The Serpent Strategy
🐍 Trade Like a Serpent — Calm, Precise, Lethal.
The Serpent Strategy equips you with a visual edge — clarity in confusion, precision in volatility, and confidence in timing.
Let your trades strike like a serpent — swift, silent, and accurate.
Overview
The Serpent Strategy is a powerful custom-built MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify high-probability trade zones using a unique combination of market volatility, trend direction, and momentum confirmation.
It visualizes price action in the form of a “spine and coils”, representing the Serpent’s movement through the market — steady, flexible, and ready to strike with precision.
This tool is ideal for traders who value clarity, accuracy, and non-repainting signals based on live market conditions.
Core Concept
The Serpent Strategy fuses a secret strategy and an optional Vision Filter to detect directional breakouts and reversals with minimal lag.
-
The Serpent Spine (Dark Green Line):
It defines the main market direction — up or down.
-
Upper Coil (Crimson Dots):
Represents dynamic resistance, expanding and contracting with volatility.
-
Lower Coil (Forest Green Dots):
Acts as dynamic support, identifying ideal buy zones during bullish momentum.
-
Strike Arrows:
Highlight optimal entry points when the Serpent “strikes.”
-
🟢 Strike Up: Bullish entry signal.
-
🔴 Strike Down: Bearish entry signal.
Two Smart Modes
-
Spine Cross Mode (Strike mode = true):
Generates buy or sell strikes when price crosses the Serpent Spine — ideal for trend reversals and early breakouts.
-
Coil Touch Mode (Strike mode = false):
Generates signals when price touches the outer coils — perfect for volatility rebounds and trend continuation entries.
Optional Vision Filter
Enable the built-in Vision Filter to refine your signals:
-
Filters out false entries during consolidation.
-
Confirms momentum direction with adjustable settings.
-
Perfect for traders who prefer cleaner, high-quality strike setups.
Advantages
✅ Non-repainting — all signals are generated on confirmed bar data.
✅ Works across all timeframes and instruments (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto).
✅ Clear visual structure — easy to interpret even for beginners.
✅ Adaptive to volatility — stable performance during news and trend markets.
✅ Perfect companion for manual trading.
|Best For
|Scalping, Swing, and Intraday Trading