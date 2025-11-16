Multi Symbol Scanner

Multi-Symbol Trend Scanner - Professional Market Analysis Tool

Overview

The Multi-Symbol Trend Scanner is a sophisticated trading dashboard that provides real-time market analysis across multiple financial instruments simultaneously. Designed for both novice and professional traders, this powerful indicator displays crucial market data in an intuitive, table-aligned format that's easy to interpret at a glance.

Key Features

🎯 Multi-Instrument Monitoring

  • Track up to 28 different symbols simultaneously (easily customizable)

  • Pre-configured with major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD) and commodities (XAUUSD, BTCUSD)

  • Support for any trading instrument available on your platform

📊 Comprehensive Trend Analysis

  • Uptrend Percentage: Clear visual representation of bullish momentum strength

  • Downtrend Percentage: Immediate identification of bearish pressure

  • Color-coded signals (Green for uptrend dominance, Red for downtrend control)

  • Real-time percentage calculations for precise trend assessment

 Advanced Volatility Metrics

  • Proprietary data value calculations for market volatility

  • Customizable analysis periods for different trading styles

  • Precision formatting to 5 decimal places for accurate readings

🎨 Professional Dashboard Design

  • Clean, table-aligned display with perfect column formatting

  • Customizable colors, fonts, and positioning

  • Built-in background panel with border customization

  • Monospaced font support for consistent alignment across all symbols

 Flexible Timeframe Support

  • Works on all timeframes from M1 to Monthly

  • Set once for all instruments or use current chart timeframe

  • Real-time updates every second for the most current market data

Benefits for Traders

Time Efficiency

  • Monitor dozens of instruments without switching charts

  • Instant overview of market conditions across your entire watchlist

  • Eliminate the need for multiple chart windows

Enhanced Decision Making

  • Quick identification of strongest trending instruments

  • Clear visual signals for immediate trade opportunities

  • Comprehensive market context for better entry/exit timing

Customization & Flexibility

  • Adjustable analysis parameters to match your trading strategy

  • Fully customizable visual appearance to suit your preferences

  • Easy symbol list modification without editing code

User-Friendly Interface

  • Intuitive color coding (Green = Bullish, Red = Bearish)

  • Professional layout with clear column headers

  • No complex interpretation required - signals are immediately understandable

Technical Specifications

Input Parameters

  • Analysis Period 1 (14): Primary analysis period for volatility calculations

  • Analysis Period 2 (20): Secondary period for trend assessment

  • Chart Period: Timeframe for all calculations (uses current chart by default)

  • Instruments List: Comma-separated symbols to monitor

  • Visual Customization: Colors, fonts, positioning, and sizing options

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 4 Platform

  • All instrument types (Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Crypto)

  • All timeframes (M1 to MN1)

  • No additional dependencies required

Who Is This For?

Day Traders

  • Quick scanning for intraday opportunities

  • Multiple timeframe analysis in one window

Swing Traders

  • Monitoring broader market trends

  • Identifying strength/weakness rotations

Portfolio Managers

  • Overseeing multiple positions simultaneously

  • Risk assessment across correlated instruments

Market Analysts

  • Technical analysis across currency strengths

  • Inter-market relationship monitoring

Setup & Usage

Simply attach the indicator to any chart, customize your symbol list and preferred settings, and the dashboard will automatically populate with real-time data. The indicator requires no maintenance and updates continuously during market hours.


