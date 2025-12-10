Bitcoin Swing King

🟦 Bitcoin Swing King — Professional BTCUSD Swing Trading EA

Bitcoin Swing King is a fully automated swing-trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for BTCUSD.
It combines price-action candle structures with dynamic ATR-based volatility filters to deliver stable, long-term profitability while keeping drawdown under control.

Backtested from 2020 to 2025 with 100% history quality, the EA demonstrates high consistency, excellent risk control, and adaptability in both bull and bear Bitcoin cycles.

Perfect for traders seeking smooth equity growth, no martingale, and no grid.

🚀 Key Features
  • ✔ Dedicated for BTCUSD
  • ✔ Works best on H1-D1 swing trading structure
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging
  • ✔ Fixed SL & TP with dynamic ATR filters
  • Trailing Stop option included
  • ✔ Supports hedge accounts
  • ✔ Simple and clean input settings
  • ✔ Handles Bitcoin volatility efficiently
  • ✔ Suitable for small and large accounts

📈 Backtest Results (2020–2025)

(Taken directly from your report)

  • Profit Factor: 1.47
  • Recovery Factor: 8.49
  • Total Net Profit: 3,852,953.64
  • Gross Profit: 16,262,882
  • Gross Loss: –8,273,928
  • Total Trades: 394
  • Deals Executed: 788
  • Modeling Quality: 100%
  • Max Balance Drawdown: 438,301 (21.11%)
  • Max Equity Drawdown: 453,796 (21.77%)
  • Expected Payoff: 9,779
  • Sharpe Ratio: 1.83
  • LR Correlation: 0.89
  • Largest Consecutive Profit: 689,066
  • Largest Consecutive Loss: –331,227


Equity Curve

Smooth, stable upward movement with no critical drops – ideal for long-term investors.


🧠 Trading Logic Overview

Bitcoin Swing King analyzes:

  • ATR-based volatility compression & expansion
  • High-quality candle breakouts
  • Impulse–correction behavior
  • Trend structure confirmation
  • Market session behavior (Asia, Europe, USA)


The EA only executes trades when:

✔ Volatility supports trend continuation
✔ Structure is clean and non-choppy
✔ ATR confirms valid movement
✔ Market noise is filtered out

This leads to:

  • Fewer but higher-quality trades
  • Reduced drawdown
  • Improved long-term performance

⚙️ Input Settings Overview

Parameter Description
% Risk Percent Fixed fractional risk per position
Condition Coefficient Sensitivity multiplier for signal quality
Stop Loss Factor ATR-based SL multiplier
Take Profit Factor ATR-based TP multiplier
Allow Long / Allow Short Enable/disable buy or sell signals
Magic Number Unique identifier for the EA
Use Trailing Stop Enable built-in trailing stop
Use Take Profit When Trailing Stop Controls TP behavior when TS activates
Condition Stop Loss When Trailing Stop ATR condition for TS-based SL


The EA is intentionally simple to configure — plug-and-play ready.

📌 Recommended Settings
  • Symbol: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: H1-D1
  • Account Type: Hedge
  • Min Deposit: $200+
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Spread: Low BTCUSD spread preferred
  • VPS required: Yes (recommended for best performance)

🧮 Risk Management

Bitcoin Swing King uses strict risk control:

  • Hard stop loss on every trade
  • ATR-adaptive volatility protection
  • Trailing stop (optional)
  • No martingale
  • No doubling position sizes
  • Maximum risk per trade easily configurable

This ensures the EA remains safe even during extreme BTC volatility spikes.


🔧 Installation Guide (Step-by-Step)


1️⃣ Install the EA

  1. Download the EA from MQL5
  2. Open MetaTrader 5
  3. Go to File → Open Data Folder
  4. Navigate to:
    MQL5 → Experts
  5. Copy Bitcoin Swing King.ex5 into the folder
  6. Restart MT5


2️⃣ Attach the EA to the chart

  1. Open BTCUSD chart
  2. Choose timeframe H1 or Higher
  3. Drag Bitcoin Swing King from Navigator → Experts
  4. Enable:
    Algo Trading
    Allow live trading
    Allow DLL imports


3️⃣ Configure Risk

  • Set % Risk Percent between 0.5%–2% per trade
  • Set SL & TP multipliers depending on volatility preference

🟩 Why Traders Choose Bitcoin Swing King
  • Works in all Bitcoin market types
  • Not overfitted, simple robust logic
  • Handles extreme volatility gracefully
  • Consistent results across years
  • Clear, transparent settings
  • Designed for long-term account growth

📞 Support

Full support includes:

  • Setup assistance
  • Optimization guidance
  • Risk configuration help
  • Fast response through MQL5 messages

Bitcoin Swing King — Master the BTCUSD Swing Trend. Start growing your account today!
