes all open positions automatically.
This ensures your account stays protected even during high volatility or multiple strategy execution.
🔧 Input Parameters
General Settings
-
Enable_Manager
Turns the Global Equity Manager ON or OFF.
-
Equity_Calc_Mode
Choose how limits are calculated:
-
Percentage
-
Fixed Currency
-
Profit Control
-
Equity_Profit_Target
Target profit level (percentage or currency).
-
Enable_Equity_TP
Enable or disable equity-based take profit.
Drawdown Protection
-
Equity_Drawdown_Limit
Maximum allowed drawdown (percentage or currency).
-
Enable_Equity_SL
Enable or disable equity-based stop loss.
Trade Management
-
Close_All_Trades
Closes all open positions when conditions are met.
-
Block_New_Trades (optional)
Prevents new trades after equity closure.
Safety & Reset
-
Daily_Reset
Resets equity calculations at the start of a new trading day.
-
Emergency_Close_Level
Instantly closes all trades if extreme equity loss occurs.
👤 Who This Is For
-
Prop firm traders
-
Multi-EA users
-
Manual traders who want strict discipline
-
Traders focused on capital preservation
🔒 Important Note
This product does not open trades or provide trading signals.
It is a risk management and capital protection tool.
EASY AND SIMPLE